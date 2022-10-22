Was it well regarded at the time?
Is it me again?I thougt it was tomorrow But I do have a film
Is it me again?I thougt it was tomorrow But I do have a film
And that's before you get on to the majestic cinematography or Ennio Morricone's career peak score, which gives every main character their own theme.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
It was me, then Betty, then I think Andy caught up so....telekon (or if we're skipping him since he hasnt picked yet, Buck Pete)
Yeah I got some PMs saying it was my goI'm totally confused as wellTelekon 'Seeds of Confusion' not gone yet
Yeah, you missed your second pick yesterday, so this was to catch up. Did classycarra not PM you before?Excellent pick by the way.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]