Today at 05:34:30 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:32:36 pm
For those that saw this coming back in 2019, can you tell us what's coming in 2025 for the club please? Ta.

If we don't sort this out, mid table. Same as we were before klopp. Maybe upper mid table, maybe the odd decent punt, but nothing like the last few years.
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Today at 07:21:42 pm
I think Tiger Woods once said something to the tune of

"The better you are, the luckier you get."

and the opposite works, too.

The more tries you give the opposition, they're bound to 'fluke' some of them in. You sort of make your own luck in a way.

don't sign Jude Bellingham for 100 million pounds when you need 3 other midfielders.

feb. 2023

Today at 07:43:22 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 05:34:30 pm
If we don't sort this out, mid table. Same as we were before klopp. Maybe upper mid table, maybe the odd decent punt, but nothing like the last few years.

You're not playing this game very well.

Many posts in this forum, in the FSG thread, in certain players threads, claim that poster knew we'd be shite. Knew certain players were past their sell date. Knew we'd struggle because of that. Could see this last season when we were on for the quadruple.

So, there is no "if we don't sort this out".

You either know what the future holds or you don't. You either know Jurgen sorts it or he doesn't. You either know we buy players who help the side or we don't.

Therefore, i'm waiting for the answer to how the team will be in 2025. I'll even take 2024.  Whether or not we'll be challenging and have an open bus top parade at the end of the season. Or we're shite and midtable. I want to know now. Not after the fact.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Today at 07:47:15 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:43:22 pm
You're not playing this game very well.

Many posts in this forum, in the FSG thread, in certain players threads, claim that poster knew we'd be shite. Knew certain players were past their sell date. Knew we'd struggle because of that. Could see this last season when we were on for the quadruple.

So, there is no "if we don't sort this out".

You either know what the future holds or you don't. You either know Jurgen sorts it or he doesn't. You either know we buy players who help the side or we don't.

Therefore, i'm waiting for the answer to how the team will be in 2025. I'll even take 2024.  Whether or not we'll be challenging and have an open bus top parade at the end of the season. Or we're shite and midtable. I want to know now. Not after the fact.

Do you aye mate?
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Today at 07:49:35 pm
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 07:21:42 pm
I think Tiger Woods once said something to the tune of

"The better you are, the luckier you get."

and the opposite works, too.

The more tries you give the opposition, they're bound to 'fluke' some of them in. You sort of make your own luck in a way.


I think Gary Player said, "The harder you work, the luckier you get". Not that I know the first thing about golf.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Today at 07:50:05 pm
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 07:21:42 pm
I think Tiger Woods once said something to the tune of

"The better you are, the luckier you get."

and the opposite works, too.




The quote was by Gary Player so you got the sport right. The context was he was practicing bunker shots prior to a tournament with reporters looking on. When he holed one someone shouted, "that was lucky Gary" to which he replied, "the more I practice the luckier I get."

The opposite isn't true, it's about hard work, dedication and a hell of a lot of practice.
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****
