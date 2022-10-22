« previous next »
Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 04:31:51 pm
Watership Down (1978) - Director: Martin Rosen

Category 6: Animation

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 04:42:49 pm
The Exorcist (1971) - Horror/Sci-fi


Saw this for the first time last year, on the big screen, and what a film it is. Brilliant storytelling and a horror that's genuinely unnerving and scary, though it creeps up on you so gradually that when it gets to the real meat of the exorcism you've got to know everyone involved.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 04:43:37 pm
Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid - 1969 - Western

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 04:51:17 pm
Jules et Jim (1962)

Cat 3. Drama/Romance
Dir: Francois Truffaut

"Hailed as one of the finest films ever made, Jules and Jim charts, over twenty-five years, the relationship between two friends and the object of their mutual obsession. The legendary François Truffaut directs, and Jeanne Moreau stars as the alluring and willful Catherine, whose enigmatic smile and passionate nature lure Jules (Oskar Werner) and Jim (Henri Serre) into one of cinemas most captivating romantic triangles. An exuberant and poignant meditation on freedom, loyalty, and the fortitude of love, Jules and Jim was a worldwide smash in 1962 and remains every bit as audacious and entrancing today."


Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 04:53:39 pm
Hound of the Baskervilles (1959) : https://letterboxd.com/film/the-hound-of-the-baskervilles-1959/genres/ - Mystery - Terence Fisher

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 05:22:41 pm
The Apartment (1960)  -  Cat 4. Comedy/Musicals


Sheldrake: You know, you see a girl a couple of times a week, just for laughs, and right away, they think you're gonna divorce your wife. Now I ask you - is that fair?
Bud: No, sir, it's very unfair, especially to your wife.

Long while since I've seen this, so it's due a rewatch, but I remember it as a great grown-up romantic comedy with genuine drama - a film that, despite the pretty veneer from a great like Wilder, doesn't skirt around exploring the unpleasant stuff nor act like the world is as twee as most films of this genre do.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 05:38:23 pm
Midnight Express
1978 Cat 3





Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 06:42:15 pm
Ikiru (1952)

Cat 3. Drama/Romance



Seven Samurai is arguably Kurosawas best/greatest film, but Ikiru is the Kurosawa film that made me feel the most. A masterpiece that every human should see.

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 06:50:57 pm
Network (1976) - Cat 8. Wildcard

Director: Sidney Lumet






One of the greatest monologues ever captured on celluloid.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yuBe93FMiJc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yuBe93FMiJc</a>

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 08:55:42 pm
The Wild Bunch (1969) - Dir Sam Peckinpah - Cat 1 Western

Rebecca (1940) - Dir Alfred Hitchcock - Cat 2 Thriller
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:04:45 pm
Lawrence of Arabia (1962) - Category 1- Action/War/Western


Wizard of Oz (1939) - Category 6- Family


Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:33:30 pm
Chinatown (1974) - Cat 2. Crime

Director: Roman something, I don't know.








Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 10:40:21 pm


Mirror (1975)
Dir. Andrei Tarkovsky
Cat 8. Wildcard


Id only discovered Tarkovskys works a couple years ago: it opened up a whole new visual language and artistic level of what was possible with the medium of film. Utterly mesmerising, haunting and evocative, Mirror stands as one of the best films Ive ever seen.


Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 10:59:28 pm
Drunken Master
1978 Cat 7








Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm
Paths of Glory (1957)  -  Cat 1. Action/War/Western



General Broulard: Maybe the attack against the Ant Hill was impossible. Perhaps it was an error of judgment on our part. On the other hand, if your men had been a little more daring, you might have taken it. Who knows? Why should we have to bear more criticism and failure than we have to?...These executions will be a perfect tonic for the entire division. There are few things more fundamentally encouraging and stimulating than seeing someone else die...You see, Colonel, troops are like children. Just as a child wants his father to be firm, troops crave discipline. And one way to maintain discipline is to shoot a man now and then.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yanTCsWUBFg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yanTCsWUBFg</a>

