- Snake format draft.
- Every movie released before 1980 is eligible. We will use letterboxd.com to corroborate the year of the release.
- Start times are 09.00 am to 11.00pm UK time.
- 2 hours per pick for the first round. 1 hour per pick after the first round.
- Every drafter will have to pick 8 films and state in which of these categories it falls:Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery
Cat 3. Drama/Romance
Cat 4. Comedy/Musicals
Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror
Cat 6. Family/Animation
Cat 7. Foreign Language (not English or Uruguayanese)
Cat 8. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)
- I know it's pretty obvious but, only one pick per category and all eight of them have to be completed.
- The genre chosen for the film, must be present on its letterbox.com or IMDB page to be valid.
Example: The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/
In this example, you can choose either drama or crime, but you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered.
- Besides the different categories, the drafters will also have to fulfil the following quotas and regulations:* 3 different decades must be represented.
* Only 1 movie per director.
* No repeated lead actors.PICK ORDER:
1. Samie
2. John_P
3. Chakan
4. Buck Pete
5. telekon
6. Betty Blue
7. El Lobo
8. Sheer Magnetism
9. Hazell
10. Musketeer Gripweed
11. red mongoose
12. Andy @ Allerton!
13. classycarra
14. RobbieRedman
15. NICHOLLS1986
16. Lastrador
17. Max_powersPICKS:
Samie: 2001: A Space Odyssey
- Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror,
John_P:
Chakan:
Buck Pete:
telekon:
Betty Blue:
El Lobo:
Sheer Magnetism:
Hazell:
Musketeer Gripweed:
red mongoose:
Andy @ Allerton!:
classycarra:
RobbieRedman:
NICHOLLS1986:
Lastrador:
Max_powers:QUOTAS:
3 different decades: