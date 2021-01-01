« previous next »
Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion

Betty Blue - Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 11:48:45 pm
No worries, think Singin' In The Rain was in my head immediately when thinking of options full stop so it was a quick decision.

Those are the best. Always go with your gut and pick your favourites. No-one really cares about the final vote anyway.

I remember watching Singin' in the Rain with my gran as a kid. The main song hasn't left my head to this day. I often catch myself singing it whenever there's a rain storm. So it's a film that has definitely impacted my life, even if not one that first comes to mind.
Buck Pete - Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 11:50:19 pm
Jesus Christ. 4th up and still don't get my favourite movie of 70's and possibly all time.

No not Singing in the Rain.


Shit game
Chakan - Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm
Buck Pete - Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Today at 12:01:08 am
The annoying thing is,  honestly thought I was safe and was thinking you would pick Pete's Dragon or the Muppet Movie. :(
Chakan - Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Today at 12:02:49 am
The annoying thing is,  honestly thought I was safe and was thinking you would pick Pete's Dragon or the Muppet Movie. :(

Ooof ouch.

I do love the muppet movie though.
Buck Pete - Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Today at 12:05:35 am
Nice pick though. I live and learn!!  :)

Charlie don't surf.
John_P - Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Today at 12:07:12 am
Rainbow Connection, what a song!

Great choice in Blazing Saddles! Very much enjoyed seeing it again a few months ago when BBC had a Mel Brooks night.
red mongoose - Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Today at 12:12:17 am
I can join.  :wave

Not sure how I will be able to even find one in "Cat 6. Family/Animation" but I'll try.  ;D

Lastrador - Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Today at 12:54:44 am
Interesting pick John. I like Singin' in the Rain but seems like a pretty uncool film to pick.
I'm embarrassed to say, I saw it for the first time last week. Not because I thought it was uncool or anything, but because I'm not too big on musicals. But my god, I just adored it.

One of the most enjoyable movie-watching experiences I've ever had. The performances, the dancing, the songs. So full of life and joy. It had me in awe the whole way through. Not to say anything about the technical aspects of the movie (especially some of those crane shots), which were so great, creative and precise, it had me wondering how they could pull them off in the 50s. Just pure unaltered cinematic magic.

Great pick John. All four picks are amazing, and some of my all-time favourites.
Samie - Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Today at 01:09:54 am
Just thought of a new Film draft we could do after this. We pick only Sequels to films for our stable.  :D
