Author Topic: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1000 on: Today at 10:35:21 am
Maybe over simplistic but apart from woeful defence the frontline and the money theyre on absolutely have to be working the opposition keeper. 22 shots off target is not acceptable at this standard.
Becoming very obvious now just how good Mane was..
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1001 on: Today at 10:42:04 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:30:35 am
But the problem is all these things come down to the club. If it was obvious we would struggle, why was there not a bigger turn over of players?

The wheels for this season started to come off in the summer of 2021 for me. Obviously last season was amazing in loads of ways but we had a ticking time bomb at the heart of the squad. It was a real 'last dance ' last season and we were incredibly close to doing the impossible, but the problems were well and truly stacked up and we've fallen like a house of cards.
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1002 on: Today at 10:46:41 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:30:35 am
But the problem is all these things come down to the club. If it was obvious we would struggle, why was there not a bigger turn over of players?

I was answering a question from the post before, I know all this.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1003 on: Today at 10:57:24 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:42:04 am
The wheels for this season started to come off in the summer of 2021 for me. Obviously last season was amazing in loads of ways but we had a ticking time bomb at the heart of the squad. It was a real 'last dance ' last season and we were incredibly close to doing the impossible, but the problems were well and truly stacked up and we've fallen like a house of cards.

Same way not buying anyone in 2019 didn't catch up with us until after the next season. You can't just keep getting away with it.

Last season was a bit like Ferguson's last season in the sense that there was a lot of ageing players who'd been there a long time and had one last big season in them and they won the league - Rooney, Evra, Ferdinand, Vidic, Carrick etc. They all dropped off after that and Ferguson saw the writing on the wall.

United had stopped investing and regenerating and spent countless money ever since chasing what they had, although Ferguson was the glue holding it together keeping them competitive until he left.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1004 on: Today at 11:02:20 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:49:24 am
Disagree here Robin. The doubled our xG and worryingly we arent even conceding every chance we give up. Its the opposite, Alisson has saved us around 7 goals more than he shouldve this season. Weve given the same back at the other end but were definitely not getting unlucky on the defensive side.

Then well agree to disagree Gerry.

Im aware of Allison being the difference in recent games; and yesterday as I posted elsewhere, he made another terrific one-on-one - hes renowned for it.

But opposing keepers have also made saves recently, in situations where better finishing from us would have given us a foothold in games, from which our confidence likely grows, and momentum shifts (I dont know why Im telling you this - you know the game and how downward spirals effect everything; Redmark posted a good summary a few pages back).

So I stand by my post. Its very tempting to list recent defeats and importantly, scorelines, and bracket them together. I think thats just wrong. Over 90 minutes yesterday Wolves defended better than us and deserved their win on that basis. But for 25 minutes after half time we dominated possession and had 7 shots to their 0. Im no great stats acolyte, but that stat was flashed on my screen. The same stats for the first half saw them with 7 shots, and us 8.

Everyone can see the real issues: lack of running power in transitions - where a poor or wrong pass, or losing possession easily leads to us being too easily countered, a lack of cohesion, and lack of confidence. Really good players looking like poor players. I refuse to take the view that some posters do, that the players dont care - phoning it in was a popular one yesterday. I just dont buy that.

Al has rightly described how the signs of this were all there during the latter part of last season. Yes I know he has an agenda, but those observations are accurate in my view. Then theres the injury issue. FIFAs awarding the W.C to Qatar and disrupting/truncating the worlds domestic leagues is a factor. Last seasons efforts are a factor. Age is a factor. The recent record of our medical team is a factor. Klopps demands are a factor. Rumblings of behind-the-scenes stuff are a factor.

Notwithstanding all that, we have several first teamers coming back from injury shortly. We have no domestic cups to play for. And we have just less than half a season to go. Im not giving up on this season.



Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1005 on: Today at 11:06:21 am
Just watched Klopp's post match press conference and it's really disheartening and painful to see him so low in front of them.

I'm sure all the players and staff are feeling down, but they don't have to go out and face the media vultures.  They can smell blood right now and it's horrible to watch a great man, a man who has done so much and given so much to this club being harassed and badgered in the way that he is. 

Heartbreaking stuff. :-\
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1006 on: Today at 11:08:09 am
Squad needs a best part of a billion spending on it to be what you all want us to be now. That entails different owners and probably new ones that dont sit well with a lot of fans

You cannot possibly hope to keep up with the others and not do it. Klopp has 2 years left, he absolutely will not be staying past that now, I know that. I wouldnt with the poor gratitude of service from some fans
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1007 on: Today at 11:10:59 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:08:09 am
Squad needs a best part of a billion spending on it to be what you all want us to be now. That entails different owners and probably new ones that dont sit well with a lot of fans

You cannot possibly hope to keep up with the others and not do it. Klopp has 2 years left, he absolutely will not be staying past that now, I know that. I wouldnt with the poor gratitude of service from some fans

3 more seasons isn't it? Didn't he sign until 2026?
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1008 on: Today at 11:12:59 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:10:59 am
3 more seasons isn't it? Didn't he sign until 2026?

