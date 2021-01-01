Sorry!



Found a window after allDiscovered It's a Wonderful Life in my pa's house on an old VHS tape recording off the telly after he passed away. Watched it with no knowledge of what was to come and instantly fell in love with it. For such a celebrated film, I found it quite dark in many ways with suicide, depression, and mental health all touched on, if not fully realised given this was 1946. Not a groundbreaking film (wouldn't expect that in the family genre), but a classic that encapsulates post-war America's hopes and fears in the Depression era.Haha all good. Great to see you back on board with us. Some excellent picks you've made today. Crushing a few of my dreams along the way. Loving reading your analysis and thinking behind your picks too