Disagree here Robin. The doubled our xG and worryingly we arent even conceding every chance we give up. Its the opposite, Alisson has saved us around 7 goals more than he shouldve this season. Weve given the same back at the other end but were definitely not getting unlucky on the defensive side.



Then well agree to disagree Gerry.Im aware of Allison being the difference in recent games; and yesterday as I posted elsewhere, he made another terrific one-on-one - hes renowned for it.But opposing keepers have also made saves recently, in situations where better finishing from us would have given us a foothold in games, from which our confidence likely grows, and momentum shifts (I dont know why Im telling you this - you know the game and how downward spirals effect everything; Redmark posted a good summary a few pages back).So I stand by my post. Its very tempting to list recent defeats and importantly, scorelines, and bracket them together. I think thats just wrong. Over 90 minutes yesterday Wolves defended better than us and deserved their win on that basis. But for 25 minutes after half time we dominated possession and had 7 shots to their 0. Im no great stats acolyte, but that stat was flashed on my screen. The same stats for the first half saw them with 7 shots, and us 8.Everyone can see the real issues: lack of running power in transitions - where a poor or wrong pass, or losing possession easily leads to us being too easily countered, a lack of cohesion, and lack of confidence. Really good players looking like poor players. I refuse to take the view that some posters do, that the players dont care - phoning it in was a popular one yesterday. I just dont buy that.Al has rightly described how the signs of this were all there during the latter part of last season. Yes I know he has an agenda, but those observations are accurate in my view. Then theres the injury issue. FIFAs awarding the W.C to Qatar and disrupting/truncating the worlds domestic leagues is a factor. Last seasons efforts are a factor. Age is a factor. The recent record of our medical team is a factor. Klopps demands are a factor. Rumblings of behind-the-scenes stuff are a factor.Notwithstanding all that, we have several first teamers coming back from injury shortly. We have no domestic cups to play for. And we have just less than half a season to go. Im not giving up on this season.