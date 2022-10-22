« previous next »
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:25:15 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:12:47 am
Philips on £64k... why?

He was on 3k a year before the extension. By the time his contract is up we'll have paid him in wages the fee we were holding out for all these years.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #81 on: Today at 09:27:33 am »
Was always a mad extension at the time. I remember I think we wanted closer to £15m for him but no bids at that level came in.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:30:16 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:27:33 am
Was always a mad extension at the time. I remember I think we wanted closer to £15m for him but no bids at that level came in.

If we weren't going to sell him then his agent would be in his rights to say you want 15 mill then give him a first team salary if you won't sell him for less. He shouldn't have got that big a raise and we should have took less so its more fuzzy thinking.

That being said he should start next week over Gomez. Another big contract extension for a regularly injured back up who we could have got good money for in the summer.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:33:20 am »
Do you have a better source than the S*n that says he's on £64,000 a week Fromola/KH?
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:35:43 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:33:20 am
Do you have a better source than the S*n that says he's on £64,000 a week Fromola/KH?

I didnt use the S*n and in terms of his contract when he signed i read somewhere that he was on £50k a week.
Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #85 on: Today at 09:52:34 am »
Looks like the mental/physical fatigue is spread pretty much across the club. It is quite a meltdown. I think (reading all the threads in here) it is also in ourselves, the fans. Even the new players that have joined look like they almost immediately carry the burden. Obviously very complex set of circumstances, caused by all the above reasons in OP, otherwise I am sure Klopp and the guys would have sorted it. I liked the recent example he gave of Rashford at United. Looked dead and gone last season and now has refound his energy and looks a top player. I think that example can apply to quite a few of our guys - they need to work their way back into form. Another good example is Fabinho. Being written off as being done and we should let him go. Look at his fellow countryman Casemiro at United. He has won just about everything at Madrid, is older than Fab, looked pretty crap or maybe done when he signed for United. Suddenly he is in form again and is being called the best DM in the League (admittedly by the rat on Sky, but)
This refinding of form seems to apply to many of our players. Almost too many to list. We cant sack them all off and start again (a general theme in many threads.)
I think Klopp knows rediscovering form, rhythm, confidence, basic formation, passing, scoring, defending (yes - lots of basic things) is his job now until end of season. If it was easy, he would have done it already. But the good news is he has been here before at Dortmund and with us during covid. We need to be patient.  Some injured players returned, some form rediscovered, some key roles appointed at the club, and yes some new players next summer and we will be back.
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #86 on: Today at 09:54:48 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:35:43 am
I didnt use the S*n and in terms of his contract when he signed i read somewhere that he was on £50k a week.

So whats the reliable source that says he's on £64,000 a week then...? Cos you know, considering its been a RAWK meme for a good year or so, now that people genuinely believe that we extended Nat Phillips to a level that at the time would have been more than quite a few of our first teamers it'd be interesting to know where the sudden reliable info has come from?

https://lfcglobe.co.uk/liverpool-fc-players-wages-contract-details/

I mean.....this is the sort of site people get their info from and then genuinely use it as if its gospel. Bobby Clarke is on as much as Elliott, Jones and Kelleher combined. Nat Phillips is on more than Robbo and Diaz, the same sort of level as Konate and Gomez. Seems likely. Some bloke is sat in his mums basement posting nonsense player wages on the internet and chuckling when people take them seriously.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #87 on: Today at 03:34:19 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 03:36:31 pm
I agree with 95% of what is written above.

The wages paid to the team are below, I have no idea if they are accurate.

https://www.spotrac.com/epl/liverpool-fc/payroll/

Youd expect Hendo to be among the highest earners, hes club captain.

