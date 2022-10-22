« previous next »
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 06:32:41 pm »
Haven't seen the remake of Carrie, any good?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 06:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:32:41 pm
Haven't seen the remake of Carrie, any good?

It's pretty decent. not a good as the first but definitely watchable.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 06:54:22 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:35:56 pm
It's pretty decent. not a good as the first but definitely watchable.

Sound, still need to see the Let The Right One In remake as well, that one has Chloe Moretz in as well.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 10:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:54:22 pm
Sound, still need to see the Let The Right One In remake as well, that one has Chloe Moretz in as well.

The American version you mean? Spare yourself the trouble.
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 10:35:06 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 10:27:08 pm
The American version you mean? Spare yourself the trouble.

Noted. I will say the original is my absolute favourite film so I never had high expectations for the American one but it did get good reviews I think.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 10:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:35:06 pm
Noted. I will say the original is my absolute favourite film so I never had high expectations for the American one but it did get good reviews I think.

Ah right. Yeah the original sets a high standard. But give it a go, I may be unnecessarily critical.  :)
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline Lastrador

  • Not Italian
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 11:39:03 pm »
Absolutely hated the let the right one in remake. Not because it was particularly bad, it just had no reason for existing. A vastly inferior carbon copy, that added absolutely nothing to the original story.
Offline Lastrador

  • Not Italian
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #647 on: Today at 01:48:13 am »
So we got another available film. Sheer had picked two films in category 2, which I didn't catch at the moment.

So now The Godfather part II is available to the highest bidder. Who wants it?

 ;D ;D ;D

Only kidding Sheer, you can breed now. But the Third Man is indeed available. A fantastic film, which would be a shame to miss on this draft. So if anyone wants to change their original pick for that film, let me know. If no one wants it now, it will be available to take in the bonus rounds.
Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • JFT96
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #648 on: Today at 03:33:11 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 01:48:13 am
So we got another available film. Sheer had picked two films in category 2, which I didn't catch at the moment.

So now The Godfather part II is available to the highest bidder. Who wants it?

 ;D ;D ;D

Only kidding Sheer, you can breed now. But the Third Man is indeed available. A fantastic film, which would be a shame to miss on this draft. So if anyone wants to change their original pick for that film, let me know. If no one wants it now, it will be available to take in the bonus rounds.

By the looks of it he doesn't have a wildcard, so I think he can just use The Third Man for the wildcard?
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online NICHOLLS1986

  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #649 on: Today at 09:38:06 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 01:48:13 am
So now The Godfather part II is available to the highest bidder. Who wants it?
I'll take one for the team and take Godfather Part II off his hands, thanks  ;)

I was hoping to get Coppola on my roster
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #650 on: Today at 10:30:29 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:06:30 am
Ok if it's my go and no one has taken it...

Mary Poppins (1964): https://letterboxd.com/film/mary-poppins/ - Wildcard - Robert Stevenson


Yay

I see your drafting intelligence is as strong as your haiku intelligence, as in someone tells you you cant do something and....you then do it again.

You. Cant. Have. Repeated. Lead. Actors/Actresses.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #651 on: Today at 10:36:30 am »
Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • Posts: 28,222
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #652 on: Today at 10:56:19 am »
Finally! "Rear Window" goes.  My fav Hitchy movie.

That was my backup pick just in case my final projected pick gets swiped.
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #653 on: Today at 10:59:52 am »
I've PM'd Andy to let him know he cant have Mary Poppins and his answer was 'I'm not gonna win anyway' :duh

So I think we can safely just crack on....with Sherry Bobbins still available.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #654 on: Today at 11:09:06 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:56:19 am
Finally! "Rear Window" goes.  My fav Hitchy movie.

That was my backup pick just in case my final projected pick gets swiped.

Rear Window was my next pick :(
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #655 on: Today at 11:26:02 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:59:52 am
I've PM'd Andy to let him know he cant have Mary Poppins and his answer was 'I'm not gonna win anyway' :duh

So I think we can safely just crack on....with Sherry Bobbins still available.

