Nightmare on Elm Street for me when I was like 10ish, didn't sleep for ages.



My sister (13 at the time) thought it was appropriate to put Candyman on when she was babysitting me (8 years old). And then my best mates mum when we were about 11 used to take him to the video shop on a Friday night and rent him whatever he wanted, usually stuff like Childsplay or Critters, so I was very desensitized very early on!