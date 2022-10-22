Looks like the mental/physical fatigue is spread pretty much across the club. It is quite a meltdown. I think (reading all the threads in here) it is also in ourselves, the fans. Even the new players that have joined look like they almost immediately carry the burden. Obviously very complex set of circumstances, caused by all the above reasons in OP, otherwise I am sure Klopp and the guys would have sorted it. I liked the recent example he gave of Rashford at United. Looked dead and gone last season and now has refound his energy and looks a top player. I think that example can apply to quite a few of our guys - they need to work their way back into form. Another good example is Fabinho. Being written off as being done and we should let him go. Look at his fellow countryman Casemiro at United. He has won just about everything at Madrid, is older than Fab, looked pretty crap or maybe done when he signed for United. Suddenly he is in form again and is being called the best DM in the League (admittedly by the rat on Sky, but )

This refinding of form seems to apply to many of our players. Almost too many to list. We cant sack them all off and start again (a general theme in many threads.)

I think Klopp knows rediscovering form, rhythm, confidence, basic formation, passing, scoring, defending (yes - lots of basic things) is his job now until end of season. If it was easy, he would have done it already. But the good news is he has been here before at Dortmund and with us during covid. We need to be patient. Some injured players returned, some form rediscovered, some key roles appointed at the club, and yes some new players next summer and we will be back.