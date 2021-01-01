« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion  (Read 6597 times)

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,315
  • JFT96
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 11:37:52 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:35:42 pm
Sorry did I jump the gun? I had a message in the inbox saying it was my go and went for it.

Mind you seeing the current selections, don't think I've stolen anyone elses thunder :)

No I fucked up and PMed the wrong person while trying to sort out where we were in the order. Musk and Hazell went out of sync because of it, but no harm done it seems. Mongoose has picked now and we're back on track. Sheer to go now.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,315
  • JFT96
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 11:38:45 pm »
Also

Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 11:31:26 pm
The Big Sleep (1946)




About time it went. Excellent taste as ever, Mongoose.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,470
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 11:39:58 pm »
I PMed Sheer after I picked, just to be helpful. Hopefully that's who is next.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,470
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 11:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 11:38:45 pm
Also



About time it went. Excellent taste as ever, Mongoose.

Thank you kindly, my hairy French brother.

Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,315
  • JFT96
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 11:53:27 pm »
Up to date now -

PICKS:

Samie: 2001: A Space Odyssey - Cat. 5 Sci-Fi/Horror, The Sword in the Stone - Cat 6. Animation, The Conversation - Cat 2. Thriller, Casablanca - Cat 3. Drama/Romance, Where Eagles Dare - Cat. 1 War, West Side Story (1961) - Cat 4. Musical, The Big Boss - Cat 7. Foreign Language

John_P: Singin' In The Rain - Cat. 4 Musical, Yojimbo - Cat 7. Foreign Language, Snow White and The Seven Dwarves - Cat 6. Family/Animation, A Matter Of Life And Death (1946) - Cat 3. Drama/Romance, High Noon (1952) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, From Russia with Love (1963) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery, Night of the Living Dead (1968) - Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror

Chakan: Apocalypse Now - Cat. 1 War, Young Frankenstein - Cat 4. Comedy,  The Graduate - Cat 3. Romance/Drama, Close Encounters of the Third Kind - Cat 5. Sci-fi/Horror, Enter the Dragon (1973) - Cat 7. Foreign Language, The Maltese Falcon - Cat 2 Thriller/Crime/Mystery, The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Cat 8 Wildcard

Buck Pete: Blazing Saddles - Cat. 4 Comedy, The French Connection - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly -  Cat 1. Western, Scum (1979) - Cat 3. Drama, Mad Max (1979) - Cat 5. Sci-Fi, Bugsy Malone (1976) - Cat 6. Family, The Great Escape (1963) - Cat 8. Wildcard,

telekon: La Grande Illusion (1937) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Annie Hall (1977) - Cat 4. Comedy/Musicals, Stalker (1979) - Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror, The Seventh Seal - Cat 3. Drama/Romance, Breathless - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery, Red Desert - Cat 7. Foreign Language, Alice in Wonderland - Cat 6. Family/Animation

Betty Blue: Dr. Stangelove - Cat. 1 War, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest - Cat 3. Drama, Life of Brian - Cat 4. Comedy/Musical, Out of the Past (1947) - Cat 2. Crime, It's a Wonderful Life (1946) - Cat 6. Family, La Dolce Vita (1960) - Cat 7. Foreign Language, Bande à part (1964) - Cat 8. Wildcard

El Lobo: The Godfather - Cat. 2 Crime, Seven Samurai - Cat. 7 Foreign Language, Animal House - Cat. 4 Comedy, Psycho (1960) - Cat 5. Horror, For a Few Dollars More (1965) - Category 1 Western, Rocky (1976) - Cat 2. Drama, Robin Hood (1973) - Cat 6. Animation

Sheer Magnetism: The Godfather Part II - Cat. 2 Crime, Once Upon a Time in the West - Cat. 1 Western, The Exorcist Cat 5. Horror/Sci-fi, The Third Man (1949) - Cat 2. Crime/Thriller, The Producers (1968) - Cat 4. Comedy, Black Orpheus (1959) - Cat 7. Foreign Language, The Bad News Bears (1976) - Cat 6. Family, Nashville (1975) - Cat 3. Drama.

