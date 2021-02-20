« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread  (Read 1604 times)

Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:17:54 pm
I do yeah. So, what you are saying is that I've got a season ticket at Anfield to be an Everton mole or something?

Seems a bit far fetched to me. What do you think?

Hahaha! Go to bed Andy.
Offline BCCC

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:19:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:59:38 pm
As we saw with Rafa though, the shite spouted on the Internet, unlike the shite spouted in pubs, ends up being all over SSN and in the media, and gets twisted into the manager losing the fans. Soft c*nts then jump on the bandwagon and doubts start getting raised. Then we ended up with the shite idea that in order to get the club away from the cowboys, Broughton and the cock needed to get shut of Rafa to sell the club. We do not need a repeat of that nonsense.

I'm all for healthy discussion, thoughts on why it's not working for us, its a very complex issue, but shit like "they've stopped playing for Kopp", "they can't be arsed anymore", "they're all past it", "Klopps been negligent and is too loyal" and all that other shite is not helpful utter bollocks.

I loved Rafa, still do but he has a knack of winding the media and whoever currently pays his wages pretty much all on his own. The influence of the internet forums is debatable but life does exist outside of it.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:27:40 pm »
Sunday drinking was always best drinking.

Offline AndyMuller

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #43 on: Today at 09:34:33 pm »
Should be banned from making threads the absolute bore.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #44 on: Today at 09:36:34 pm »
All is well. We are the bestest team in the world.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:39:35 pm »
Monday after work wasn't bad either.

You do realise that some of you are making his point though,you can see that right ?
Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:27:21 pm
Has the season gone a bit shite? Are we losing our way? Do we look lost, tired and a bit clueless.

Obviously I'm just some fucking random c*nt on the Interweb, but THIS is the tme you as a fan is needed.

It's a piece of piss to 'support' your club when it's all fucking fine and fucking dandy. But they need us now.

After that last thread honestly go and fuck yourselves. This team has done amazing. Fact. The manager has been brilliant. Fact.

Do we need a shake up? Yeah I'd say so, but stop fucking slagging us off. You're supposed to support us. This is when they need us the most.
Well said Andy

I love this club, Ive seen so much success and a fair few dark times too. Im not going to embarrass myself by losing my shit when we have a dip

I have to much respect for myself and this great club to go around acting like a spoiled brat
Offline **** The Pain Away.

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:08:22 pm
Give what a fucking rest? Every other thread is slagging the club off, slagging the players off, slagging the manager off.

Fuck off. You wanna do that then fucking do that.

I think we've been incredible - absolutely fucking awesome and if we have a fucking dip then fuck it - we have a fucking dip.

We come and fight next year. The lads deserve more than the shite they are getting thrown at them now. They have played out of their skins and they have been fucking awesome.

Some of the best football I've seen at this club.

So no. I won't give it a fucking rest.

It is really cool with all the swearing.
Online Always_A_Red

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:42:18 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:27:21 pm
Has the season gone a bit shite? Are we losing our way? Do we look lost, tired and a bit clueless.

Obviously I'm just some fucking random c*nt on the Interweb, but THIS is the tme you as a fan is needed.

It's a piece of piss to 'support' your club when it's all fucking fine and fucking dandy. But they need us now.

After that last thread honestly go and fuck yourselves. This team has done amazing. Fact. The manager has been brilliant. Fact.

Do we need a shake up? Yeah I'd say so, but stop fucking slagging us off. You're supposed to support us. This is when they need us the most.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Jesus Andy, thanks for making me laugh for the first time since the final whistle!

Out of interest, if Everton score next Monday, will you clap them?  :wanker
Online jillc

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:42:32 pm »
Up the Reds even when we are struggling. Through the wind and the rain.  :scarf
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:43:42 pm »
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Today at 09:41:41 pm
It is really cool with all the swearing.

You're on a site that allows "c*nt",deal with it.
Online stockdam

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:49:31 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:18:24 pm
*Sighs* Somebody do us a favour and lock this thread.

No way........it gives the twats at Redcafe something to read on a Sunday evening.
On second thoughts, can we have pictures as most of them haven't quite grasped reading yet.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:50:25 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 09:42:18 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Jesus Andy, thanks for making me laugh for the first time since the final whistle!