He did yes

Thats about the 10th time this year Ive thought it was 2024 😂

Odd
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1009 on: Today at 11:13:20 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:35:48 am
Maybe you should ask yourself why we didn't win four trophies last season. We were basically out on our feet. The midfield had run themselves into the ground. The slow starts in which teams dominated the start of games happened with about ten games to go last season.

We were running on fumes with only our mentality allowing us to fight back and win games. Last season was a precursor. The home game against Spurs that cost us the League was as low an energy performance as you will ever see.

The Villareal first half was as bad as anything this season. We kept going behind in games but like an old fighter boxing on instinct we somehow turned things around.

That was simply unsustainable. You can only go to the well so often. We had built an aura over three or four years. That aura of invincibity and the players confidence was slowly chipped away at.

People are trying to paint it as starting versus Fulham this season and suggesting it was a hangover from last season. It wasn't it has been a gradual decline that is pretty inevitable as a team ages. The Fulham game was a microcosm for what has gone wrong.

We started that game with the majority of the starting 11 aged thirty or over. The oldest starting 11 since the mid 90s. People talk about starting fast as if it is a mental thing. It isn't when the majority of your starting 11 are 30 or over then you simply cannot match the tempo of a younger more athletic team.

Going back to a boxing analogy. When you get an older boxer fighting a much younger boxer then they often struggle with the speed of the younger quicker boxer. However as the the fight goes on their greater experience and stamina comes to the fore. That is what Liverpool were doing staying in games and winning them in the championship rounds.

Last season there was an inevitability that Liverpool would turn things around. We still had an aura and the players were still confident.

The mistake was not addressing things in the summer. Our midfield was on its knees but we ignored it and pretended everything was okay. We went into a season with a shortened preseason and a compacted schedule because of the World Cup without a single centre midfield anywhere near the peak of their powers. We had aging senior players who had been run into the ground and a bunch of unproven teenage converted attackers.

That issue was massively compounded by continually kicking the can down the road. We somehow managed to allow our famous attacking three to all enter the final year of their contracts together. So we ended up juggling trying to address our attacking issues and a horribly aging midfield at the same time.

So we ended up with a ridiculous scattergun approach targeting Tchouchameni one moment and then Nunez the next. This for a manager who relies on contunuity and easing new recruits in gradually. How did we end up in a situation in which we needed so many positions addressing at once.

Years of inactivity in the transfer market have come home to roost and things are not going to get better. Next season we will need a midfield refresh whilst at the same time VVD and Matip will be 32.

FSG though thought it prudent to take the January window off and have a transitional season. It is an absolute joke.





Really good post mate. Nailed it
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1010 on: Today at 11:13:23 am
If its believed that theres a brain drain on recruitment team due to a Lijnders domineering influence on signings then he needs the sack. That Mel Reddy article is worrying.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1011 on: Today at 11:14:51 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:08:09 am
Squad needs a best part of a billion spending on it to be what you all want us to be now. That entails different owners and probably new ones that dont sit well with a lot of fans

You cannot possibly hope to keep up with the others and not do it. Klopp has 2 years left, he absolutely will not be staying past that now, I know that. I wouldnt with the poor gratitude of service from some fans

Let's wait and see what happens and what it means for the long-term. We could yet get new owners which would enable him to rebuild the squad, we are in February there are a few more months for things to change. Either way I will always idolise this man who has won us everything, one horrible season is not going to alter that.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1012 on: Today at 11:17:56 am
Quote from: mattD on Today at 11:13:23 am
If its believed that theres a brain drain on recruitment team due to a Lijnders domineering influence on signings then he needs the sack. That Mel Reddy article is worrying.

Or you tell him that a mechanic needs his spanner or that every toilet needs loo roll or some sort of term he understands and not take his (and Klopp's) full take on which players to buy without a challenging influence.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1013 on: Today at 11:18:22 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:12:59 am
He did yes

Thats about the 10th time this year Ive thought it was 2024 😂

Odd

Any chance of the lotto numbers?
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1014 on: Today at 11:20:16 am
Quote from: mattD on Today at 11:13:23 am
If its believed that theres a brain drain on recruitment team due to a Lijnders domineering influence on signings then he needs the sack. That Mel Reddy article is worrying.

