Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,712
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #200 on: Today at 02:51:08 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:49:33 pm
Haha such a quotable film. You talking about unforgettable tunes reminded me of this.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SJUhlRoBL8M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SJUhlRoBL8M</a>

Haha definitely!!

"You're all individuals!!

We're all individuals!

I'm not...

Shhhhhhh"

Love it.
red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,430
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #201 on: Today at 02:51:11 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:14:12 pm
What's the script now? I've done two are we doing any more today?

We just go in order and keep going, so as soon as the person in front of you picks, you pick again. There isn't like a daily quota.
Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,274
  • JFT96
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #202 on: Today at 02:58:11 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:51:08 pm
Haha definitely!!

"You're all individuals!!

We're all individuals!

I'm not...

Shhhhhhh"

Love it.

I was reading somewhere that the "I'm not" line wasn't in the script. The actor just threw it in for a laugh and they liked it so much they kept it  :lmao
Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,177
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #203 on: Today at 03:07:13 pm
Just had a burst of excitement at the thought of Airplane! for a potential wildcard

alas, another 1980 movie
Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,712
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #204 on: Today at 03:13:21 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:58:11 pm
I was reading somewhere that the "I'm not" line wasn't in the script. The actor just threw it in for a laugh and they liked it so much they kept it  :lmao

Classic! Funny how those improvised lines always seem to find their way into movies.
Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,712
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #205 on: Today at 03:13:54 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 03:07:13 pm
Just had a burst of excitement at the thought of Airplane! for a potential wildcard

alas, another 1980 movie

I was gonna pick Raging bull, but also 1980 :(
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,825
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #206 on: Today at 03:17:54 pm
I love Andy. I've made my 2 picks can I go home now?  ;D
