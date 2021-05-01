Poll

Who was it?

Pep Guardiola
'Pepi' Phil Guardioni
Billy Bunter
James Milner
Raheem Sterling
The man on the grassy knoll
Roberto Mancini
Jill off the coffee trolly
Lone Star Red
Statman Gaz
Who grassed City up?

Qston

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 08:58:06 am
Tommy Lee Royce
JRed

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 08:59:40 am
Ive gone for Milner. Maybe thats why hes getting a new contract and his job description is to bring down the cheating bastards. Played a blinder if so.
tonysleft

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 09:36:08 am
Owen Hargreaves
Theoldkopite

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 09:50:47 am
The bus.
rob1966

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 09:57:30 am
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 08:17:57 am
Surely it was Rui Pinto?

Good lad him :thumbup
Arrowsmith

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 10:02:26 am
Don't know... Just hope they don't look back in anger.
Wullie160975

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 10:06:28 am
Bernardo Silva because they won't let him join Barca.
Son of Spion

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 10:33:53 am
The man with the biggest sense of justice in Manchester surely blew them up.

Come on down ... Roy Cropper.  :wellin
El Lobo

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 11:11:02 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:33:53 am
The man with the biggest sense of justice in Manchester surely blew them up.

Come on down ... Roy Cropper.  :wellin

Passionate Leicester fan him, they stole Mahrez and their chance of building a dynasty.
BarryCrocker

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 11:12:34 am
Oh Judas, why do you betray me with a kiss?

Fromola

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 11:51:59 am
Richard Wright
Circa1892

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 12:03:14 pm
Micah Richards. But completely by accident because he's thick as fuck.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 02:06:11 pm
6ix9ine
wheresnemeth

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 02:49:14 pm
Jack Rodwells career died at city. It's either him or Jack Grealish.
Ziltoid

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 03:21:32 pm
Lee0-3Liv

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 05:52:36 pm
Schmeichel the dog.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 06:01:37 pm
deano2727

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 06:13:55 pm
Les Battersby grassed them up. He was unhappy with the Status Quo.
Al 666

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 07:57:29 pm
Balotelli because they refused to buy him a fire extinguisher for his bathroom.
shook

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 08:27:48 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:12:34 am
Oh Judas, why do you betray me with a kiss?



It wasn't Judas, it was Jesus
afc turkish

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 09:11:07 pm
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 08:27:48 pm
It wasn't Judas, it was Jesus

His own personal one?
mattD

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 09:33:17 pm
John Lennon's ghost so the Gallagher brothers can shut the fuck up and let him rest in peace.
kesey

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 09:36:22 pm
Yer ma .
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Who grassed City up?
Yesterday at 09:38:28 pm
Bound to have been a disgruntled agent via a stupid player.
afc turkish

Re: Who grassed City up?
Today at 01:12:46 am
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 09:36:22 pm
Yer ma .

Don't bring John Terry into this...
BarryCrocker

Re: Who grassed City up?
Today at 08:06:52 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:38:28 pm
Bound to have been a disgruntled agent via a stupid player.

That could be any of their players.
Gerard00

Re: Who grassed City up?
Today at 10:18:28 am
Ricky Hatton
Zee_26

Re: Who grassed City up?
Today at 01:26:19 pm
That old bloke in the clap your hands video.
TipTopKop

Re: Who grassed City up?
Today at 02:09:44 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 02:06:11 pm
6ix9ine
Gunna? Boston Richey? You're opening a can of worms there....
boots

Re: Who grassed City up?
Today at 03:35:06 pm
Sid Sparrow
stockdam

Re: Who grassed City up?
Today at 04:07:11 pm
El Lobo

Re: Who grassed City up?
Today at 04:10:58 pm
Aidy Wards ultimate redemption
GBF

Re: Who grassed City up?
Today at 04:14:08 pm
Arteta, Jesus
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Who grassed City up?
Today at 05:20:02 pm
Quote from: GBF on Today at 04:14:08 pm
Arteta, Jesus
What's he done now?
afc turkish

Re: Who grassed City up?
Today at 05:50:05 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 05:20:02 pm
What's he done now?

Thrown the money lenders from the temple, as it were...