Where can we read this article? Did a Google but not sure Im reading what you are referring to.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1015 on: Today at 11:22:28 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:14:51 am
Let's wait and see what happens and what it means for the long-term. We could yet get new owners which would enable him to rebuild the squad, we are in February there are a few more months for things to change. Either way I will always idolise this man who has won us everything, one horrible season is not going to alter that.

He's perfectly entitled to a horrible season. He's entitled to the backing to turn it around too. The owners need to be aware that fans won't tolerate this being all put on Klopp.
And that's not absolving him of all blame either.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1016 on: Today at 11:24:10 am
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 11:18:22 am
Any chance of the lotto numbers?

Sorry I didnt take notice of them

Everton have turned on Dyche though and are back to strangling old women
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1017 on: Today at 11:27:05 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:24:10 am
Sorry I didnt take notice of them

Everton have turned on Dyche though and are back to strangling old women

 ;D Bookie won't give me anything on that.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1018 on: Today at 11:28:23 am
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 11:22:28 am
He's perfectly entitled to a horrible season. He's entitled to the backing to turn it around too. The owners need to be aware that fans won't tolerate this being all put on Klopp.
And that's not absolving him of all blame either.

Absolutely.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1019 on: Today at 11:40:13 am
2nd half was a start.

Put in that for 90 and well be alright
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1020 on: Today at 11:46:09 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:30:35 am
But the problem is all these things come down to the club. If it was obvious we would struggle, why was there not a bigger turn over of players?
Well no one expected this level of fall off, even the ones calling for more transfers in the summer. We wanted more transfers to cement a title challenge, not stay in the top half of the table! So clearly there are a lot of elements at play here that have snowballed to this mess. You both are right that we should have done more to predict and then stop it though.

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1021 on: Today at 11:47:50 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 11:40:13 am
2nd half was a start.

Put in that for 90 and well be alright

We generally only have a half in us, that's part of the problem.

Brentford we came out second half and had a good go, pulled one back and then they picked us off on the counter - no different to yesterday, except for the fact we don't look like scoring now at all.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1022 on: Today at 11:53:21 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:46:09 am
Well no one expected this level of fall off, even the ones calling for more transfers in the summer. We wanted more transfers to cement a title challenge, not stay in the top half of the table! So clearly there are a lot of elements at play here that have snowballed to this mess. You both are right that we should have done more to predict and then stop it though.

It comes down to August. As you say we wanted the necessary reinforcements to have a proper go at the league and hopefully not fall a point short again, you'd have still expected top 4 even if it was going to cost us a realistic shot at the title.

After 3 games we had 2 points (and it was still mid-August). We gave up on the league after losing to United in terms of the title (players and fans) it then became about top 4 and the players just haven't had the motivation/energy to go flat out for 9 months just  to try and get top 4 and we've been playing catch up all season. The season was retrievable late August with a big signing or two where needed (as it was in January) but it never happened and that's just further eroded morale. United lost their first 2 games and signed Casemiro which at least filled a void for them and we gifted them a win to get their season going.

Added to the shit going on in the background. Injury crisis from day one, club doctor walking out on the eve of the season.

Pre-season didn't go well but we beat City in the Charity Shield and expected to at least compete this season at that point. From the first half at Fulham (and even from when the team sheets came out with a bench full of kids) it unravelled. Second half Thiago goes off injured as well and everyone knew a midfield signing was paramount and all we get was an unfit Arthur on deadline day.

Judging by the performances the players are stunned that midfield wasn't addressed in Jan.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1023 on: Today at 11:57:08 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:42:04 am
The wheels for this season started to come off in the summer of 2021 for me. Obviously last season was amazing in loads of ways but we had a ticking time bomb at the heart of the squad. It was a real 'last dance ' last season and we were incredibly close to doing the impossible, but the problems were well and truly stacked up and we've fallen like a house of cards.
My guess (and that's all any of this can be) is that the footballing side of the club - Klopp, the coaches, some (if not all) of the recruitment team thought - correctly - that the 2019 team had one more season in it after going so close, and stuck with it. If we'd won the title in 2018/19, I think the refresh would have started, slowly, that summer. We did win in 2020 - but COVID distorted the market and club finances. Since 2020, we've been starting to address the ageing squad (Jota, Konate, Elliott, Diaz, Carvalho, Nunez, Gakpo), but - with financial constraints - then gambled on the midfield hanging on for another year.

