Really? That's pretty surprising. I could watch them non-stop to the exclusion of everything else. I can't get enough of them. That crime genre is insane, really - we could easily fill a draft just with them.

Next up: 'The Secret Ingredient is Crime' draft
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Some absolutely monsters already.. I'd be out of picks by now though :D
Great pick Andy!

I was waiting for the Bodo Illgner of the Pre 80's Film Draft as your first pick.
Bollocks was hoping Alien wasn't going to get picked.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:59:31 pm
Bollocks was hoping Alien wasn't going to get picked.

Yeah me too, ah well.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:55:41 pm
Great pick Andy!

I was waiting for the Bodo Illgner of the Pre 80's Film Draft as your first pick.

In Space No One Can Hear you Poll
Feel I'm almost definitely missing a trick not going for a couple of beloved classics that I'm sure will be gone by my next turn, but hopefully some of the big ones I have in mind might still be around
Regarding the Godfather I vs II debate. While I think both are terrific, I'm partial to the first one.

In terms of performances and overall filmmaking, both are amazing, so it's impossible to separate them in those terms. But in terms of narrative flow, the first one is superior to me and about as perfect as it gets. Not that the second one is bad in that regard, but intersecting two different storylines always causes a bit of a stop-start feeling in the narrative flow, which is something I find distracting in movies.

Thematically, I find part II to be more complex and darker, but it does get a bit heavy and depressing towards the end. While I found the simpler descent in the first one a little more satisfying. Still, they both are two of the best movies I have ever seen and complement each other perfectly.
I've got some right corkers planned, hopefully no one will steal my fire (But they probably will :) )
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:25:06 pm
I've got some right corkers planned, hopefully no one will steal my fire (But they probably will :) )

Ah so new, so fresh, so bushy tailed and bright-eyed.

I remember those days.

*flicks ash off the end of his cigarette
Happy to get my favourite flick of all time, a true masterpiece
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 04:39:48 pm
Happy to get my favourite flick of all time, a true masterpiece


Very good pick :)

Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:39:17 pm
Some absolutely monsters already.. I'd be out of picks by now though :D

While thats all true, my favourite pick so far is The Jungle Book. Classic.
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 04:39:48 pm
Happy to get my favourite flick of all time, a true masterpiece


The sequel was Amazing 'The Beer Punter' who went to Scunthorpe and had to put a bet on a horse armed only with a can of spam, some cheese and a watney's Red Barrel 6-er.
This is going to be completely impossible to predict, which means that we'd all better have plenty of alternates on hand.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:42:36 pm
While thats all true, my favourite pick so far is The Jungle Book. Classic.

The Bear Necessities should be the theme tune to the transfer thread.
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:41:59 pm
Very good pick :)


Cheers Chakan
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:42:36 pm
While thats all true, my favourite pick so far is The Jungle Book. Classic.

It's definitely got some ear worms in it. Once you hear em you're singing them the entire day!

I think it's one of the first feature animations i've ever watched, after reading the book.

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:44:55 pm
The sequel was Amazing 'The Beer Punter' who went to Scunthorpe and had to put a bet on a horse armed only with a can of spam, some cheese and a watney's Red Barrel 6-er.
;D
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:45:17 pm
This is going to be completely impossible to predict, which means that we'd all better have plenty of alternates on hand.

Indeed. Absolutely no point having a strategy. I have several films in every category I'd gladly pick and wouldn't be disappointed in any. I took out Cat 1 early mainly because I didn't have as many favourites in there.
On the foreign language category, can you also pick a foreign language film in other categories? Can I for example pick a Japanese animated film?
Made the right call not getting involved in this one, there's loads already I've never seen or have only partially seen.
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:53:48 pm
On the foreign language category, can you also pick a foreign language film in other categories? Can I for example pick a Japanese animated film?

Yes. You can pick all foreign films if you like  :D
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:53:48 pm
On the foreign language category, can you also pick a foreign language film in other categories? Can I for example pick a Japanese animated film?

You can pick any film you like so long as it satisfies the genre, as far as I know.
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:53:16 pm
Indeed. Absolutely no point having a strategy. I have several films in every category I'd gladly pick and wouldn't be disappointed in any. I took out Cat 1 early mainly because I didn't have as many favourites in there.

That's exactly what I did with Sci-Fi, Betts - just not many from days of yore that I like in that category. It's actually a pet peeve of mine that Star Wars has spawned few space opera films and series relative to the massiveness of its impact on pop culture.
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:56:33 pm
That's exactly what I did with Sci-Fi, Betts - just not many from days of yore that I like in that category. It's actually a pet peeve of mine that Star Wars has spawned few space opera films and series relative to the massiveness of its impact on pop culture.

Star Wars is definitely in a handful of the best in there. It's actually my favourite in the trilogy. Mainly because I love Alec Guinness. His casting was absolutely inspired. Though as I'm a big horror fan, I'm not too rushed on that category. I also love bad campy sci-fi and boy is there a lot of that pre-80s  ;D

Edit: Why there haven't been more space operas remains a mystery. Guardians of the Galaxy is the best modern example we've had in a long while. I wish there was more of Fifth Element too. Oh and Firefly/Serenity
Love Vertigo, nice selection. The iconic dangling scene and the initial following to investigate Carlotta Valdes is so perfectly intriguing it draws me in every time (even though I know where it goes)
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:02:03 pm
Star Wars is definitely in a handful of the best in there. It's actually my favourite in the trilogy. Mainly because I love Alec Guinness. His casting was absolutely inspired. Though as I'm a big horror fan, I'm not too rushed on that category. I also love bad campy sci-fi and boy is there a lot of that pre-80s  ;D

Edit: Why there haven't been more space operas remains a mystery. Guardians of the Galaxy is the best modern example we've had in a long while. I wish there was more of Fifth Element too. Oh and Firefly/Serenity

I prefer Empire over A New Hope.

What happened to Firefly will go down as one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in TV history. Fuck the network.
Oooof, 2 very good picks there Max.

*scratches those off the list.
Too many great picks happening.

Also, I was watching Only Connect recently and the clues were something like:

Forster Penn Shepherd De Niro

I was so happy got that one right.
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:37:31 pm
Oooof, 2 very good picks there Max.

*scratches those off the list.

Taxi Driver is fucking amazing. One of my favorites De Niro- Scorsese Collab's.

As for Citizen Kane I actually don't rate it as the best film ever made or anything but it is still an outstanding accomplishment considering when it was released. The narrative, the story line, the cinematography all hold up incredibly well even 80+years later. It stands heads and shoulder above most films of that era in terms of pure filmmaking.
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 05:46:34 pm
Taxi Driver is fucking amazing. One of my favorites De Niro- Scorsese Collab's.

As for Citizen Kane I actually don't rate it as the best film ever made or anything but it is still an outstanding accomplishment considering when it was released. The narrative, the story line, the cinematography all hold up incredibly well even 80+years later. It stands heads and shoulder above most films of that era in terms of pure filmmaking.

I absolutely adore Taxi Driver.

I haven't watched it in ages, but it's right up there as a favorite.
Yep top pick Taxi Driver, it was either that or Deer Hunter for my first pick, both classics.
Ashamed to admit I've not watched Citizen Kane - might be nice to use this as an excuse to watch it on a hangover Sunday this weekend since it's on iplayer
