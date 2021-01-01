If we don't sort this out, mid table. Same as we were before klopp. Maybe upper mid table, maybe the odd decent punt, but nothing like the last few years.



You're not playing this game very well.Many posts in this forum, in the FSG thread, in certain players threads, claim that poster knew we'd be shite. Knew certain players were past their sell date. Knew we'd struggle because of that. Could see this last season when we were on for the quadruple.So, there is no "if we don't sort this out".You either know what the future holds or you don't. You either know Jurgen sorts it or he doesn't. You either know we buy players who help the side or we don't.Therefore, i'm waiting for the answer to how the team will be in 2025. I'll even take 2024. Whether or not we'll be challenging and have an open bus top parade at the end of the season. Or we're shite and midtable. I want to know now. Not after the fact.