Out of interest, if Everton score next Monday, will you clap them?  :wanker

I shall be somewhat angry and if we lose I shall find a skip and I shall live in it. Couldn't face going home :)
Offline BCCC

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:50:25 pm
I shall be somewhat angry and if we lose I shall find a skip and I shall live in it. Couldn't face going home :)

There was definitely one on Wylva Road last time I walked down.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:55:39 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 09:54:06 pm
There was definitely one on Wylva Road last time I walked down.

Sorted.

Sorry I've been so angry, Just love the club and things a bit rough at the moment :(
Online jillc

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:55:39 pm
Sorted.

Sorry I've been so angry, Just love the club and things a bit rough at the moment :(

You don't have to apologise Andy.
Offline BCCC

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:55:39 pm
Sorted.

Sorry I've been so angry, Just love the club and things a bit rough at the moment :(

We all do pal. Enjoy the derby, I can't make it.
Online Red Beret

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:58:47 pm »
I've had enough of the toxic shit too.

It's not fair discussion anymore. It's just the same old bullshit one-up-man-ship where one group tries to outsmart the other. It's tedious.

I realise everyone is pissed off and casting about, looking for someone to blame. The truth is a lot of people share some of the blame, from the owners on down. How much more does it need to be dissected?

I want to be a realist and not be skewered by those who think all negativity is bed wetting. But I don't want to harp on about the clusterfuck we've found ourselves in either. I don't know how people find the time, or why they bother. Just go off and do something else to take your mind off it, instead of working yourself up into a frothing frenzy.

We're going to need every player thread starred or locked if this keeps up.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:05:11 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:49:31 pm
No way........it gives the twats at Redcafe something to read on a Sunday evening.

And that's why it was created. ;)
Offline Pistolero

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #59 on: Today at 10:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:27:21 pm
You're supposed to support us. This is when they need us the most.

You should've been down at Wolves yesterday then instead of applauding the bitters at the pit and going to karaoke bars with Sly Stallone and Mike Parry...
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #60 on: Today at 10:25:22 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:22:00 pm
You should've been down at Wolves yesterday then instead of applauding the bitters at the pit and going to karaoke bars with Sly Stallone and Mike Parry...

I don't do aways any more, but did for about 20 years.

Getting on a bit now, but still every home game isn't too shabby. And if I want to go somewhere and watch footy, what's your problem with that?

I imagine in the next 20 I might give up going at all, but by then I'll have been going for half a centruy.
Offline NealFrom25Yards

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #61 on: Today at 10:29:24 pm »
If you go to the game instead of go the game you're not a real supporter.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #62 on: Today at 10:34:20 pm »
Quote from: NealFrom25Yards on Today at 10:29:24 pm
If you go to the game instead of go the game you're not a real supporter.

I'm feeling that. I'm a wanna be internet fan because I go to the game and have been for years :(

I need to go to the game by not going to the game by being at the game!
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #63 on: Today at 10:35:57 pm »
I wanna be adored
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #64 on: Today at 10:36:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:35:57 pm
I wanna be adored

I adore you kid. You're awesome! Who's awesome!!? You are xx
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #65 on: Today at 10:37:00 pm »
Online Chakan

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #66 on: Today at 10:37:46 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:35:57 pm
I wanna be adored

Least you don't have to sell your soul to do it.
Online stockdam

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #67 on: Today at 10:41:05 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 10:05:11 pm
And that's why it was created. ;)

Good stuff. They have all gone to bed now anyway as it's time for their bottle and rusks.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #68 on: Today at 10:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:36:37 pm
I adore you kid. You're awesome! Who's awesome!!? You are xx

You adore me
You adore me
You adore me
Online rob1966

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #69 on: Today at 10:53:21 pm »
I just had a read of the last few pages of the Klopp thread, fuck me its grim.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #70 on: Today at 10:54:32 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:50:12 pm
You adore me
You adore me
You adore me

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #71 on: Today at 10:55:26 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:37:46 pm
Least you don't have to sell your soul to do it.


I once stopped for an old man hitcher at a lonely old crossroads.
Online Chakan

Re: Fuck the crying, whining whingers thread
« Reply #72 on: Today at 10:59:04 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:55:26 pm

I once stopped for an old man hitcher at a lonely old crossroads.

Probably waiting for her, here she comes, she bangs the drums?
