Interesting pick John. I like Singin' in the Rain but seems like a pretty uncool film to pick.



I'm embarrassed to say, I saw it for the first time last week. Not because I thought it was uncool or anything, but because I'm not too big on musicals. But my god, I just adored it.One of the most enjoyable movie-watching experiences I've ever had. The performances, the dancing, the songs. So full of life and joy. It had me in awe the whole way through. Not to say anything about the technical aspects of the movie (especially some of those crane shots), which were so great, creative and precise, it had me wondering how they could pull them off in the 50s. Just pure unaltered cinematic magic.Great pick John. All four picks are amazing, and some of my all-time favourites.