It probably isnt Arteta but the timing is perfect for him. 9 days before we play them, just when we need that point deduction cushion!
I'd be surprised if it came this season. You never know though, they docked Juve not too long after the news came out.
It's a funny one, if you beat them, you probably don't want a deduction to "have an asterix" next to your title win. If you lose, I'd imagine you'd all take it. It's not quite as long as we had to wait, but it's a big enough gap to take it however you get it I suppose.