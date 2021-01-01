« previous next »
Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion

Offline Lastrador

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #720 on: Today at 01:20:12 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:35:55 pm
Am I too late to pick Mary Poppins?
No, go for it.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #721 on: Today at 01:32:14 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:08:35 pm
Thanks gents!

Yeah that sequence is really special, and not just in scale. I have to confess I chanced upon this film a few years ago. It was playing for a quid for members at my local indie cinema one weekday evening, and all I knew of it was that sequence (and I think I thought it was a musical!).

Took a work friend after a hectic day and thought the two hours plus might be a toil especially if it felt dates, but instead it was a true 'magic of cinema' type of evening. Really loved it and think I was beaming in wonder pretty much  the whole way through.

Was delighted Red Shoes was still available, after I passed on it for the original wildcard. Love a film that includes the features a passionate artist and their drive to perform, with a play/ballet/film (or other art/culture) being produced within it. I was actually 50/50 between this and a 70s film which also blew me away at the cinema (will say what it was at the end), but in the end Letterboxd only had a single genre (one I'd taken), so it helped avoid any indecision
Had the same experience mate, only that I watched at home on a 4k restoration that looked stunning. It's definitely one of those movies that keep you in awe at what you're seeing on screen. Movies that portray artists performing on stage, when well done, have that effect on me.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #722 on: Today at 01:46:53 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 08:16:54 pm
It's a movie I remember with great fondness from my school holidays when I was a kid. It's another one that has stuck with me, like most I have actually picked. I would say mine have all been sentimental picks rather than due to any great technical brilliance or quality performances. Saturday Night Fever was the first ever X certificate movie I was allowed to watch for example, assuming Vincent Price wasn't actually X rated back in the day.

And you know something, I don't care if I win this or get booted out in the first round. I have loved every minute of this draft. It has brought back so many good, and some not so good, memories of my childhood. So, thanks for making it happen.

I have one twist that could work for future drafts. Everyone should pick an initial draft prior to the first picks and sent it to an independent poster, for this round say, Tubby, who is not participating. That could then be revealed at the end to see who picked the most popular movie in each category and who actually got close to what they actually wanted to start with. That would have given it an extra ywist I think.
Good man Musky. Glad you have enjoyed it and brought back some memories for you, it's the whole point of this draft, for me at least. I couldn't care less about the voting, it's all about sharing movies that you love, and your experiences watching them. The draft is sort of the excuse for it.

That seems like a very fun twist mate. Definitely will consider it for a future draft. 
