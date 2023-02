Lots of debate as to Mad Max being a Sci-Fi movie or not. Some really valid opinions out there on t'web that argue it is indeed sci-fi.



You guys may see it as purely an action movie set in a dystopian future though.



If it is not accepted then no pobs. I will pick again.



I think you can get away with it because the genre and themes are Cyberpunk which were about Dystopian futures. Figures such as Philip K. Dick, William Gibson, Michael Moorcock and others introduced the ideas - so definately Science Fiction from that viewpoint - even if the tech isn't of the usual standard in those ideas (But that wasn't always the case anyway in some Cyberpunk novels) - notably from Moorcock - he actually went over the line between science and 'magic' - and in some cases that was actually tech far beyond imagination.