Look it's just a laugh kid. No winners, no losers.

I want Mary Poppins. Not too much to ask is it? I can see I'll come last, so why not?
Poor.

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • Posts: 1,921
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #656 on: Today at 11:29:30 am »
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #657 on: Today at 11:33:50 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:26:02 am
Look it's just a laugh kid. No winners, no losers.

I want Mary Poppins. Not too much to ask is it? I can see I'll come last, so why not?

Andy as ever, you do you ;D

You cant pick Mary Poppins...cos its the draft rules. So yeah you can defo have Mary Poppins....but not actually, cos you cant, so someone else can pick it and actually have it and it'll just count as you missing a pick and you'll be one movie short at the end. But not really, cos we'll just ceremonially replace it with Lost in Translation, out of respect, and give whoever draws you a bye.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #658 on: Today at 11:38:48 am »
Ok I'll have a think. Went to the Derby yesterday as I'm sure we all did, so still a little merry :)
Poor.

Offline John_P

  • Posts: 2,477
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #659 on: Today at 11:41:58 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:56:19 am
Finally! "Rear Window" goes.  My fav Hitchy movie.

That was my backup pick just in case my final projected pick gets swiped.

Had considered it until I realised Grace Kelly was in a pick I'd already made, High Noon.
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • Posts: 1,921
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #660 on: Today at 11:46:46 am »
Quote from: John_P on Today at 11:41:58 am
Had considered it until I realised Grace Kelly was in a pick I'd already made, High Noon.

I was in the same boat with Paul Newman. I really wanted Cool Hand Luke but had used Butch Cassidy already. All part of the fun.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #661 on: Today at 12:51:03 pm »
I wish they'd make more classics these days like The Karate Kid or Harold and Maude.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Lastrador

  • Not Italian
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #662 on: Today at 12:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:51:03 pm
I wish they'd make more classics these days like The Karate Kid or Harold and Maude.
That's from There's Something About Mary, isn't it?

I knew you would like it. Proper hipster pick.  ;D
Offline Lastrador

  • Not Italian
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #663 on: Today at 12:59:54 pm »
Oh, Rio Bravo was going to be my next pick. One of my favourite western cross hang-out movies. Great pick.
Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #664 on: Today at 01:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:56:19 am
Finally! "Rear Window" goes.  My fav Hitchy movie.

That was my backup pick just in case my final projected pick gets swiped.

That's the third Hitchcock I meant when I said there are three I wouldn't argue against being his best - North by Northwest, Vertigo and Rear Window. It's really just down to personal taste I think, but they are all right there at the very top.
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • Posts: 56,922
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #665 on: Today at 01:26:48 pm »
Happy Valentines Day! I love you all. 

Give Me Some Lovin'!  :-*
Offline Lastrador

  • Not Italian
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #666 on: Today at 01:29:25 pm »
Yeah, Rear Window is amazing. Think most of us where looking at it for the bonus round.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #667 on: Today at 01:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 12:53:56 pm
That's from There's Something About Mary, isn't it?

I knew you would like it. Proper hipster pick.  ;D

Yeah, it's from Something About Mary ;D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #668 on: Today at 01:45:48 pm »
Unpopular opinion: not a Hitchcock fan.

Vertigo is a great film. Spellbound as well in large parts. He's an extremely talented technical director.

But other than that, not convinced. Take Repulsion by Polanksi and compare that to e.g. Psycho. I know which one I prefer for psychological horror (from the 60's).

Is it the "Hollywood studio" unnatural type acting? Maybe I'm missing something, but the psychology doesn't convince me.
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #669 on: Today at 02:11:24 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 01:45:48 pm
Unpopular opinion: not a Hitchcock fan.

Vertigo is a great film. Spellbound as well in large parts. He's an extremely talented technical director.

But other than that, not convinced. Take Repulsion by Polanksi and compare that to e.g. Psycho. I know which one I prefer for psychological horror (from the 60's).

