Unpopular opinion: not a Hitchcock fan.



Vertigo is a great film. Spellbound as well in large parts. He's an extremely talented technical director.



But other than that, not convinced. Take Repulsion by Polanksi and compare that to e.g. Psycho. I know which one I prefer for psychological horror (from the 60's).



Is it the "Hollywood studio" unnatural type acting? Maybe I'm missing something, but the psychology doesn't convince me.



I personally love his movies, but I can get why some wouldn't.I think Hitchcock was very theatrical in his approach to filmmaking. The unnatural type of acting you mentioned, is one example of that, but also the way he shoots and blocks scenes. With some pretty wide shots where the camera is either fixed or just following the actor's movement, especially in scenes where it's just people talking. You definitely feel these are actors performing on a stage, the stage being the sets, of course. It's not very, what we would call nowadays, cinematic. But surprisingly that's one of the things I like the most about his films. I guess it's just a matter of taste.One criticism I have heard, which I can see the point, is that most Hitchcock films feel a bit samey. I think that's mostly to do with what I mentioned earlier, about the way he usually shoots and blocks scenes. Although he did experiment quite a bit with different types of shots, like the Dolly Zoom on Vertigo, he was pretty classical in terms of composition and angles most of the time, so that also adds to the samey feeling, I would say.