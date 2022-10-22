My sister (13 at the time) thought it was appropriate to put Candyman on when she was babysitting me (8 years old). And then my best mates mum when we were about 11 used to take him to the video shop on a Friday night and rent him whatever he wanted, usually stuff like Childsplay or Critters, so I was very desensitized very early on!
Funny how that happens, we did the Nightmare on Elm street to ourselves, I think my friends dad rented it and we ended up watching it at like 1am while everyone was sleeping.
From then on it was none stop horror and creepy movies of the like.
My cousin took me to see Aliens 3 at the movies when I was like 15, which was rated R, so he snuck me in.