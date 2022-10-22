« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Listing potential reasons for our decline  (Read 3457 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,092
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:25:15 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:12:47 am
Philips on £64k... why?

He was on 3k a year before the extension. By the time his contract is up we'll have paid him in wages the fee we were holding out for all these years.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,428
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #81 on: Today at 09:27:33 am »
Was always a mad extension at the time. I remember I think we wanted closer to £15m for him but no bids at that level came in.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,092
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:30:16 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:27:33 am
Was always a mad extension at the time. I remember I think we wanted closer to £15m for him but no bids at that level came in.

If we weren't going to sell him then his agent would be in his rights to say you want 15 mill then give him a first team salary if you won't sell him for less. He shouldn't have got that big a raise and we should have took less so its more fuzzy thinking.

That being said he should start next week over Gomez. Another big contract extension for a regularly injured back up who we could have got good money for in the summer.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,468
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:33:20 am »
Do you have a better source than the S*n that says he's on £64,000 a week Fromola/KH?
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,428
Re: Listing potential reasons for our decline
« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:35:43 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:33:20 am
Do you have a better source than the S*n that says he's on £64,000 a week Fromola/KH?

I didnt use the Sun and in terms of his contract when he signed i read somewhere that he was on £50k a week.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 