Surely it was Rui Pinto?
The man with the biggest sense of justice in Manchester surely blew them up.Come on down ... Roy Cropper.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"
Oh Judas, why do you betray me with a kiss?
It wasn't Judas, it was Jesus
Yer ma .
Bound to have been a disgruntled agent via a stupid player.
6ix9ine
Arteta, Jesus
What's he done now?
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 27 queries.
[Server Load: 0.25]