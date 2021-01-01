« previous next »
red mongoose

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #400 on: Today at 04:41:44 pm
telekon on Today at 04:34:14 pm
Me neither. What an upgrade to imdb it is! Excellent UX and aesthetics.

I keep track of everything I watch on there. It's brilliant.
Betty Blue

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #401 on: Today at 04:47:01 pm
Found a window after all  :D  Discovered It's a Wonderful Life in my pa's house on an old VHS tape recording off the telly after he passed away. Watched it with no knowledge of what was to come and instantly fell in love with it. For such a celebrated film, I found it quite dark in many ways with suicide, depression, and mental health all touched on, if not fully realised given this was 1946. Not a groundbreaking film (wouldn't expect that in the family genre), but a classic that encapsulates post-war America's hopes and fears in the Depression era.

telekon on Today at 04:07:24 pm
Sorry!

Haha all good. Great to see you back on board with us. Some excellent picks you've made today. Crushing a few of my dreams along the way. Loving reading your analysis and thinking behind your picks too  :)
Lawnmowerman

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #402 on: Today at 04:53:21 pm
Chakan on Today at 02:16:08 pm
I watched it years and years ago, and was very meh about it. I think I might have been too young to appreciate it I think.
i used to think casablanca was alright but now that samies picked it, i've decided it's shite
Betty Blue

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #403 on: Today at 04:59:00 pm
Samie on Today at 04:22:12 pm
Betty is an old, hairy Frenchie dude.  ;D

This is disturbingly quite accurate  :D
Max_powers

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #404 on: Today at 05:00:54 pm
telekon on Today at 04:34:14 pm
Me neither. What an upgrade to imdb it is! Excellent UX and aesthetics.

Its great for tracking stuff you have seen and finding new films to watch.
Samie

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #405 on: Today at 05:29:00 pm
Betty Blue on Today at 04:59:00 pm
This is disturbingly quite accurate  :D

Mate, we've had a longer relationship than some actual people in relationships.  ;D
Buck Pete

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #406 on: Today at 05:31:11 pm
Chakan on Today at 04:37:14 pm
Oh Ill leave it at that trust me. Its that separation of art and artist thread. Its a tough thing to do sometimes.

I'll ditch me Gary Glitter albums before I stop watching Apocalypto.

Chakan

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #407 on: Today at 05:32:24 pm
Buck Pete on Today at 05:31:11 pm
I'll ditch me Gary Glitter albums before I stop watching Apocalypto.



And here I thought you'd say Lethal Weapon 1 ;)
Chakan

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #408 on: Today at 06:31:23 pm
I do love a good Willy Wonka movie.
RobbieRedman

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #409 on: Today at 06:38:38 pm
Chakan on Today at 06:31:23 pm
I do love a good Willy Wonka movie.
Chakan

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #410 on: Today at 06:40:21 pm
RobbieRedman on Today at 06:38:38 pm


Although he absolutely hated the new one with Johnny Depp and Tim Burton.
Samie

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #411 on: Today at 06:40:30 pm
That new one with Depp was an abomination.
RobbieRedman

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #412 on: Today at 06:41:23 pm
Chakan on Today at 06:40:21 pm
Although he absolutely hated the new one with Johnny Depp and Tim Burton.
Yep, I didn't bother watching the new one

Chakan

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #413 on: Today at 06:42:04 pm
RobbieRedman on Today at 06:41:23 pm
Yep, I didn't bother watching the new one

I enjoyed it, although not everyone's cup of tea.

Then again i'll watch paint dry if Tim Burtons directs it.
