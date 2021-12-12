Poll

Who was it?

Pep Guardiola
'Pepi' Phil Guardioni
Billy Bunter
James Milner
Raheem Sterling
The man on the grassy knoll
Roberto Mancini
Jill off the coffee trolly
Lone Star Red
Statman Gaz
Author Topic: Who grassed City up?  (Read 874 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Who grassed City up?
« on: Yesterday at 10:07:24 pm »
Who do we reckon it was?
Logged
Poor.

Offline slaphead

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:09:41 pm »
Yaya Toure. Shoulda bought him that birthday cake
Logged

Offline RedSince86

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:10:11 pm »
Sterling I reckon, has previous for being a disloyal Rat.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline klopptopia

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:10:43 pm »
Tyrone Dobbs
Logged

Offline rob1966

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:11:49 pm »
Kolo
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:11:54 pm »
I reserve my right as a non Citizen ! to change my mind.

Can't stress enough that I'm not above bribery,not above.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:14:38 pm »
My immediate thought was Raz, but I'm going with James.
Logged
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:16:32 pm »
I'm going for the romantic vote - Milner
Logged
Offline red whine

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:17:31 pm »
Arteta
Logged

Offline Samie

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:17:44 pm »
Raheem or Arteta is my vote.

Or Yaya Toure vengeance over not getting his birthday cake.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:18:24 pm »
Shaun Goater, Robinho and Daniel Sturridge were all in on it I reckon.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:20:32 pm »
First time I've ever had an interest in voting in one of Andy's polls and he doesn't even include Yaya Toure.

Logged
Offline Hazell

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:21:25 pm »
I reckon it was Colin Robinson James Milner.
Logged
Online 4pool

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:24:10 pm »
Jill, she never got promoted.
Logged
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:57:20 pm »
Let them eat cake!
Logged

Offline blert596

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:00:24 pm »
Ken Dodds dog
Logged
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:07:57 pm »
Koch, Robin.
Logged

Online MBL?

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:11:59 pm »
I only voted milner because I want it to be him and for it to be publicly known. May mean hed be sacrificing a league winners medal though.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:19:06 pm »
 :lmao

Thanks, now you have my participation!
Logged
Offline bradders1011

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:24:47 pm »
Curly Watts
Logged
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:33:26 pm »
Joe Hart!!!
Logged

Offline WillG.LFC

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:35:47 pm »
I'm spartacus
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:52:24 pm »
Statman Gaz
Logged

Offline The North Bank

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:30:46 am »
It probably isnt Arteta but the timing is perfect for him. 9 days before we play them, just when we need that point deduction cushion!
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:39:25 am »
Online deano2727

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:47:41 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:30:46 am
It probably isnt Arteta but the timing is perfect for him. 9 days before we play them, just when we need that point deduction cushion!

I'd be surprised if it came this season. You never know though, they docked Juve not too long after the news came out.

It's a funny one, if you beat them, you probably don't want a deduction to "have an asterix" next to your title win. If you lose, I'd imagine you'd all take it. It's not quite as long as we had to wait, but it's a big enough gap to take it however you get it I suppose.
Logged

Online ShrewKop

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:59:32 am »
Phil Fodens hairdresser
Logged

Online MBL?

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:06:24 am »
Realistically its Sterling. Not all their players were payed by more than city but he is certainly one of them and he was bombed out of there. He has previous for throwing the toys out of the pram when he doesnt get what he wants so thats my guess.

I think its unlikely to be any coach like Mancini or Arteta since that would tarnish their future prospects with any team looking at them. Theres a question of loyalty there and I think theyd know that going forward it would damage them. Especially in Artetas case. Mancini has probably seen loads of shit down the years so why now?
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

Re: Who grassed City up?
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:13:55 am »
PrestwichBlue.
Logged
