Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #680 on: Today at 04:10:23 pm »
Or, if we wanted a film draft with the opportunity for fucking people over (which lets be honest, is the real fun of drafts) we could do one where you draft your actors/actresses first and then have to fill in the genres with those actors afterwards.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #681 on: Today at 04:16:15 pm »
I wanted Sierra Madre. :(
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #682 on: Today at 04:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:04:11 pm
I'd love it if we had a Science Fiction/Fantasy edition :)

Hell yeah! Not sure we'd get many takers though.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:06:58 pm
Betty's suggestion was the Decades Draft.

Mine is sort of 'Best of' for this draft series as a way to tie it all up nicely. So we basically pick the best of the best in the 8 main categories as per usual, but this time our picks span ALL decades and you get no more than one from each of those decades (40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, 10/20s).

e.g. Samie picks Free Willy for the 90s, he now can't have Schindler's List because that also came out in the 90s.

Sort of the Ultimate edition of all the previous ones we've done.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:10:23 pm
Or, if we wanted a film draft with the opportunity for fucking people over (which lets be honest, is the real fun of drafts) we could do one where you draft your actors/actresses first and then have to fill in the genres with those actors afterwards.

Ooooh good one!
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #683 on: Today at 04:22:41 pm »
Andy has been an excellent additional to our little drafting clique.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #684 on: Today at 04:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:21:02 pm
Mine is sort of 'Best of' for this draft series as a way to tie it all up nicely. So we basically pick the best of the best in the 8 main categories as per usual, but this time our picks span ALL decades and you get no more than one from each of those decades (40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, 10/20s).

e.g. Samie picks Free Willy for the 90s, he now can't have Schindler's List because that also came out in the 90s.

Sort of the Ultimate edition of all the previous ones we've done.

I'd sign up for that!
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #685 on: Today at 04:28:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:22:41 pm
Andy has been an excellent additional to our little drafting clique.

I like how obsessed with Mary Poppins he is. He's a maverick. You'd never see Samie going 'I dont care if I'm only allowed one Dutch player, I'm having Sjaak Troost and Wim Koevermans and fuck the rules'.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #686 on: Today at 04:33:13 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:18:44 pm
I was actually thinking of choosing his first VistaVision film (the famously pretty one filmed on location), before I realised that Rear Window hadn't been taken. Had to choose that one, one of my favourites of his and one of the best 'claustrophobic' single-setting films to this day.
Yeah, Rear Window is hard to pass up. Probably didn't get picked before because of the categories limits. As you say, it milks the most out of its single-setting, and makes it absolutely thrilling and terrifying. A masterclass in filmmaking.

Curious about that VistaVision film though, I don't think I have seen it.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #687 on: Today at 04:41:28 pm »
Enjoyed doing this though even though Lobo Lips probably wants me banned :)

Nice bit of fun :)
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #688 on: Today at 04:43:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:22:41 pm
Andy has been an excellent additional to our little drafting clique.

Cheers mate. Actually really enjoyed it. This is a cracking idea. And lovely seeing this films I'm adding to my 'might see' list

Always open to new stuff - and a few I think I'll watch

The more I learn, the more I realise I need to learn. :)
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #689 on: Today at 04:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:41:28 pm
Enjoyed doing this though even though Lobo Lips probably wants me banned :)

Nice bit of fun :)

Definitely not! Its always nice luring big names from the main forum into our sordid little hole.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #690 on: Today at 04:48:21 pm »
Have we ever had a video game draft? That would be cool imo
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #691 on: Today at 04:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:48:21 pm
Have we ever had a video game draft? That would be cool imo

We've done a video games character draft, don't think we've done one purely on the games.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #692 on: Today at 04:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:33:13 pm
Curious about that VistaVision film though, I don't think I have seen it.
I think you probably have, but also I could be getting duff info - one of the leads is in the film too (not mentioning directly for fear someone has that in mind for a pick!)

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:43:07 pm
Cheers mate. Actually really enjoyed it. This is a cracking idea. And lovely seeing this films I'm adding to my 'might see' list
Same! And on that note, this is the first I've heard of Ugetsu - so on the list it goes! Was also nice to be spurred onto finally watching Citizen Kane, so thanks for that too!
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #693 on: Today at 05:00:18 pm »
How many bonus picks are we doing?  :D
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #694 on: Today at 05:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:00:18 pm
How many bonus picks are we doing?  :D

We're not stopping now until we run out of films.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #695 on: Today at 05:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 04:16:15 pm
I wanted Sierra Madre. :(
At least there are two of us.  ;D

I really wanted a western for my last pick, and although this is not your typical one, it is a terrific little flick.

I've always had a soft spot for men in nature doing some kind of quest or mission, so I've always going to like this one. What I didn't expect is how dark this would get. Humphrey Bogart's character, descent into greed-fuelled madness, is truly fascinating, and a bit scary. And perfectly contrasted by Walter Huston's, incorruptible and humanistic character. And then you have Tim Holt dabbling between the two.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #696 on: Today at 05:35:29 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:57:34 pm
I think you probably have, but also I could be getting duff info - one of the leads is in the film too (not mentioning directly for fear someone has that in mind for a pick!)
Got it. Yeah, I have seen it. It is indeed a very good-looking film.

