We have arrived at the final instalment of this long and highly successful draft series, and it's a banger. We're not drafting from a single decade this time, but every movie released before 1980 is available. Lots and lots of amazing movies to pick from the golden age of cinema. So let's have fun and pick some classics.
- Snake format draft.
- Every movie released before 1980 is eligible. We will use letterboxd.com to corroborate the year of the release.https://letterboxd.com/films/popular/decade/1970s/https://letterboxd.com/films/popular/decade/1960s/https://letterboxd.com/films/popular/decade/1950s/https://letterboxd.com/films/popular/decade/1940s/https://letterboxd.com/films/popular/decade/1930s/
- Start times are 10.00am to 11.00pm UK time.
- 2 hours per pick for the first round. 1 hour per pick after the first round.
- Every drafter will have to pick 8 films and state in which of these categories it falls:Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery
Cat 3. Drama/Romance
Cat 4. Comedy/Musicals
Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror
Cat 6. Family/Animation
Cat 7. Foreign Language (not English or Uruguayanese)
Cat 8. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)
- I know it's pretty obvious but, only one pick per category and all eight of them have to be completed.
- The genre chosen for the film, must be present on its letterbox.com or IMDB page to be valid.
Example: The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/
In this example, you can choose either drama or crime, but you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered.
- Besides the different categories, the drafters will also have to fulfil the following quotas and regulations:* 3 different decades must be represented.
* Only 1 movie per director.
* No repeated lead actors.In:
Hazell
Musketeer Gripweed
Lastrador
Max_powers
Sheer Magnetism
red mongoose
Samie
Betty Blue
NICHOLLS1986
El Lobo
RobbieRedman
classycarra
Buck Pete
Chakan
John_P
telekon
Andy @ Allerton!