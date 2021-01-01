Up to date now -



PICKS:



Samie: 2001: A Space Odyssey - Cat. 5 Sci-Fi/Horror, The Sword in the Stone - Cat 6. Animation, The Conversation - Cat 2. Thriller, Casablanca - Cat 3. Drama/Romance, Where Eagles Dare - Cat. 1 War, West Side Story (1961) - Cat 4. Musical, The Big Boss - Cat 7. Foreign Language



John_P: Singin' In The Rain - Cat. 4 Musical, Yojimbo - Cat 7. Foreign Language, Snow White and The Seven Dwarves - Cat 6. Family/Animation, A Matter Of Life And Death (1946) - Cat 3. Drama/Romance, High Noon (1952) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, From Russia with Love (1963) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery, Night of the Living Dead (1968) - Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror



Chakan: Apocalypse Now - Cat. 1 War, Young Frankenstein - Cat 4. Comedy, The Graduate - Cat 3. Romance/Drama, Close Encounters of the Third Kind - Cat 5. Sci-fi/Horror, Enter the Dragon (1973) - Cat 7. Foreign Language, The Maltese Falcon - Cat 2 Thriller/Crime/Mystery, The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Cat 8 Wildcard



Buck Pete: Blazing Saddles - Cat. 4 Comedy, The French Connection - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly - Cat 1. Western, Scum (1979) - Cat 3. Drama, Mad Max (1979) - Cat 5. Sci-Fi, Bugsy Malone (1976) - Cat 6. Family, The Great Escape (1963) - Cat 8. Wildcard,



telekon: La Grande Illusion (1937) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Annie Hall (1977) - Cat 4. Comedy/Musicals, Stalker (1979) - Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror, The Seventh Seal - Cat 3. Drama/Romance, Breathless - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery, Red Desert - Cat 7. Foreign Language, Alice in Wonderland - Cat 6. Family/Animation



Betty Blue: Dr. Stangelove - Cat. 1 War, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest - Cat 3. Drama, Life of Brian - Cat 4. Comedy/Musical, Out of the Past (1947) - Cat 2. Crime, It's a Wonderful Life (1946) - Cat 6. Family, La Dolce Vita (1960) - Cat 7. Foreign Language, Bande à part (1964) - Cat 8. Wildcard



El Lobo: The Godfather - Cat. 2 Crime, Seven Samurai - Cat. 7 Foreign Language, Animal House - Cat. 4 Comedy, Psycho (1960) - Cat 5. Horror, For a Few Dollars More (1965) - Category 1 Western, Rocky (1976) - Cat 2. Drama, Robin Hood (1973) - Cat 6. Animation



Sheer Magnetism: The Godfather Part II - Cat. 2 Crime, Once Upon a Time in the West - Cat. 1 Western, The Exorcist Cat 5. Horror/Sci-fi, The Third Man (1949) - Cat 2. Crime/Thriller, The Producers (1968) - Cat 4. Comedy, Black Orpheus (1959) - Cat 7. Foreign Language, The Bad News Bears (1976) - Cat 6. Family, Nashville (1975) - Cat 3. Drama.



Hazell: Dog Day Afternoon - Cat. 3 Drama/Romance, Rosemary's Baby - Cat. 5: Sci-fi/Horror, Watership Down - Cat 6. Animation, Superman (1978) - Category 1: Action, His Girl Friday (1940) - Category 4: Comedy, All the President's Men (1976) - Cat 2: Thriller/Crime/Mystery, Mother India (1957) - Cat 7: Foreign Language film, Return of the Pink Panther (1975) - Cat 8. Wildcard



Musketeer Gripweed: Papillon - Cat. 3 Drama/Romance, Fist of Fury - Cat. 7 foreign language, Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid - Cat 1. Western, The Wicker Man (1973) - Cat 5. Horror, Yellow Submarine - Cat 6. Animation, A Shot In The Dark - Cat 2. Crime, Duck Soup - Cat 4. Comedy, The Masque of the Red Death - Cat 8. Wildcard.



red mongoose: Star Wars - Cat. 5 Sci-Fi/Horror, North by Northwest - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery, Jules et Jim - Cat 3. Drama/Romance, The Rules of the Game (1939) - Cat 4. Comedy/Musicals, The Cranes Are Flying (1957) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Pierrot Le Fou (1965) - Cat 7. Foreign Language, Rikki-Tikki-Tavi (1975) - Cat 6. Family/Animation, The Big Sleep (1946) - Cat 8. Wildcard.



Andy @ Allerton!: Alien - Cat. 5 Sci-Fi/Horror, Metropolis - Cat. 7 foreign language, Hound of the Baskervilles - Cat 2. Mystery, M*A*S*H (1970) - Cat 4. Comedy, The Sound of Music (1965) - Family, The Longest Day (1962) - Cat 1. War, 12 Angry Men (1957) - Cat 3. Drama, Mary Poppins (1964) - Cat 8. Wildcard.



classycarra: The Jungle Book - Cat. 6 Family/Animation, Jaws - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery, The Apartment - Cat 4. Comedy/Musicals, Paths of Glory (1957) - Cat 1. War, Suspiria (1977) - Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror, Sweet Smell of Success (1957) - Cat 3. Drama/Romance, Le Samouraï (1967) - Cat 7. Foreign Language, Cape Fear (1962) - Cat 8. Wildcard.



RobbieRedman: The Deer Hunter - Cat. 1 War, Some Like It Hot - Cat. 4 Comedy, Midnight Express - Cat 3. Drama, Drunken Master (1978) - Cat 7. Foreign Language, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) - Cat 6. Family, The Manchurian Candidate (1962) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery, The Omen - Cat 5. Horror, Blue Collar 1978 - Cat 8. Wildcard.



NICHOLLS1986: Vertigo - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery, A Clockwork Orange - Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror, Ikiru - Cat 3. Drama/Romance, Mirror (1975) - Cat 8. Wildcard, The Battle of Algiers (1966) - Cat 1. War, Modern Times (1936) - Cat 4. Comedy, Late Spring (1949) - Cat 7. Foreign Language, One pick owed.



Lastrador: Barry Lyndon - Cat 3. Drama, All That Jazz - Cat 4. Musical, Network (1976) - Cat 8. Wildcard, Chinatown (1974) - Cat 2. Crime, Dont Look Now (1973) - Cat 5. Horror, The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) - Cat 1. Action, Fantasia (1940) - Cat 6. Animation, Hiroshima Mon Amour (1959) - Cat 7. Foreign Language.



Max_powers: Citizen Kane - Cat 2. Mystery, Taxi Driver - Cat 3. Drama, Lawrence of Arabia (1962) - Category 1 - War, Wizard of Oz (1939) - Category 6 - Family, Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) - Category 4: Comedy, House (1977) - Cat 5. Horror, b (1962) - Cat 7 Foreign Film, The Long Goodbye (1973) - Cat 8. Wildcard.



killer-heels: M - Cat 7. Foreign Language, Roman Holiday - Cat 3. Romance, The Wild Bunch (1969) - Cat 1 Western, Rebecca (1940) - Cat 2 Thriller, The Ladykillers - Cat 4. Comedy, Cinderella - Cat 6 Animation, Planet of the Apes (1968) - Ca 5. Sci-Fi, Goldfinger (1964) - Cat 8. wildcard.