At least there are two of us.



I really wanted a western for my last pick, and although this is not your typical one, it is a terrific little flick.



I've always had a soft spot for men in nature doing some kind of quest or mission, so I've always going to like this one. What I didn't expect is how dark this would get. Humphrey Bogart's character, descent into greed-fuelled madness, is truly fascinating, and a bit scary. And perfectly contrasted by Walter Huston's, incorruptible and humanistic character. And then you have Tim Holt dabbling between the two.



It's a movie I remember with great fondness from my school holidays when I was a kid. It's another one that has stuck with me, like most I have actually picked. I would say mine have all been sentimental picks rather than due to any great technical brilliance or quality performances. Saturday Night Fever was the first ever X certificate movie I was allowed to watch for example, assuming Vincent Price wasn't actually X rated back in the day.And you know something, I don't care if I win this or get booted out in the first round. I have loved every minute of this draft. It has brought back so many good, and some not so good, memories of my childhood. So, thanks for making it happen.I have one twist that could work for future drafts. Everyone should pick an initial draft prior to the first picks and sent it to an independent poster, for this round say, Tubby, who is not participating. That could then be revealed at the end to see who picked the most popular movie in each category and who actually got close to what they actually wanted to start with. That would have given it an extra ywist I think.