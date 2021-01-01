He also fronted the money to have Life of Brian made, which I'm sure you already know. That's how to make use of fame and fortune if it ever comes your way!



Yeah, I knew he and Dennis O'Brien fronted up the money when EMI pulled out at the last minute. He became really friendly with Palin and Idle in particular. I've read Palin's books, Idle's and Cleese's in the last year. Bloody good reads, but better in Audiobooks to be honest.I didn't know Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin fronted up money for erm, another project they were involved with, until recently though.Keith Moon was also meant to be in Brian, but died before filming it.