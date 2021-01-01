I think lots of people have said things way better than I will do. The warning signs were there last season towards the end. We got through on sheer will power, but I do think that will have taken a lot out of the players both physically and mentally. It did to me in the summer - I wasn't interested in the new season at all as it felt like there was no break at all. Couple that with a criminal lack of inder investment in the squad, our squad has grown old together. The league seems to have pivoted more towards pressing/athleticism.



The start of the season, injuries crippled our start and I don't know how they were fitnessed/conditioned, but I can forgive people for getting it wrong with the brand new season we've got. What us hard is since the restart we've got worse and other teams have got better.. that's the real head scratcher for me.



As much as we all want to change tactics, I don't think it helps the players when they're trying to be something we're not e.g. way deeper and more compact. I get this is basic football and players should be able to adapt. That all comes down to the recruitment in the squad though, I think Klopp takes some of this blame, but it's also clear we've been criminally under-invested. I think Klopp realises his players can't play how we wants to play so I'm expecting a huge summer, but we shoud;n't be in this position. I know people don't want to hear it, but if we don't get Bellingham then I think everyone looks even more stupid than they currently look.