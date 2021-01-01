« previous next »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:49:33 pm
Haha such a quotable film. You talking about unforgettable tunes reminded me of this.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SJUhlRoBL8M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SJUhlRoBL8M</a>

Haha definitely!!

"You're all individuals!!

We're all individuals!

I'm not...

Shhhhhhh"

Love it.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:14:12 pm
What's the script now? I've done two are we doing any more today?

We just go in order and keep going, so as soon as the person in front of you picks, you pick again. There isn't like a daily quota.
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:51:08 pm
Haha definitely!!

"You're all individuals!!

We're all individuals!

I'm not...

Shhhhhhh"

Love it.

I was reading somewhere that the "I'm not" line wasn't in the script. The actor just threw it in for a laugh and they liked it so much they kept it  :lmao
Just had a burst of excitement at the thought of Airplane! for a potential wildcard

alas, another 1980 movie
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:58:11 pm
I was reading somewhere that the "I'm not" line wasn't in the script. The actor just threw it in for a laugh and they liked it so much they kept it  :lmao

Classic! Funny how those improvised lines always seem to find their way into movies.
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 03:07:13 pm
Just had a burst of excitement at the thought of Airplane! for a potential wildcard

alas, another 1980 movie

I was gonna pick Raging bull, but also 1980 :(
I love Andy. I've made my 2 picks can I go home now?  ;D
I have always known the history of George Harrison and his involvement was Python, but I've been reading Michael Palin's books recently and only just found out he appeared in the movie. Finding this scene will give me an excuse to watch it again, I guess.

Should be up to date now

PICKS:

Samie: 2001: A Space Odyssey - Cat. 5 Sci-Fi/Horror, The Sword in the Stone - Cat 6. Animation, The Conversation - Cat 2. Thriller

John_P: Singin' In The Rain - Cat. 4 Musical, Yojimbo - Cat 7. Foreign Language, Snow White and The Seven Dwarves - Cat 6. Family/Animation,

Chakan: Apocalypse Now - Cat. 1 War, Young Frankenstein - Cat 4. Comedy,  The Graduate - Cat 3. Romance/Drama,

Buck Pete: Blazing Saddles - Cat. 4 Comedy, The French Connection - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly -  Cat 1. Western,

telekon:

Betty Blue: Dr. Stangelove - Cat. 1 War, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest - Cat 3. Drama, Life of Brian - Cat 4. Comedy/Musical

El Lobo: The Godfather - Cat. 2 Crime, Seven Samurai - Cat. 7 Foreign Language, Animal House - Cat. 4 Comedy

Sheer Magnetism: The Godfather Part II - Cat. 2 Crime, Once Upon a Time in the West - Cat. 1 Western,

Hazell: Dog Day Afternoon - Cat. 4 Drama/Romance, Rosemary's Baby - Cat. 5: Sci-fi/Horror

Musketeer Gripweed: Papillon - Cat. 4 Drama/Romance, Fist of Fury - Cat. 7 foreign language

red mongoose: Star Wars - Cat. 5 Sci-Fi/Horror, North by Northwest - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery

Andy @ Allerton!:[/color] Alien - Cat. 5 Sci-Fi/Horror, Metropolis - Cat. 7 foreign language

classycarra: The Jungle Book -  Cat. 6 Family/Animation, Jaws -  Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery

RobbieRedman: The Deer Hunter - Cat. 1 War, Some Like It Hot - Cat. 4 Comedy

NICHOLLS1986: Vertigo - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery, A Clockwork Orange - Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror

Lastrador: Barry Lyndon - Cat 3. Drama, All That Jazz - Cat 4. Musical

Max_powers: Citizen Kane - Cat 2. Mystery, Taxi Driver - Cat 3. Drama

killer-heels: M - Cat 7. Foreign Language, Roman Holiday - Cat 3. Romance
Nice swan Betts.
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 03:35:35 pm
I have always known the history of George Harrison and his involvement was Python, but I've been reading Michael Palin's books recently and only just found out he appeared in the movie. Finding this scene will give me an excuse to watch it again, I guess.



He also fronted the money to have Life of Brian made, which I'm sure you already know. That's how to make use of fame and fortune if it ever comes your way!
Nice one, Lobo. "Animal House" is right up there with the all-timers.
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 03:45:15 pm
He also fronted the money to have Life of Brian made, which I'm sure you already know. That's how to make use of fame and fortune if it ever comes your way!

Yeah, I knew he and Dennis O'Brien fronted up the money when EMI pulled out at the last minute. He became really friendly with Palin and Idle in particular. I've read Palin's books, Idle's and Cleese's in the last year. Bloody good reads, but better in Audiobooks to be honest.

I didn't know Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin fronted up money for erm, another project they were involved with, until recently though.

Keith Moon was also meant to be in Brian, but died before filming it.
Hell, didn't realise Papillion had gone.  That's my drama pick out the window
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 03:55:42 pm
Yeah, I knew he and Dennis O'Brien fronted up the money when EMI pulled out at the last minute. He became really friendly with Palin and Idle in particular. I've read Palin's books, Idle's and Cleese's in the last year. Bloody good reads, but better in Audiobooks to be honest.

I didn't know Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin fronted up money for erm, another project they were involved with, until recently though.

Keith Moon was also meant to be in Brian, but died before filming it.

Yeah and then Dennis screwed him out of a large sum of money! I should get on those. Love a good audiobook too.

Didn't know that about Keith Moon's potential cameo. Pity, he'd have fitted right in!
Really jonesing for my next pick
 ;D

Really getting hooked into it now mate?
I have my next pick ready whenever it's my go.
You're an old whore Haze, no one gives a damn if your pick is ready or not.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:22:10 pm
;D

Really getting hooked into it now mate?
It's definitely got me good mate! Don't think I know enough about italian football in the 90s for the football ones, but love me some film chat
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:24:16 pm
You're an old whore Haze, no one gives a damn if your pick is ready or not.

I also have my next pick ready.
Wells Sheer has missed his go, so we're probably good to carry on
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:26:14 pm
It's definitely got me good mate! Don't think I know enough about italian football in the 90s for the football ones, but love me some film chat

I think we need to find more spin off film drafts once this one is done. This is meant to be the last one, sadly.
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:30:08 pm
I think we need to find more spin off film drafts once this one is done. This is meant to be the last one, sadly.

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:09:54 am
Just thought of a new Film draft we could do after this. We pick only Sequels to films for our stable.  :D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:24:16 pm
You're an old whore Haze, no one gives a damn if your pick is ready or not.

Arse.
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:27:53 pm
I also have my next pick ready.

Not your first rodeo either Mongy.  :-*
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:32:37 pm
Arse.

 ;D

Although I do love Watership Down.

Did you see the new one? It;'s good too.
Watership down traumatized me so so much.

Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:39:28 pm
Watership down traumatized me so so much.

Not sure what's worse between that and The Exorcist.
I feel like Watership Down is the film equivalent to Catcher in the Rye, in that every serial killer has watched it.

This guys the best character anyway

Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:44:06 pm
Not sure what's worse between that and The Exorcist.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:45:18 pm
I feel like Watership Down is the film equivalent to Catcher in the Rye, in that every serial killer has watched it.

This guys the best character anyway



It's close really, I mean the exorcist is disturbing but it's like gross disturbing, whereas Watership Down is just a complete mind fuck.

Exorcist has some awesome quotable lines though!
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:24:16 pm
You're an old whore Haze, no one gives a damn if your pick is ready or not.

:lmao
Watership Down can suck a dick, fuck that movie and fuck the teacher who made us watch it.