Hazell: Dog Day Afternoon - Cat. 3 Drama/Romance, Rosemary's Baby - Cat. 5: Sci-fi/Horror, Watership Down - Cat 6. Animation, Superman (1978) - Category 1: Action, His Girl Friday (1940) - Category 4: Comedy, All the President's Men (1976) - Cat 2: Thriller/Crime/Mystery, Mother India (1957) - Cat 7: Foreign Language film, Return of the Pink Panther (1975) - Cat 8. Wildcard

Musketeer Gripweed: Papillon - Cat. 3 Drama/Romance, Fist of Fury - Cat. 7 foreign language, Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid - Cat 1. Western, The Wicker Man (1973) - Cat 5. Horror, Yellow Submarine - Cat 6. Animation, A Shot In The Dark - Cat 2. Crime, Duck Soup - Cat 4. Comedy, The Masque of the Red Death - Cat 8. Wildcard.
 
red mongoose: Star Wars - Cat. 5 Sci-Fi/Horror, North by Northwest - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery, Jules et Jim - Cat 3. Drama/Romance, The Rules of the Game (1939) - Cat 4. Comedy/Musicals, The Cranes Are Flying (1957) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Pierrot Le Fou (1965) - Cat 7. Foreign Language, Rikki-Tikki-Tavi (1975) - Cat 6. Family/Animation, The Big Sleep (1946) - Cat 8. Wildcard.

Andy @ Allerton!: Alien - Cat. 5 Sci-Fi/Horror, Metropolis - Cat. 7 foreign language, Hound of the Baskervilles - Cat 2. Mystery, M*A*S*H (1970) - Cat 4. Comedy, The Sound of Music (1965) - Family, The Longest Day (1962) - Cat 1. War, 12 Angry Men (1957) - Cat 3. Drama, Mary Poppins (1964) - Cat 8. Wildcard.

classycarra: The Jungle Book -  Cat. 6 Family/Animation, Jaws -  Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery, The Apartment - Cat 4. Comedy/Musicals, Paths of Glory (1957) - Cat 1. War, Suspiria (1977) - Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror, Sweet Smell of Success (1957)  -  Cat 3. Drama/Romance, Le Samouraï (1967)  -  Cat 7. Foreign Language, Cape Fear (1962) -  Cat 8. Wildcard.

RobbieRedman: The Deer Hunter - Cat. 1 War, Some Like It Hot - Cat. 4 Comedy, Midnight Express - Cat 3. Drama, Drunken Master (1978) - Cat 7. Foreign Language, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) - Cat 6. Family, The Manchurian Candidate (1962) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery, The Omen - Cat 5. Horror, Blue Collar 1978 - Cat 8. Wildcard.

NICHOLLS1986: Vertigo - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery, A Clockwork Orange - Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror, Ikiru - Cat 3. Drama/Romance, Mirror (1975) - Cat 8. Wildcard, The Battle of Algiers (1966) - Cat 1. War, Modern Times (1936) - Cat 4. Comedy, Late Spring (1949) - Cat 7. Foreign Language, One pick owed.

Lastrador: Barry Lyndon - Cat 3. Drama, All That Jazz - Cat 4. Musical, Network (1976) - Cat 8. Wildcard, Chinatown (1974) - Cat 2. Crime, Dont Look Now (1973) - Cat 5. Horror, The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) - Cat 1. Action, Fantasia (1940) - Cat 6. Animation, Hiroshima Mon Amour (1959) - Cat 7. Foreign Language.

Max_powers: Citizen Kane - Cat 2. Mystery, Taxi Driver - Cat 3. Drama, Lawrence of Arabia (1962) - Category 1 - War, Wizard of Oz (1939) - Category 6 - Family, Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) - Category 4: Comedy, House  (1977) - Cat 5. Horror, b (1962) - Cat 7 Foreign Film, The Long Goodbye (1973) - Cat 8. Wildcard.

killer-heels: M - Cat 7. Foreign Language, Roman Holiday - Cat 3. Romance,  The Wild Bunch (1969) - Cat 1 Western,  Rebecca (1940) - Cat 2 Thriller, The Ladykillers - Cat 4. Comedy, Cinderella - Cat 6 Animation, Planet of the Apes (1968) - Ca 5. Sci-Fi, Goldfinger (1964) - Cat 8. wildcard.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:59:59 pm by Betty Blue »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,802
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #565 on: Today at 12:08:17 am »
Bugger was hoping Mary Poppins was gonna last till me!

