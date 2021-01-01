Not reasons, but there seems to be a pattern in recent history with declines and contract extensions that were agreed upon after a good season. While there were obviously different circumstances in each case, it is deja vu again in that sense:
Rafa 08/09 title challenge, finished second, contract extension, followed by massive decline in 09/10
Rodgers 13/14 title challenge, finished second, contract extension, followed by decline in 14/15
Klopp's contract is extended after a great season, though yet again finishing second after a title challenge
Could throw in Kenny's full managerial contract after his positive interim manager stint and that didn't go well either
Complacency or just bad decisions? All of these seasons were preceded by bad transfer windows. There is the gut punch of missing out on the title of course. Rafa was gone after 9/10, though the whole future of the club was in question. Rodgers was given another go, but soon replaced as no improvement was seen. I'm sure Klopp gets to build again from the summer, but there tends to be a drastic decline after a very good run with our managers in recent times.