When this antiwar masterpiece from 28 year old Kubrick is available, you have to take it (regardless of officers orders).
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #55 on: Today at 12:18:36 am
M*A*S*H (1970): https://letterboxd.com/film/mash/ - Comedy - Robert Altman

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #56 on: Today at 12:31:24 am
The Rules of the Game (1939)

Cat 4. Comedy/Musicals
Dir: Jean Renoir

The greatest humanist masterpiece of all time. And like Moliere before him, Renoir is hilarious. A pure joy to watch. Considered the second-greatest film ever made (behind "Citizen Kane") - you'd be skeptical of that ... right up until the point you watch it. A must-see film.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oRH7oaBQuaY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oRH7oaBQuaY</a>

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #57 on: Today at 07:13:42 am
The Wicker Man - 1973 - Horror

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #58 on: Today at 07:47:41 am
Superman (1978) - Director: Richard Donner

Category 1: Action

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/78N2SP6JFaI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/78N2SP6JFaI</a>
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #59 on: Today at 09:23:09 am
The Third Man (1949) - Crime/Thriller

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XSeezsPw550" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XSeezsPw550</a>

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #60 on: Today at 09:33:03 am
Psycho (1960) - Category 5 Horror



Director - Alfred Hitchcock

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #61 on: Today at 12:06:55 pm
Scum 1979 - Family or maybe even Drama

They don't make YOI like this anymore.

Joking aside, an extremely frightening and realistic depiction of Borstal Life.  The movie still holds up today and highlights how much easier young lads have it in prison these days. Hence why many of them don't give a toss about getting into trouble.  Back in the day, this movie should have been shown to all kids aged 16 as a deterrent.

Not for the faint hearted but its stuck in my memory for many years.  Which is what the film makers would have wanted surely?



Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #62 on: Today at 12:14:00 pm
Close Encounters of the Third Kind - Cat 5 Sci-fi/Horror - 1977



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/S4PYI6TzqYk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/S4PYI6TzqYk</a>

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #63 on: Today at 01:15:01 pm
Cat 1. Action/War/Western

La Grande Illusion (also known as The Grand Illusion)
Jean Renoir
1937

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vcO8rEjoG0c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vcO8rEjoG0c</a>

I might have hit the jackpot seeing no one picked this yet.  ;D

La Grande Illusion is regarded by critics and film historians as one of the masterpieces of French cinema and among the greatest films ever made. Orson Welles named La Grande Illusion as one of the two movies he would take with him "on the ark." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/La_Grande_Illusion
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #64 on: Today at 01:18:38 pm
Cat 3. Drama/Romance - A Matter Of Life And Death  (1946) - dir. Michael Powell & Emeric Pressburger

"one is starved for technicolor up there!"


Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #65 on: Today at 01:35:42 pm
Out of the Past (1947) - Cat 3. Crime


Director: Jacques Tourneur



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dn8EImlkRV8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dn8EImlkRV8</a>
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #66 on: Today at 01:46:50 pm
Cat 4. Comedy/Musicals

Annie Hall
Woody Allen
1977

In a space of a minute, not only does it define existentialism, it it also so clever and warm and funny.
In my view, the best scene of a movie ever made.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3Pa34orcwwA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3Pa34orcwwA</a>

Another jackpot!  ;D

Re-defined the romantic comedy genre. Every scene is a gem.

"It's okay, we can walk to the curb from here"
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #67 on: Today at 01:57:59 pm
Drama- Casablanca

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #68 on: Today at 02:01:48 pm
Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror

Stalker
Andrei Tarkovsky
1979

His other masterpiece alongside Mirror.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xB7jVTut3-g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xB7jVTut3-g</a>
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #69 on: Today at 02:02:13 pm
War- Where Eagles Dare