I would have used this pic though

Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,470
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #566 on: Today at 12:24:33 am »
The Cranes Are Flying (1957) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western - Mikhail Kalatozov



North by Northwest (1959) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery - Alfred Hitchcock



Jules and Jim (1962) - Cat 3. Drama/Romance - Francois Truffaut



The Rules of the Game (1939) - Cat 4. Comedy/Musicals - Jean Renoir



Star Wars (1977) - Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror - George Lucas



Rikki-Tikki-Tavi (1975) - Cat 6. Family/Animation - Chuck Jones



Pierrot Le Fou (1965) - Cat 7. Foreign Language - Jean Luc Godard



The Big Sleep (1946) - Cat 8. Wildcard - Howard Hawks

Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,315
  • JFT96
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #567 on: Today at 12:27:39 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:08:17 am
Bugger was hoping Mary Poppins was gonna last till me!

I would have used this pic though



Haha the definitive Mary Poppins.

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,493
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #568 on: Today at 12:33:39 am »
Are you up, Betty? Or should I wait until tomorrow?
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,315
  • JFT96
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #569 on: Today at 12:36:20 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 12:33:39 am
Are you up, Betty? Or should I wait until tomorrow?

We've crossed into the end of draft time, so Lobo has until 10am tomorrow now. So yeah, tomorrow for us two now.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,334
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #570 on: Today at 12:37:45 am »
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 11:25:27 pm
Ouff! Nicholls killing it with an Ozu.

Some of the camerawork and angles in his films!
Great film - I almost picked Tokyo Story but it didn't quite fit alongside my others.

Only seen my first two Ozu's in the last year - always thought they would be less accessible, but was really wrong! Setsuko Hara is just so warm and amazing in both films.

Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm
Great selection. You made me put The Apartment and Suspiria on my "have to watch" list, as well as wanting to see Jaws again.
Thanks mate, that's really cool! Hope you enjoy them!
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 12:24:33 am
The Cranes Are Flying (1957) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western - Mikhail Kalatozov
Quality array of films (and gifs) mate - really keen to give this one a watch! Big Sleep's probably my favourite book too!
« Last Edit: Today at 12:44:00 am by classycarra »
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,470
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #571 on: Today at 01:03:53 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:37:45 am
Quality array of films (and gifs) mate - really keen to give this one a watch! Big Sleep's probably my favourite book too!

Cheers, carra. That film is amazing - the camera movement is just mind-boggling. And there's a scene in a parlor with bombs dropping outside, the lights are going crazy and the camera is canted at this wild angle ... just a very magical work of art.

I love that book, too. He's one of the most underrated American writers of the 20th century and belongs firmly in the canon.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,470
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #572 on: Today at 01:15:17 am »
I just thought of a film that I can't believe hasn't been taken yet.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,315
  • JFT96
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #573 on: Today at 01:22:21 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:15:17 am
I just thought of a film that I can't believe hasn't been taken yet.

There are a few. I for one would like to lobby for a bonus round or two. This is probably the last film draft we're doing in awhile, so may as well go all in.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,693
  • Not Italian
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #574 on: Today at 02:08:12 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:22:21 am
There are a few. I for one would like to lobby for a bonus round or two. This is probably the last film draft we're doing in awhile, so may as well go all in.

Well, it seems like you read my mind, because I was just coming to propose two extra rounds to wrap things up. Given that there are some brilliant films still available, and I think most are having a good time. Why not?

Still, it can't be that easy, so I have a little catch:

The two films that you pick on the extra rounds, must belong to one of the genres you didn't pick from the first 6 categories:

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery
Cat 3. Drama/Romance
Cat 4. Comedy/Musicals
Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror
Cat 6. Family/Animation

Let's say you picked a musical in the first 8 rounds. You can't use that genre anymore, but you can pick a comedy. You could still pick a movie that has both genres covered on its letterboxd or imdb pages, but you must use the one that you didn't on the regular rounds.

