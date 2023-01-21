« previous next »
What are we transitioning to?

mercurial

Re: What are we transitioning to?
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:06:55 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 02:00:18 am
No idea and I dont think the club / management does either. For awhile I thought a few midfielders would fix the problem, but its become increasingly clear theres deep, structural issues around the club.

I did assume something similar. The various articles and analysing everything in totality led to conclude that this is not something ee can fix in one season. It requires a reboot. New players definitely needed but at same time new executive management is needed. Thats quite a fee positions and departments which need to be revamped. We need something on the
Medical side of of things to be fixed pronto. So many injuries and buying such fragile players is just not acceptable. Then we need to fix the finances. Thats a huge ask without CL football. If we drop out its not easy to get back in given all the challenges above. Many here will point but the quadruple challenge last season. I believe thats all in past now. That was the last hurray for an exceptional squad whose time has sadly come to an end. FSG did mess up big time. I dont care about the sale but they were criminally negligent in not upgrading the squad last 2 seasons. The only excuse I see is no one really anticipated thi type of meltdown coupled with a sale process and injuries.
Kenny: "We play the way we want to play. We play to the style that suits us, no disrespect to other clubs but we don't focus on anybody else"

Al 666

Re: What are we transitioning to?
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:12:38 pm
Quote from: mercurial on Yesterday at 07:06:55 pm
I did assume something similar. The various articles and analysing everything in totality led to conclude that this is not something ee can fix in one season. It requires a reboot. New players definitely needed but at same time new executive management is needed. Thats quite a fee positions and departments which need to be revamped. We need something on the
Medical side of of things to be fixed pronto. So many injuries and buying such fragile players is just not acceptable. Then we need to fix the finances. Thats a huge ask without CL football. If we drop out its not easy to get back in given all the challenges above. Many here will point but the quadruple challenge last season. I believe thats all in past now. That was the last hurray for an exceptional squad whose time has sadly come to an end. FSG did mess up big time. I dont care about the sale but they were criminally negligent in not upgrading the squad last 2 seasons. The only excuse I see is no one really anticipated thi type of meltdown coupled with a sale process and injuries.

The issue for me has not so much upgrading the squad over the last few years but the period before that. We stopped recruiting when we won the CL and pushed the can down the road. That has meant with no owner investment, and massive spending on infrastructure our budget has gone on playing catch up.

A perfect example would be selling Lovren and not replacing him. That meant the following season pretty much our entire budget went on Konate. At a time when we should have been refreshing the midfield and attack, we were fixing the previous season's issue. The same thing happened with Gini.

We need to be pro-active and not reactive to issues.
newterp

Re: What are we transitioning to?
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:17:27 pm
If we are supposed to answer in one word:

Chaos.*



*not the good kind
rushyman

Re: What are we transitioning to?
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:42:22 pm
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: What are we transitioning to?
Reply #44 on: Today at 12:07:57 am
bornandbRED

Re: What are we transitioning to?
Reply #45 on: Today at 02:11:37 am
Into something that doesnt resemble what made us successful. Along with the general lack of spending power, were making bad decisions. Nunez/Gakpo were unnecessary signings; Id even potentially put Diaz in that boat personally.

The strategic direction of the club has entirely changed. Thats what we should be concerned about because coaching only gets you so far.
killer-heels

Re: What are we transitioning to?
Reply #46 on: Today at 03:18:50 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:11:37 am
Into something that doesnt resemble what made us successful. Along with the general lack of spending power, were making bad decisions. Nunez/Gakpo were unnecessary signings; Id even potentially put Diaz in that boat personally.

The strategic direction of the club has entirely changed. Thats what we should be concerned about because coaching only gets you so far.

So what you are saying is that we shouldnt have signed Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz? So we went from people thinking we could do without Gakpo, then to some people thinking we could do without Gakpo and Nunez, to now Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz.

Why? Is Jota, Salah and Bobby enough?
Simplexity

Re: What are we transitioning to?
Reply #47 on: Today at 03:21:56 am
As long as we have owners whos hearts arent in it. We will not do much of anything. Ownership situation needs to be resolved one way or the other.
