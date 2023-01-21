I did assume something similar. The various articles and analysing everything in totality led to conclude that this is not something ee can fix in one season. It requires a reboot. New players definitely needed but at same time new executive management is needed. Thats quite a fee positions and departments which need to be revamped. We need something on the
Medical side of of things to be fixed pronto. So many injuries and buying such fragile players is just not acceptable. Then we need to fix the finances. Thats a huge ask without CL football. If we drop out its not easy to get back in given all the challenges above. Many here will point but the quadruple challenge last season. I believe thats all in past now. That was the last hurray for an exceptional squad whose time has sadly come to an end. FSG did mess up big time. I dont care about the sale but they were criminally negligent in not upgrading the squad last 2 seasons. The only excuse I see is no one really anticipated thi type of meltdown coupled with a sale process and injuries.
The issue for me has not so much upgrading the squad over the last few years but the period before that. We stopped recruiting when we won the CL and pushed the can down the road. That has meant with no owner investment, and massive spending on infrastructure our budget has gone on playing catch up.
A perfect example would be selling Lovren and not replacing him. That meant the following season pretty much our entire budget went on Konate. At a time when we should have been refreshing the midfield and attack, we were fixing the previous season's issue. The same thing happened with Gini.
We need to be pro-active and not reactive to issues.