If you picked a drama, and the only genre of the film you want to pick, on its letterboxd or imdb pages, is also a drama, then you can't pick that one.

Is everyone game, or want to leave things as it is?
« Last Edit: Today at 02:10:23 am by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,471
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #575 on: Today at 02:18:11 am »
Yeah I'd be happy with the extra rounds and those rules.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,802
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #576 on: Today at 02:18:19 am »
Id have a wildcard or family/animation pick. Decent :thumbup
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,693
  • Not Italian
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #577 on: Today at 02:20:57 am »
Quote from: John_P on Today at 02:18:11 am
Yeah I'd be happy with the extra rounds and those rules.
Sound mate.

Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:18:19 am
Id have a wildcard or family/animation pick. Decent :thumbup

Dont try to break the rules, you little satanist.  ;D
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,802
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #578 on: Today at 02:24:28 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:20:57 am

Dont try to break the rules, you little satanist.  ;D

;D had to try

But sounds like a plan to me
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,348
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #579 on: Today at 02:32:38 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:08:12 am
Is everyone game, or want to leave things as it is?
Go on then why not
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,470
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #580 on: Today at 02:39:22 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:08:12 am
Well, it seems like you read my mind, because I was just coming to propose two extra rounds to wrap things up. Given that there are some brilliant films still available, and I think most are having a good time. Why not?

Still, it can't be that easy, so I have a little catch:

The two films that you pick on the extra rounds, must belong to one of the genres you didn't pick from the first 6 categories:

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery
Cat 3. Drama/Romance
Cat 4. Comedy/Musicals
Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror
Cat 6. Family/Animation

Let's say you picked a musical in the first 8 rounds. You can't use that genre anymore, but you can pick a comedy. You could still pick a movie that has both genres covered on its letterboxd or imdb pages, but you must use the one that you didn't on the regular rounds.

If you picked a drama, and the only genre of the film you want to pick, on its letterboxd or imdb pages, is also a drama, then you can't pick that one.

Is everyone game, or want to leave things as it is?

Definitely.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,693
  • Not Italian
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #581 on: Today at 02:44:55 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:24:28 am
;D had to try

But sounds like a plan to me
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 02:32:38 am
Go on then why not
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:39:22 am
Definitely.
So we got 6 yes then, that's good enough for me.  ;D

I'll PM the rest of the lads and lass, to let them know of the extra rounds.
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,315
  • JFT96
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #582 on: Today at 02:55:14 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:44:55 am
So we got 6 yes then, that's good enough for me.  ;D

I'll PM the rest of the lads and lass, to let them know of the extra rounds.

I'd just add that the bonus rounds can't start until the end of normal play. Not sure it makes much difference, but probably everyone should complete their normal quota first to be on the safe side.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,693
  • Not Italian
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #583 on: Today at 02:56:29 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:55:14 am
I'd just add that the bonus rounds can't start until the end of normal play. Not sure it makes much difference, but probably everyone should complete their normal quota first to be on the safe side.
Yeah, good catch. We'll do that.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,334
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #584 on: Today at 04:26:18 am »
sounds good
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #585 on: Today at 05:17:14 am »
Down for some bonus rounds. There are a few films I wanna pick badly but couldn't fit them anywhere.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,908
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #586 on: Today at 08:51:47 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:46:15 pm
Ha! Me too but didnt do it. Went Mad Max in that category.

Not sure your pick is a Hammer production though mate. Im not being pedantic and could be wrong but I do see where your coming from.  Those Saturday nights were just brilliant as a young lad watching them movies round me Grandmas.

I was torn between Quatermass and the Pit, Theatre of Blood and The Abominable Dr Phibes.

Only Quatermass is actually a Hammer Production though.

I've gone my whole adult life thinking those were all Hammer movies. Don't tell anyone else and no-one will think I am stupid. No-one else has probably even heard on my pick anyway.

Two bonus rounds, did I hear. Excellent.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 