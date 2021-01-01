I kind of didn't know where to start with Rohmer, because he was so damn prolific, but I finally watched my first film from him a couple of weeks ago, with Pauline by the Beach. Weird start I know . I usually try to start chronologically with new to me directors, but I loved it, and My Night at Maud was going to be my next watch. Guess I'm gonna have to put that down as a priority, along with half a dozen other films that have been picked and I haven't got around to.



Nice to hear. Any of his films would be a good start really. I did a quick count now and 13 of his films I would consider excellent.The only one's to avoid, in my view, are the historical dramas (The Marquise of O..., Perceval le Gallois, and The Lady and the Duke). Surprisingly they offer very little compared to the others.My favourite is usually the one I saw last, which was My night at Maud's last night.If I had to choose just one it would probably be Four Adventures of Reinette and Mirabelle.