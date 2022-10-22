« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion  (Read 5837 times)

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,469
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 08:41:58 pm »
Love that version of Robin Hood, probably the Disney animation I saw the most as a child due to the weird Disney vault system.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,458
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 08:56:55 pm »
I think Hazell can go, right?
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,503
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 09:08:14 pm »
When am I due up?
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,587
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 09:10:44 pm »
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 08:41:58 pm
Love that version of Robin Hood, probably the Disney animation I saw the most as a child due to the weird Disney vault system.

That, Jungle Book and Sword in the Stone are all pretty level for me, had them all on video and watched them weekly
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,304
  • JFT96
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 09:16:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:08:14 pm
When am I due up?

About 8 picks away. Likely you won't get your next one until tomorrow. Weekends are always a bit slower.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,683
  • Not Italian
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 09:17:33 pm »
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 08:41:58 pm
Love that version of Robin Hood, probably the Disney animation I saw the most as a child due to the weird Disney vault system.
Me too. My parents bought the VHS for me when I was little, and must have seen it hundred of times. Can still record the title sequence with all the animals marching and the rooster whistling song.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,887
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 09:17:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:08:14 pm
When am I due up?

8 more people.  The draft bug has bit you now Killer.  ;D
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,503
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 09:27:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:17:42 pm
8 more people.  The draft bug has bit you now Killer.  ;D

Decided to put more time into this choice. Had a mare with Cinderella because Andy had just taken Sound of Music. Also whilst I loved The Wild Bunch, the rush to think of a Western meant I forgot For A Few Dollars more.

With 8 left, pretty convinced my final two choices will be gone!
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,905
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 10:03:02 pm »
This has been the most open draft I've seen KH. Pretty sure you will get your picks.
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,905
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 11:00:13 pm »
I love the Marx Brothers. Not a lot makes me laugh as much as they do. I nearly went with another of their movies but that mirror scene gets me every time.

I also happen to drink in a pub called Rufus T Firefly
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,947
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm »
Never liked the Marx Brothers, just thought they were trite and stupid.

Especially when I look at some of my favourites, the comic timing and inventiveness of Laurel and Hardy, the sheer guts (and stunts) of Harold Lloyd and the surprising brilliance of Charlie Chaplin, this took slapstick to a whole new level. When Laurel and Hardy did it - I still find it hilarious to this day - got an entire box set of everything they did and it's still wonderful. The feature films like Sons of the Desert, Way Out West, The Flying Dueces and perhaps my favourite A Chump at Oxford still stand the test of time today.

There is a warmth about them that I find sadly lacking in The Marx Brothers, perhaps it's here where some people go for Seinfeld and the like and some like their comedy a bit less cynical.
Logged
Poor.

Online telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,487
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #531 on: Today at 12:57:18 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm
Never liked the Marx Brothers, just thought they were trite and stupid.

Especially when I look at some of my favourites, the comic timing and inventiveness of Laurel and Hardy, the sheer guts (and stunts) of Harold Lloyd and the surprising brilliance of Charlie Chaplin, this took slapstick to a whole new level. When Laurel and Hardy did it - I still find it hilarious to this day - got an entire box set of everything they did and it's still wonderful. The feature films like Sons of the Desert, Way Out West, The Flying Dueces and perhaps my favourite A Chump at Oxford still stand the test of time today.

There is a warmth about them that I find sadly lacking in The Marx Brothers, perhaps it's here where some people go for Seinfeld and the like and some like their comedy a bit less cynical.

Good points.

For me they are not necessarily mutually exclusive; if it's good comedy it can be cynical and lack warmth. I love Seinfeld because I think it's brilliant comedy. Same with Curb, even though Larry David is even more cynical on his own. It's just good comedy. If I'm not in the mood for that I'd rather watch Woody Allen classics and Buster Keaton.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 