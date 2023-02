Maybe itís my age and the amount of shit Iíve seen in my lifetime.



This current situation is nothing compared to what Iíve witnessed since the 90ís.



Youíve got to stand back and look at the net position sometimes compared to when Jurgen first joined us.



Itís truly stunning how far weíve come on and off the field.



And so much more to come. Being loyal and doing my job as a supporter is so easy now. Weíve got the best manager in the world and he needs our backing and support right now. Iíve seen enough false dawns. Jurgen Klopp is our living legend and we should never forget that. Love the man.