Is it the "Hollywood studio" unnatural type acting? Maybe I'm missing something, but the psychology doesn't convince me.

I'd rather have a director starting out an actor giving 100% even  thought they are new rather than all this airy-fairy shite

My 'rule of thumb' is - would someone in their position be saying and doing what they do?

That's why I despise the Cohen Brothers - I have met and know some bad c*nts. None of them are that articulate. That's why they are c*nts.
Poor.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #670 on: Today at 02:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #671 on: Today at 02:18:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:11:24 pm
I'd rather have a director starting out an actor giving 100% even  thought they are new rather than all this airy-fairy shite

My 'rule of thumb' is - would someone in their position be saying and doing what they do?

That's why I despise the Cohen Brothers - I have met and know some bad c*nts. None of them are that articulate. That's why they are c*nts.

I think it's worth pointing out that not all filmmakers are making documentaries, and not all films need to engage in "realism." It's one option, one style of art - it's not a mandatory aspect of everything. There's far too much of it as it is.

People wonder why I despise Hemingway so much, but he really poisoned the well.
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #672 on: Today at 02:55:19 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:18:56 pm
I think it's worth pointing out that not all filmmakers are making documentaries, and not all films need to engage in "realism." It's one option, one style of art - it's not a mandatory aspect of everything. There's far too much of it as it is.

People wonder why I despise Hemingway so much, but he really poisoned the well.

No I get that. But when you have lived in 'that world' - directors who clearly aren't and writers who absolutely aren't - making this prose to do what? I'm not sure.

Sadly evil c*nts are evil c*nts. They have no morality or way of being good. Having witnessed a few shocking scenes in real life as a kid, these people shouldn't be given a way out. They are c*nts. Not nice people.
Poor.

Offline Lastrador

  • Not Italian
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #673 on: Today at 03:14:19 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 01:45:48 pm
Unpopular opinion: not a Hitchcock fan.

Vertigo is a great film. Spellbound as well in large parts. He's an extremely talented technical director.

But other than that, not convinced. Take Repulsion by Polanksi and compare that to e.g. Psycho. I know which one I prefer for psychological horror (from the 60's).

Is it the "Hollywood studio" unnatural type acting? Maybe I'm missing something, but the psychology doesn't convince me.
I personally love his movies, but I can get why some wouldn't.

I think Hitchcock was very theatrical in his approach to filmmaking. The unnatural type of acting you mentioned, is one example of that, but also the way he shoots and blocks scenes. With some pretty wide shots where the camera is either fixed or just following the actor's movement, especially in scenes where it's just people talking. You definitely feel these are actors performing on a stage, the stage being the sets, of course. It's not very, what we would call nowadays, cinematic. But surprisingly that's one of the things I like the most about his films. I guess it's just a matter of taste.

One criticism I have heard, which I can see the point, is that most Hitchcock films feel a bit samey. I think that's mostly to do with what I mentioned earlier, about the way he usually shoots and blocks scenes. Although he did experiment quite a bit with different types of shots, like the Dolly Zoom on Vertigo, he was pretty classical in terms of composition and angles most of the time, so that also adds to the samey feeling, I would say.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • Posts: 26,337
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #674 on: Today at 03:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:14:19 pm
One criticism I have heard, which I can see the point, is that most Hitchcock films feel a bit samey. I think that's mostly to do with what I mentioned earlier, about the way he usually shoots and blocks scenes. Although he did experiment quite a bit with different types of shots, like the Dolly Zoom on Vertigo, he was pretty classical in terms of composition and angles most of the time, so that also adds to the samey feeling, I would say.
I was actually thinking of choosing one his first VistaVision film (the famously pretty one filmed on location), before I realised that Rear Window hadn't been taken. Had to choose that one, one of my favourites of his and one of the best 'claustrophobic' single-setting films to this day.
Online Sheer Magnetism

  • Posts: 5,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #675 on: Today at 03:23:53 pm »
Sorry, I was away overnight. How many picks do I have?
