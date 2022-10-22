Was always a mad extension at the time. I remember I think we wanted closer to £15m for him but no bids at that level came in.



If we weren't going to sell him then his agent would be in his rights to say you want 15 mill then give him a first team salary if you won't sell him for less. He shouldn't have got that big a raise and we should have took less so its more fuzzy thinking.That being said he should start next week over Gomez. Another big contract extension for a regularly injured back up who we could have got good money for in the summer.