Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion

Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
We have arrived at the final instalment of this long and highly successful draft series, and it's a banger. We're not drafting from a single decade this time, but every movie released before 1980 is available. Lots and lots of amazing movies to pick from the golden age of cinema. So let's have fun and pick some classics.



- Snake format draft.

- Every movie released before 1980 is eligible. We will use letterboxd.com to corroborate the year of the release.

- Start times are 10.00am to 11.00pm UK time.

- 2 hours per pick for the first round. 1 hour per pick after the first round.

- Every drafter will have to pick 8 films and state in which of these categories it falls:

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery
Cat 3. Drama/Romance
Cat 4. Comedy/Musicals
Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror
Cat 6. Family/Animation
Cat 7. Foreign Language (not English or Uruguayanese)
Cat 8. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)

- I know it's pretty obvious but, only one pick per category and all eight of them have to be completed.

- The genre chosen for the film, must be present on its letterbox.com or IMDB page to be valid.

Example: The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/

In this example, you can choose either drama or crime, but you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered.

- Besides the different categories, the drafters will also have to fulfil the following quotas and regulations:

* 3 different decades must be represented.
* Only 1 movie per director.
* No repeated lead actors.

In:

Hazell
Musketeer Gripweed
Lastrador
Max_powers
Sheer Magnetism
red mongoose
Samie
Betty Blue
NICHOLLS1986
El Lobo
RobbieRedman
classycarra
Buck Pete
Chakan
John_P
telekon
Andy @ Allerton!
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Buck Pete will do this one. Call on him.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Just sent him a PM along with several drafters and movie lovers.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 05:29:56 pm
Regarding the foreign film pick. Do we make it a different category or a rule for the current 7? I think a different category works best for this one, as we're already making it obligatory, and we have fewer categories than in previous decades.

Interesting idea. Pitting the foreign language films against each other probably makes sense for these decades in particular. I was going to suggest we add another wildcard to give us an 8th category in any case, so this essentially does the same thing  :)
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Im in but I cant promise I wont get banned halfway through
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
If it means watching old movies instead of football  I am all for it
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 06:26:44 pm
Im in but I cant promise I wont get banned halfway through
If I've been able to avoid the Welsh for 5 months, you can behave for two weeks.  :D
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Not done one of these before, but this looks like fun - count me in too please if you'll take me
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:04:29 am
Not done one of these before, but this looks like fun - count me in too please if you'll take me

I've asked you to do footie drafts a few times, you've shot me down you clown.  Welcome to the Draft World.  ;D
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:04:29 am
Not done one of these before, but this looks like fun - count me in too please if you'll take me
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/39Bnk6VU53Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/39Bnk6VU53Y</a>
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:13:54 am
I've asked you to do footie drafts a few times, you've shot me down you clown.  Welcome to the Draft World.  ;D
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:15:07 am
;D a fine welcome, thanks!
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
I PM'd Buck Pete also.  :wave
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion

Cheers mate

Im In
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:56:42 pm
I PM'd Buck Pete also.  :wave

Cheers mate

Im In
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Well in lads, and welcome to the new drafters.

So we are at 13 participants now. A bit short of the usual 16, but it's a good number still.

So we're set to begin tomorrow. I'll post the selection order shortly, and if anybody else wants to join in, they can go to the back as usual.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
My knowledge of earlier films is rather limited, but can definitely give it a try.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:32:26 pm
Well in lads, and welcome to the new drafters.

So we are at 13 participants now. A bit short of the usual 16, but it's a good number still.

So we're set to begin tomorrow. I'll post the selection order shortly, and if anybody else wants to join in, they can go to the back as usual.

I've PMed half of RAWK's film aficionados, so hopefully one or two will bite before tomorrow!



Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:38:56 pm
My knowledge of earlier films is rather limited, but can definitely give it a try.

Good man Chaks. You can always go the Nick route and pick unseen movies. Be sure to watch them though, unlike Nick.  ;D

Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:48:38 pm
I've PMed half of RAWK's film aficionados, so hopefully one or two will bite before tomorrow!



Well in mate. Hopefully, we'll reach 16, but no big deal if we don't.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
I'm slightly confused but I'll give it ago
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Quote from: John_P on Today at 05:40:33 pm
I'm slightly confused but I'll give it ago

Nice one, mate. It's fairly simple. Lastrador will draw us from 1-16 and then we all take it in turns to pick our favourite pre-1980s films as per the categories and rules above. Letterboxd is our main source for all genres.

Samie then makes shit jokes throughout and at the end we all vote/argue about who has the best selection. You'll get a PM when your turn is up and you'll need to PM whoever is next in line when you're done. If you miss your turn you just jump in when you're next online. That's pretty much it.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:54:47 pm
Nice one, mate. It's fairly simple. Lastrador will draw us from 1-16 and then we all take it in turns to pick our favourite pre-1980s films as per the categories and rules above. Letterboxd is our main source for all genres.

Samie then makes shit jokes throughout and at the end we all vote/argue about who has the best selection. You'll get a PM when your turn is up and you'll need to PM whoever is next in line when you're done. If you miss your turn you just jump in when you're next online. That's pretty much it.

Samie will also pick movies that have already been picked.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Got another newbie joining us. Hopefully he'll be along shortly  :wave
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
I can join.  :wave

Not sure how I will be able to even find one in "Cat 6. Family/Animation" but I'll try.  ;D
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
I'll give it a go. I expect many howls of outrage :)
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Well, this is gonna be fun.  :D

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Well lost in translation is definitely not getting picked.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion

Yeah, such a pity.  ;D
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:05:16 pm
Well lost in translation is definitely not getting picked.
Yeah, such a pity.  ;D
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:05:16 pm
Well lost in translation is definitely not getting picked.

I'm with Andy on that, best thing about it was the soundtrack.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion
So the selection order is here lads. I will create the selection thread shortly so we can start tomorrow at 9:00 am UK time.

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Sign up and Discussion

Hurry up Samie
Hurry up Samie
