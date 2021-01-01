« previous next »
Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)

Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Today at 10:12:22 pm
- Snake format draft.

- Every movie released before 1980 is eligible. We will use letterboxd.com to corroborate the year of the release.

- Start times are 09.00 am to 11.00pm UK time.

- 2 hours per pick for the first round. 1 hour per pick after the first round.

- Every drafter will have to pick 8 films and state in which of these categories it falls:

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery
Cat 3. Drama/Romance
Cat 4. Comedy/Musicals
Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror
Cat 6. Family/Animation
Cat 7. Foreign Language (not English or Uruguayanese)
Cat 8. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)

- I know it's pretty obvious but, only one pick per category and all eight of them have to be completed.

- The genre chosen for the film, must be present on its letterbox.com or IMDB page to be valid.

Example: The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/

In this example, you can choose either drama or crime, but you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered.

- Besides the different categories, the drafters will also have to fulfil the following quotas and regulations:

* 3 different decades must be represented.
* Only 1 movie per director.
* No repeated lead actors.

PICK ORDER:
   
1. Samie
2. John_P
3. Chakan
4. Buck Pete
5. telekon
6. Betty Blue
7. El Lobo
8. Sheer Magnetism
9. Hazell
10. Musketeer Gripweed
11. red mongoose
12. Andy @ Allerton!
13. classycarra
14. RobbieRedman
15. NICHOLLS1986
16. Lastrador
17. Max_powers

PICKS:

Samie: 2001: A Space Odyssey - Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror,

John_P:

Chakan:

Buck Pete:

telekon:

Betty Blue:

El Lobo:

Sheer Magnetism:

Hazell:

Musketeer Gripweed:

red mongoose:

Andy @ Allerton!:

classycarra:

RobbieRedman:

NICHOLLS1986:

Lastrador:

Max_powers:


QUOTAS:

3 different decades:
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #1 on: Today at 10:22:35 pm
Sci-Fi- 2001: A Space Odyssey

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #2 on: Today at 11:29:20 pm
Cat 4 musical/comedy = Singin' In The Rain

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:34:28 pm
Apocalypse Now - 1 War 1979



Napalm, son. Nothing else in the world smells like that. I love the smell of napalm in the morning. You know, one time we had a hill bombed, for 12 hours. When it was all over, I walked up. We didn't find one of 'em, not one stinkin' dink body. The smell, you know that gasoline smell? The whole hill. Smelled like... victory. Someday this war's gonna end.
