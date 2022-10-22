Never liked the Marx Brothers, just thought they were trite and stupid.



Especially when I look at some of my favourites, the comic timing and inventiveness of Laurel and Hardy, the sheer guts (and stunts) of Harold Lloyd and the surprising brilliance of Charlie Chaplin, this took slapstick to a whole new level. When Laurel and Hardy did it - I still find it hilarious to this day - got an entire box set of everything they did and it's still wonderful. The feature films like Sons of the Desert, Way Out West, The Flying Dueces and perhaps my favourite A Chump at Oxford still stand the test of time today.



There is a warmth about them that I find sadly lacking in The Marx Brothers, perhaps it's here where some people go for Seinfeld and the like and some like their comedy a bit less cynical.