Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #240 on: Today at 04:53:35 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:52:15 pm
Going out in a bit, so might have to put my next one down in 8 minutes

You can send your pick to someone else to make if you have to go out. Either someone after you in the order or one of the draft whores who never leaves this thread.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #241 on: Today at 04:54:32 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:51:52 pm
Or how about a best of Film decades draft draft? So we have to pick one film from each decade - 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s.

Yeah that's cool too mate.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #242 on: Today at 04:56:26 pm
Hazell, this Watership Down slander is appalling. You may be an old whore, but you don't deserve this.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #243 on: Today at 04:56:50 pm
Just like Fatso, I saw Watership Down in school first. Must've been about 10.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #244 on: Today at 04:57:09 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:56:26 pm
Hazell, this Watership Down slander is appalling. You may be an old whore, but you don't deserve this.

Oh no don't get me wrong it's a great movie, it's just disturbing and traumatizing.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #245 on: Today at 04:58:09 pm
Teachers back then didn't care at all what they exposed you to back then.  ;D
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #246 on: Today at 04:58:14 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:47:10 pm
Exorcist has some awesome quotable lines though!

My ex's brother used to take great pleasure in the old 'You know what she did? Your cunting daughter?' to their mum and dad
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #247 on: Today at 04:58:23 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:57:09 pm
Oh no don't get me wrong it's a great movie, it's just disturbing and traumatizing.

It's a great book for sure, and a great story. The movie freaks me out too  :P
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #248 on: Today at 05:03:58 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:58:23 pm
It's a great book for sure, and a great story. The movie freaks me out too  :P

Reminds me of another cartoon classic (but not a film) which probably owes a lot to it. The Animals of Farthing Wood if anyone remember it? It made Game of Thrones look mild  :D
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #249 on: Today at 05:06:42 pm
Why is everyone calling Haz an old whore? He's only 35.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #250 on: Today at 05:07:21 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:32:37 pm
Arse.
Loving your picks Hazell! Was 50/50 Watership Down vs Jungle Book and went positive - but love how dark it is, and still remember being terrified of the intro animation/story and the bleeding sun as a kid
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:44:06 pm
Not sure what's worse between that and The Exorcist.
Exorcist is so funny though!

EDIT: case in point ;D that's quality
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:58:14 pm
My ex's brother used to take great pleasure in the old 'You know what she did? Your cunting daughter?' to their mum and dad
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #251 on: Today at 05:10:06 pm
Just saw Butch Cassidy is gone. That was my western pick, Musky you fuck. I even moved Barry Lyndon to drama to make room for it.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #252 on: Today at 05:11:02 pm
Saw the Exorcist when I was about 10 - my dad thought it was suitable viewing for a little kid.

Had nightmares for years!
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #253 on: Today at 05:11:50 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:52:05 pm
Omg some teacher made you watch it!?

Bloody hell are they insane? That's just cruel.

So much tubby still wants to fuck the teacher after so many years.. Ross from friends says hello..
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #254 on: Today at 05:12:53 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:11:02 pm
Saw the Exorcist when I was about 10 - my dad thought it was suitable viewing for a little kid.

Had nightmares for years!

The shining for me! Don't go in that room and watch that film we were told.. For good reason..
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #255 on: Today at 05:14:49 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:12:53 pm
The shining for me! Don't go in that room and watch that film we were told.. For good reason..

Nightmare on Elm Street for me when I was like 10ish, didn't sleep for ages.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #256 on: Today at 05:28:54 pm
My shortlist is getting wrecked on this round. The Apartment is so fucking good. My favourite Wilder film and I love them all.

