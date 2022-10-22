Scum 1979 - Family or maybe even Drama
They don't make YOI like this anymore.
Joking aside, an extremely frightening and realistic depiction of Borstal Life. The movie still holds up today and highlights how much easier young lads have it in prison these days. Hence why many of them don't give a toss about getting into trouble. Back in the day, this movie should have been shown to all kids aged 16 as a deterrent.
Not for the faint hearted but its stuck in my memory for many years. Which is what the film makers would have wanted surely?