I've had enough of the toxic shit too.



It's not fair discussion anymore. It's just the same old bullshit one-up-man-ship where one group tries to outsmart the other. It's tedious.



I realise everyone is pissed off and casting about, looking for someone to blame. The truth is a lot of people share some of the blame, from the owners on down. How much more does it need to be dissected?



I want to be a realist and not be skewered by those who think all negativity is bed wetting. But I don't want to harp on about the clusterfuck we've found ourselves in either. I don't know how people find the time, or why they bother. Just go off and do something else to take your mind off it, instead of working yourself up into a frothing frenzy.



We're going to need every player thread starred or locked if this keeps up.