Really? That's pretty surprising. I could watch them non-stop to the exclusion of everything else. I can't get enough of them. That crime genre is insane, really - we could easily fill a draft just with them.

Next up: 'The Secret Ingredient is Crime' draft
Some absolutely monsters already.. I'd be out of picks by now though :D
Great pick Andy!

I was waiting for the Bodo Illgner of the Pre 80's Film Draft as your first pick.
Bollocks was hoping Alien wasn't going to get picked.
Bollocks was hoping Alien wasn't going to get picked.

Yeah me too, ah well.
Great pick Andy!

I was waiting for the Bodo Illgner of the Pre 80's Film Draft as your first pick.

In Space No One Can Hear you Poll
Feel I'm almost definitely missing a trick not going for a couple of beloved classics that I'm sure will be gone by my next turn, but hopefully some of the big ones I have in mind might still be around
Regarding the Godfather I vs II debate. While I think both are terrific, I'm partial to the first one.

In terms of performances and overall filmmaking, both are amazing, so it's impossible to separate them in those terms. But in terms of narrative flow, the first one is superior to me and about as perfect as it gets. Not that the second one is bad in that regard, but intersecting two different storylines always causes a bit of a stop-start feeling in the narrative flow, which is something I find distracting in movies.

Thematically, I find part II to be more complex and darker, but it does get a bit heavy and depressing towards the end. While I found the simpler descent in the first one a little more satisfying. Still, they both are two of the best movies I have ever seen and complement each other perfectly.
I've got some right corkers planned, hopefully no one will steal my fire (But they probably will :) )
I've got some right corkers planned, hopefully no one will steal my fire (But they probably will :) )

Ah so new, so fresh, so bushy tailed and bright-eyed.

I remember those days.

*flicks ash off the end of his cigarette
