As we saw with Rafa though, the shite spouted on the Internet, unlike the shite spouted in pubs, ends up being all over SSN and in the media, and gets twisted into the manager losing the fans. Soft c*nts then jump on the bandwagon and doubts start getting raised. Then we ended up with the shite idea that in order to get the club away from the cowboys, Broughton and the cock needed to get shut of Rafa to sell the club. We do not need a repeat of that nonsense.



I'm all for healthy discussion, thoughts on why it's not working for us, its a very complex issue, but shit like "they've stopped playing for Kopp", "they can't be arsed anymore", "they're all past it", "Klopps been negligent and is too loyal" and all that other shite is not helpful utter bollocks.



I loved Rafa, still do but he has a knack of winding the media and whoever currently pays his wages pretty much all on his own. The influence of the internet forums is debatable but life does exist outside of it.