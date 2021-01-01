Should be up to date now
PICKS:
Samie: 2001: A Space Odyssey - Cat. 5 Sci-Fi/Horror, The Sword in the Stone - Cat 6. Animation, The Conversation - Cat 2. Thriller
John_P: Singin' In The Rain - Cat. 4 Musical, Yojimbo - Cat 7. Foreign Language, Snow White and The Seven Dwarves - Cat 6. Family/Animation,
Chakan: Apocalypse Now - Cat. 1 War, Young Frankenstein - Cat 4. Comedy, The Graduate - Cat 3. Romance/Drama,
Buck Pete: Blazing Saddles - Cat. 4 Comedy, The French Connection - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly - Cat 1. Western,
telekon:
Betty Blue: Dr. Stangelove - Cat. 1 War, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest - Cat 3. Drama, Life of Brian - Cat 4. Comedy/Musical
El Lobo: The Godfather - Cat. 2 Crime, Seven Samurai - Cat. 7 Foreign Language, Animal House - Cat. 4 Comedy
Sheer Magnetism: The Godfather Part II - Cat. 2 Crime, Once Upon a Time in the West - Cat. 1 Western,
Hazell: Dog Day Afternoon - Cat. 4 Drama/Romance, Rosemary's Baby - Cat. 5: Sci-fi/Horror
Musketeer Gripweed: Papillon - Cat. 4 Drama/Romance, Fist of Fury - Cat. 7 foreign language
red mongoose: Star Wars - Cat. 5 Sci-Fi/Horror, North by Northwest - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery
Andy @ Allerton!:[/color] Alien - Cat. 5 Sci-Fi/Horror, Metropolis - Cat. 7 foreign language
classycarra: The Jungle Book - Cat. 6 Family/Animation, Jaws - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery
RobbieRedman: The Deer Hunter - Cat. 1 War, Some Like It Hot - Cat. 4 Comedy
NICHOLLS1986: Vertigo - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery, A Clockwork Orange - Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror
Lastrador: Barry Lyndon - Cat 3. Drama, All That Jazz - Cat 4. Musical
Max_powers: Citizen Kane - Cat 2. Mystery, Taxi Driver - Cat 3. Drama
killer-heels: M - Cat 7. Foreign Language, Roman Holiday - Cat 3. Romance