It saves me the indignity of picking it as a wildcard though.   ;D
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #257 on: Today at 05:29:17 pm
Love The Apartment. Such an amazing film. First saw it in the last year or so and it still felt very modern and hilarious.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #258 on: Today at 05:32:30 pm
I was about 7 or 8, when I sneak into my brother's room when he was watching "the Exorcist III" with some friends, and watched this scene:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zH8ynu0jRvY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zH8ynu0jRvY</a>

I think I'm still traumatised by it.  ;D

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #259 on: Today at 05:37:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:58:09 pm
Teachers back then didn't care at all what they exposed to you back then.  ;D

 :o
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #260 on: Today at 05:37:46 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:29:17 pm
Love The Apartment. Such an amazing film. First saw it in the last year or so and it still felt very modern and hilarious.
Yep, all Wilder films feel like that to me, even his older ones. I think it is because the dialogues are so witty and fast-paced, and the stories so twisty and engaging, that they have a very modern feel to them.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #261 on: Today at 05:40:29 pm
Nice pick Rob.  I never smuggled drugs in and out of Turkey ever again after watching that!
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #262 on: Today at 05:44:14 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 05:40:29 pm
Nice pick Rob.  I never smuggled drugs in and out of Turkey ever again after watching that!
;D ;D
One of my faves!
Always reminds of this too...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mTWvh_QWISM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mTWvh_QWISM</a>
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #263 on: Today at 05:44:29 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 05:37:34 pm
:o

I was talking being exposed to Watership Down by teachers Pete.  ;D
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #264 on: Today at 05:48:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:44:29 pm
I was talking being exposed to Watership Down by teachers Pete.  ;D

Yeah i know mate. Just messing :)
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #265 on: Today at 05:54:01 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:45:18 pm
I feel like Watership Down is the film equivalent to Catcher in the Rye, in that every serial killer has watched it.

This guys the best character anyway

My favourite character is the lead, forgot his name. He's a cool dude.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #266 on: Today at 05:55:23 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:56:26 pm
Hazell, this Watership Down slander is appalling. You may be an old whore, but you don't deserve this.

Tell me about it, though glad it's got some debate going!
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #267 on: Today at 05:59:17 pm
Alan Parker also made "Angel Heart," my co-favorite of all time (alongside "Miller's Crossing").
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #268 on: Today at 05:59:56 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:14:49 pm
Nightmare on Elm Street for me when I was like 10ish, didn't sleep for ages.

My sister (13 at the time) thought it was appropriate to put Candyman on when she was babysitting me (8 years old). And then my best mates mum when we were about 11 used to take him to the video shop on a Friday night and rent him whatever he wanted, usually stuff like Childsplay or Critters, so I was very desensitized very early on!
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #269 on: Today at 06:02:50 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:59:56 pm
My sister (13 at the time) thought it was appropriate to put Candyman on when she was babysitting me (8 years old). And then my best mates mum when we were about 11 used to take him to the video shop on a Friday night and rent him whatever he wanted, usually stuff like Childsplay or Critters, so I was very desensitized very early on!

Funny how that happens, we did the Nightmare on Elm street to ourselves, I think my friends dad rented it and we ended up watching it at like 1am while everyone was sleeping.

From then on it was none stop horror and creepy movies of the like.

My cousin took me to see Aliens 3 at the movies when I was like 15, which was rated R, so he snuck me in.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #270 on: Today at 06:07:34 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:59:56 pm
My sister (13 at the time) thought it was appropriate to put Candyman on when she was babysitting me (8 years old). And then my best mates mum when we were about 11 used to take him to the video shop on a Friday night and rent him whatever he wanted, usually stuff like Childsplay or Critters, so I was very desensitized very early on!

When i was younger,  I saw that movie, Young Frankenstein. Scared the hell outta me.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #271 on: Today at 07:35:02 pm
Am i able to pick next?
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #272 on: Today at 07:36:05 pm
In about half hour Killer.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #273 on: Today at 09:14:57 pm
I wanted to pick Rebecca, Good pick Killer.  :D
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #274 on: Today at 09:16:37 pm
Lawrence of Arabia is one of my dads favorite movies.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #275 on: Today at 09:18:32 pm
I read about this a while back, you know the scene where Omar Shariff is coming out of the mirage? Well that scene was shot using a special camera lens not shot on before or since.  :D
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #276 on: Today at 09:21:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:18:32 pm
I read about this a while back, you know the scene where Omar Shariff is coming out of the mirage? Well that scene was shot using a special camera lens not shot on before or since.  :D

It's an absolutely stunning-looking film even today, that plus the music  8)
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #277 on: Today at 09:22:49 pm
See all your Watership Down trauma earlier, I raise you those fucking flying monkeys.
