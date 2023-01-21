No idea and I dont think the club / management does either. For awhile I thought a few midfielders would fix the problem, but its become increasingly clear theres deep, structural issues around the club.



I did assume something similar. The various articles and analysing everything in totality led to conclude that this is not something ee can fix in one season. It requires a reboot. New players definitely needed but at same time new executive management is needed. Thats quite a fee positions and departments which need to be revamped. We need something on theMedical side of of things to be fixed pronto. So many injuries and buying such fragile players is just not acceptable. Then we need to fix the finances. Thats a huge ask without CL football. If we drop out its not easy to get back in given all the challenges above. Many here will point but the quadruple challenge last season. I believe thats all in past now. That was the last hurray for an exceptional squad whose time has sadly come to an end. FSG did mess up big time. I dont care about the sale but they were criminally negligent in not upgrading the squad last 2 seasons. The only excuse I see is no one really anticipated thi type of meltdown coupled with a sale process and injuries.