I got it from here Lobo. May well be totally wrong, just followed the link and saw it.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #88 on: Today at 04:39:49 pm »
I am more than likely misremebering but I thought that he (Matt) went from 3k to £16k pw.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Gerard00

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #89 on: Today at 04:44:16 pm »
-Dysfunctional forward line
-Poor cohesion between midfield and defence (can't we just plant 2 players in front of the back 4 next game please)
-Injuries
-Form drop off from TAA, Robbo, Matip, Fab, Salah
-Letting Mane,Origi and Minimoto leave in same window
-Not buying midfielders
-Choosing wrong type of players up top (Gakpo and Nunez)
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #90 on: Today at 04:45:58 pm »
I'd say keeping up with a cheat club which finally broke us last season is high on my list.
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #91 on: Today at 04:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:34:19 pm
I got it from here Lobo. May well be totally wrong, just followed the link and saw it.

And if you go back to 19/20 on there its got Nat Phillips...on £64k a week, before he even signed an extension :D

I guess we saw some real, real promise from that loan spell to Stuttgart. Poor lad probably googles himself and cries every time he sees that he's allegedly on £64k a week.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #92 on: Today at 05:23:39 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:33:20 am
Do you have a better source than the S*n that says he's on £64,000 a week Fromola/KH?

The S*n! What are you talking about? I didn't say he was on that, other posters have quoted those figures.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline paisley1977

  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #93 on: Today at 06:06:58 pm »
On the subject of Fabinho losing form he won't be the first or last player to go backwards after his wife giving birth.
A new baby can can disrupt any house hold.
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #94 on: Today at 06:10:11 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 06:06:58 pm
On the subject of Fabinho losing form he won't be the first or last player to go backwards after his wife giving birth.
A new baby can can disrupt any house hold.

I know he's had a poor season but he looked good at Villa (if not at his top level) then he missed the Leicester game with his wife giving birth and we were horrific in that game with many pointing to his absence, although Elliott came in rather than Bajcetic which made no sense at the time.

He hasn't actually played much since. Brentford and Brighton basically had our number and then he got dropped and has struggled coming on as a late sub.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rocco

  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #95 on: Today at 06:12:33 pm »
7. Change in philosophy in our style of play
Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #96 on: Today at 06:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 04:44:16 pm

-Letting Mane,Origi and Minimoto leave in same window


I was worried about this since on counting we essentially lost 50 goals (Goals+Assists) in these players compared to last season. Nunez and Gakpo have not hit the stride while Jota and Diaz have been consistently injured, it still does not explain the drop off in the defense and midfield. It's not like we needed to outscore to win last year.
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #97 on: Today at 06:54:33 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 06:45:50 pm
I was worried about this since on counting we essentially lost 50 goals (Goals+Assists) in these players compared to last season. Nunez and Gakpo have not hit the stride while Jota and Diaz have been consistently injured, it still does not explain the drop off in the defense and midfield. It's not like we needed to outscore to win last year.

There's stacks of reasons behind this season's failures, most of which could have been plastered over with a good transfer window last summer.

However, in terms pure personnel with midfield: Fabinho and Henderson falling off a cliff at the same time with their performances. They were still at a good level last season. The concern was more regarding Henderson's durability in terms of his age and fitness and Thiago and Keita's injury record. We obviously needed more but the scale of the drop off of those 2 wasn't foreseen.

Forwards - Diaz and Jota being out most of the season. 2 of our livelier players. Made it tougher for Nunez to settle in and left Salah more isolated as well as the woes of the midfield impacting on the service.

Defence - lack of any protection from midfield put them under the cosh from day one and made playing a high line unworkable.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #98 on: Today at 07:01:31 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 06:06:58 pm
On the subject of Fabinho losing form he won't be the first or last player to go backwards after his wife giving birth.
A new baby can can disrupt any house hold.

how many wives has he got? The one that gave birth most recently - only happened last month.

Hes been off far longer than that.
Online El_Macca_17

  • Out here on the perimeter there are no stars.
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #99 on: Today at 08:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:34:19 pm
I got it from here Lobo. May well be totally wrong, just followed the link and saw it.

If thats right and Diaz really is on less than Adrían, then he needs a new agent.
"The future's uncertain and the end is always near."
