« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion  (Read 1846 times)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,697
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 10:03:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:02:54 pm
Was it well regarded at the time?

Not particularly but I enjoyed it and then watched it years later and just giggled all the way through.
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,453
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 10:26:57 pm »
Some great choices so far, love Some Like It Hot and watched it again over Christmas. Will always hold it dearly as I remember first watching it in a hospital waiting room and it giving me some much needed light relief.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,897
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 11:03:41 pm »
Is it me again?

I thougt it was tomorrow


 But I do have a film
Logged
Poor.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,646
  • Not Italian
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 11:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:03:41 pm
Is it me again?

I thougt it was tomorrow


 But I do have a film
;D

Yep, you can pick.
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,268
  • JFT96
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 11:21:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:03:41 pm
Is it me again?

I thougt it was tomorrow


 But I do have a film

You normally get about two picks a day, sometimes three if you're lucky.

Go for it if you've got one.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,697
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #165 on: Today at 01:58:22 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:44:30 am
And that's before you get on to the majestic cinematography or Ennio Morricone's career peak score, which gives every main character their own theme.

He did the same thing in The Mission.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,531
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #166 on: Today at 07:22:43 am »
Love Once Upon a Time in the West. Harmonica is definitely the most badass cowboy around
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 