Online Betty Blue

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #120 on: Today at 07:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:06:09 pm
Can't have a pre 80's draft without Marilyn

Knew someone would pick Jaws this round.

Being at the lower end of the order is looking a lot better than being at the upper end right now!
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #121 on: Today at 07:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:07:56 pm
Great pick mate. There's no Billy Wilder film I haven't loved, and Some Like It Hot is one of his best works. It also has one of the funniest closing lines I have ever seen in a movie.
Thanks mate. That whole last scene is brilliant.

<Deletes Jaws from shortlist> Great pick
Online Buck Pete

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #122 on: Today at 07:22:30 pm »
HazelYes!!

Dog Day afternoon. What a movie. Starring Al and the late GREAT John Cazale. Attica!! Attica!!

Cazales last 5 movies before he succumbed to cancer were all Oscar nominated. 4 of them already picked and the 5th must/will go.

Jaws gone too. Was torn between Jaws and saddles for my opening gambit.

My first choice crime movie is still out there though!


Online Hazell

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #123 on: Today at 07:35:17 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 07:22:30 pm
HazelYes!!

Dog Day afternoon. What a movie. Starring Al and the late GREAT John Cazale. Attica!! Attica!!

Cazales last 5 movies before he succumbed to cancer were all Oscar nominated. 4 of them already picked and the 5th must/will go.

Jaws gone too. Was torn between Jaws and saddles for my opening gambit.

My first choice crime movie is still out there though!




Saw Dog Day Afternoon again recently so might have been on my mind. Still holds up too.

On your first choice crime movie, I think I might know which one you're referring to. If it is, that one holds up well too.
Online Buck Pete

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #124 on: Today at 07:42:01 pm »
Yeah I think my crime movie pick holds up. The language and attitudes may offend but its a product of the times.

Anyway, come on Andy A, just pick Emmanuelle and lets move on. :)
Offline classycarra

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #125 on: Today at 07:45:32 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 07:21:05 pm
Thanks mate. That whole last scene is brilliant.

<Deletes Jaws from shortlist> Great pick
Thanks mate.

Didn't have that category in mind for this early, but when it was still available I thought I better pounce before the crowd arrived on Amity Island!
Offline killer-heels

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #126 on: Today at 07:58:16 pm »
Could I sign up for this?
Online Hazell

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #127 on: Today at 08:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:07:11 pm
Ah balls, I just noticed I picked Seven Samurai in another film draft we did. I have a rule about not repeating myself. Going to (not so) ninja edit this now...!

It's a masterpiece though and I hope it goes to a good home!


Forgot to say, great pick! Brilliant film is Dr. Strangelove.
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:26:33 pm »
I don't mind bowing out if KH needs a spot or teaming up if that's allowed
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #129 on: Today at 08:27:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:58:16 pm
Could I sign up for this?

I don;t see why not. You'd have to pick last though. 
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:28:19 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 08:26:33 pm
I don't mind bowing out if KH needs a spot or teaming up if that's allowed

Why would you bow out? We've had drafts of up to 25 players back in the day.   ;D
Online Betty Blue

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #131 on: Today at 08:30:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:58:16 pm
Could I sign up for this?

Yep, you're in at the end of the order. Lastrador have given the all clear  :thumbup

Which means you have two picks to make up. Make them whenever you're ready.
Online red mongoose

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #132 on: Today at 08:31:59 pm »
Has Andy had enough time and if so should I go?
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #133 on: Today at 08:32:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:28:19 pm
Why would you bow out? We've had drafts of up to 25 players back in the day.   ;D
I don't know thought we were good for a round number or something and seeing as im currently winning as well may as well go out at the top ;D ;D
Online Betty Blue

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #134 on: Today at 08:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:28:19 pm
Why would you bow out? We've had drafts of up to 25 players back in the day.   ;D

Ahhh the golden age of drafting  :D
Offline Lastrador

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #135 on: Today at 08:34:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:58:16 pm
Could I sign up for this?

Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:30:53 pm
Yep, you're in at the end of the order. Lastrador have given the all clear  :thumbup

Which means you have two picks to make up. Make them whenever you're ready.

Yep, welcome KH.
Online Chakan

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #136 on: Today at 08:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:33:17 pm
Ahhh the golden age of drafting  :D

Would take months :lmao
Offline Lastrador

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #137 on: Today at 08:34:52 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 08:31:59 pm
Has Andy had enough time and if so should I go?
You can make your pick, mate. Andy's hour is up.
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #138 on: Today at 08:35:29 pm »
Memories...Good Times.  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #139 on: Today at 08:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:33:17 pm
Ahhh the golden age of drafting  :D

 ;D

I;m like an old man.  Someones kid one of these days will be drafting and I'll say  "I drafted with your father back in the day".
Offline classycarra

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #140 on: Today at 08:40:50 pm »
Question from a newbie - do the picks that Telekon, KH and Andy@A have leftover (while the draft keeps moving ahead of them) just get made as soon as they can? Or is there a certain time for them to jump back in?

Welcome killer!
Online Buck Pete

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #141 on: Today at 08:43:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:39:14 pm
;D

I;m like an old man.  Someones kid one of these days will be drafting and I'll say  "I drafted with your father back in the day".

What? Wait! Wow! Andy from Allerton jailed for hanging around Pure Gym with Purple Aki?!  I used to do drafts with him on RAWK.
Online red mongoose

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #142 on: Today at 08:43:50 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:40:50 pm
Question from a newbie - do the picks that Telekon, KH and Andy@A have leftover (while the draft keeps moving ahead of them) just get made as soon as they can? Or is there a certain time for them to jump back in?

Welcome killer!

They just pick whenever they come on and notice.
Offline classycarra

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #143 on: Today at 08:44:45 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 08:43:50 pm
They just pick whenever they come on and notice.
Nice one (just wondering in case I have any meetings this week I can't procrastinate in!)
Online Buck Pete

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #144 on: Today at 08:46:40 pm »
Couple of solid Hitchcock movies gone already. Understandably.

My personal fav still out there though.
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #145 on: Today at 08:52:09 pm »
Bruce Lee films will feature heavily in this draft I think.  ;D
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #146 on: Today at 08:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:52:09 pm
Bruce Lee films will feature heavily in this draft I think.  ;D

Glad I got the best one first then. :)

I was brought up watching them as my older brother, much older, was obsessed with them. Still love though so was an obvious choice for me.
Online Buck Pete

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #147 on: Today at 08:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:56:43 pm
Glad I got the best one first then. :)


Ok not looked at the selection yet but surely its Enter the Dragon?
Online Buck Pete

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #148 on: Today at 09:00:40 pm »
Ok Im Wrong as usual but FoF is brilliant too.

Nice one!
Online red mongoose

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #149 on: Today at 09:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:56:43 pm
Glad I got the best one first then. :)

I was brought up watching them as my older brother, much older, was obsessed with them. Still love though so was an obvious choice for me.

Yeah, it completely rules. Great pick.

I saw something in your post I thought was important - you said Action and Foreign Language, but unlike the other drafts we have a whole foreign language category, so none of them have to pull double duty. I think because of that we have to say (using yours for an example) whether it is Action or Foreign Language, since it can't fill both categories.