Surprisingly, I caught it on TV years ago, and had no idea it was a Hitchcock film until the closing credits. Think I had only seen Psycho from him at the time. The same happened to me with Barry Lyndon. I was shocked to learn it was a Stanley Kubrick film.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #697 on: Today at 05:36:22 pm »
Not a huge fan of Musicals but My Fair Lady is a really good pick.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #698 on: Today at 06:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:36:22 pm
Not a huge fan of Musicals but My Fair Lady is a really good pick.
Thanks Hazell, not a fan of musicals either but enjoyed both this one and Fiddler on the Roof, good ones to watch with family

Audrey Hepburn is absolute class as well
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #699 on: Today at 07:41:05 pm »
Nice to see another Powell and Pressburger film being picked.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #700 on: Today at 07:52:43 pm »
What a fantastic last pick Carra. The Red Shoes is probably one of the most beautifully shot movie I have ever seen. A truly a remarkable technical achievement, considering it was made over 70 years ago. The ballet sequence is especially breathtaking.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #701 on: Today at 08:08:35 pm »
Quote from: John_P on Today at 07:41:05 pm
Nice to see another Powell and Pressburger film being picked.
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:52:43 pm
What a fantastic last pick Carra. The Red Shoes is probably one of the most beautifully shot movie I have ever seen. A truly a remarkable technical achievement, considering it was made over 70 years ago. The ballet sequence is especially breathtaking.
Thanks gents!

Yeah that sequence is really special, and not just in scale. I have to confess I chanced upon this film a few years ago. It was playing for a quid for members at my local indie cinema one weekday evening, and all I knew of it was that sequence (and I think I thought it was a musical!).

Took a work friend after a hectic day and thought the two hours plus might be a toil especially if it felt dates, but instead it was a true 'magic of cinema' type of evening. Really loved it and think I was beaming in wonder pretty much  the whole way through.

Was delighted Red Shoes was still available, after I passed on it for the original wildcard. Love a film that includes the features a passionate artist and their drive to perform, with a play/ballet/film (or other art/culture) being produced within it. I was actually 50/50 between this and a 70s film which also blew me away at the cinema (will say what it was at the end), but in the end Letterboxd only had a single genre (one I'd taken), so it helped avoid any indecision
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #702 on: Today at 08:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:18:16 pm
At least there are two of us.  ;D

I really wanted a western for my last pick, and although this is not your typical one, it is a terrific little flick.

I've always had a soft spot for men in nature doing some kind of quest or mission, so I've always going to like this one. What I didn't expect is how dark this would get. Humphrey Bogart's character, descent into greed-fuelled madness, is truly fascinating, and a bit scary. And perfectly contrasted by Walter Huston's, incorruptible and humanistic character. And then you have Tim Holt dabbling between the two.

It's a movie I remember with great fondness from my school holidays when I was a kid. It's another one that has stuck with me, like most I have actually picked. I would say mine have all been sentimental picks rather than due to any great technical brilliance or quality performances. Saturday Night Fever was the first ever X certificate movie I was allowed to watch for example, assuming Vincent Price wasn't actually X rated back in the day.

And you know something, I don't care if I win this or get booted out in the first round. I have loved every minute of this draft. It has brought back so many good, and some not so good, memories of my childhood. So, thanks for making it happen.

I have one twist that could work for future drafts. Everyone should pick an initial draft prior to the first picks and sent it to an independent poster, for this round say, Tubby, who is not participating. That could then be revealed at the end to see who picked the most popular movie in each category and who actually got close to what they actually wanted to start with. That would have given it an extra ywist I think.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Are we onto Sheer now? Really hoping I don't have a morning pick again!
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #704 on: Today at 08:44:02 pm »
Yep, PM'd him about an hour ago as I had people over (who I was trying to unsuccessfully get rid of).
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #705 on: Today at 08:47:47 pm »
I have no idea where we are!
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:47:47 pm
I have no idea where we are!

I think if Sheer was PMd an hour ago, it means it's you next!
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #707 on: Today at 09:03:30 pm »
My dad absolutely loves Oliver.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #708 on: Today at 09:03:54 pm »
Michael?
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #709 on: Today at 09:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:03:30 pm
My dad absolutely loves Oliver.

I only just thought of it when I started seeing musicals go! Another one we had on video as a kid, powerhouse performances from Reed and Moody
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #710 on: Today at 09:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:05:06 pm
Pinocchio (1940) - Ben Sharpsteen, Hamilton Luske

Category 6: Family


Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #711 on: Today at 09:29:12 pm »
Finally watched the new GDT version last week which was stunningly good.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #712 on: Today at 09:31:02 pm »
Quote from: John_P on Today at 09:29:12 pm
Finally watched the new GDT version last week which was stunningly good.

On my watchlist!

Remember watching the cartoon as a kid and that donkey scene freaking me out a bit.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #713 on: Today at 09:32:12 pm »
Definitely the modern one to watch. The Tom Hanks one was fucking abysmal