In parallel, we've tried to evolve our style of play from 18/19, trying to broaden our creative options without complete reliance on either the gegenpress and the fullbacks. That hasn't entirely worked; the pressing has suffered, while the key fullback is in a prolonged slump. At the same time, I think many PL sides have adjusted, not 'working us out', but coming up with strategies to counter the counter-press. Better athletes in midfield positions, to batter and carry the ball through the press. I'm not sure we've yet recognised and adjusted to that, ourselves.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1024 on: Today at 12:12:23 pm
Quote from: kratos on Today at 11:20:16 am
Where can we read this article? Did a Google but not sure Im reading what you are referring to.

I'd like to read it too. If anyone has a link? Or copy/paste it here?
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1025 on: Today at 12:17:55 pm
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1026 on: Today at 02:00:09 pm
A deflected goal, two ricochets that went straight to a Wolves player (second one obviously ended up with a centre-half smashing the ball into the roof of our net).  Keita's deflected shot and ricochets straight to (yet again) a Wolves player and he ends up smashing it away.  I'm also convinced Neves miscontrols Troare's cross and that spins right into his path and he slots it away.

Things just aren't going our way at the minute.

We really didn't have any attacking threat apart from Nunez who showed good pace at times.  The lack of attacking threat is understandable in the circumstances.

I thought Bajcetic MOTM.  For an 18 year old, superb.

Keep smiling folks, could be worse...

Everton next...

 :-X
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1027 on: Today at 02:00:24 pm
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1028 on: Today at 02:04:42 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:35:48 am
Maybe you should ask yourself why we didn't win four trophies last season. We were basically out on our feet. The midfield had run themselves into the ground. The slow starts in which teams dominated the start of games happened with about ten games to go last season.

We were running on fumes with only our mentality allowing us to fight back and win games. Last season was a precursor. The home game against Spurs that cost us the League was as low an energy performance as you will ever see.

The Villareal first half was as bad as anything this season. We kept going behind in games but like an old fighter boxing on instinct we somehow turned things around.

That was simply unsustainable. You can only go to the well so often. We had built an aura over three or four years. That aura of invincibity and the players confidence was slowly chipped away at.

People are trying to paint it as starting versus Fulham this season and suggesting it was a hangover from last season. It wasn't it has been a gradual decline that is pretty inevitable as a team ages. The Fulham game was a microcosm for what has gone wrong.

We started that game with the majority of the starting 11 aged thirty or over. The oldest starting 11 since the mid 90s. People talk about starting fast as if it is a mental thing. It isn't when the majority of your starting 11 are 30 or over then you simply cannot match the tempo of a younger more athletic team.

Going back to a boxing analogy. When you get an older boxer fighting a much younger boxer then they often struggle with the speed of the younger quicker boxer. However as the the fight goes on their greater experience and stamina comes to the fore. That is what Liverpool were doing staying in games and winning them in the championship rounds.

Last season there was an inevitability that Liverpool would turn things around. We still had an aura and the players were still confident.

The mistake was not addressing things in the summer. Our midfield was on its knees but we ignored it and pretended everything was okay. We went into a season with a shortened preseason and a compacted schedule because of the World Cup without a single centre midfield anywhere near the peak of their powers. We had aging senior players who had been run into the ground and a bunch of unproven teenage converted attackers.

That issue was massively compounded by continually kicking the can down the road. We somehow managed to allow our famous attacking three to all enter the final year of their contracts together. So we ended up juggling trying to address our attacking issues and a horribly aging midfield at the same time.

So we ended up with a ridiculous scattergun approach targeting Tchouchameni one moment and then Nunez the next. This for a manager who relies on contunuity and easing new recruits in gradually. How did we end up in a situation in which we needed so many positions addressing at once.

Years of inactivity in the transfer market have come home to roost and things are not going to get better. Next season we will need a midfield refresh whilst at the same time VVD and Matip will be 32.

FSG though thought it prudent to take the January window off and have a transitional season. It is an absolute joke.




Very well said, I was saying to my son's yesterday that even when we were winning over the last few years we weren't playing that well and just about winning and all this was coming. We also had to play our very best team in every game or we were below par.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1029 on: Today at 02:44:56 pm
I'm at the point where I think we need to play Milner in midfield next week to at least add some fight. Its so grim, who else do you back to put in the team and win some challenges?
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1030 on: Today at 03:00:21 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 11:06:16 pm
Madrid, though that's a write off in reality I'm more worried about the league

Real Madrid are probably the only team in Europe in worse form than us.

Every weekend they watch us play and thank heavens they've been drawn against us, and then we watch them play and thank heavens we've been drawn against them. :)
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #1031 on: Today at 03:13:58 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:35:48 am
Maybe you should ask yourself why (...)

I second all of that.
