Disagree here Robin. The doubled our xG and worryingly we arent even conceding every chance we give up. Its the opposite, Alisson has saved us around 7 goals more than he shouldve this season. Weve given the same back at the other end but were definitely not getting unlucky on the defensive side.
Then well agree to disagree Gerry.
Im aware of Allison being the difference in recent games; and yesterday as I posted elsewhere, he made another terrific one-on-one - hes renowned for it.
But opposing keepers have also made saves recently, in situations where better finishing from us would have given us a foothold in games, from which our confidence likely grows, and momentum shifts (I dont know why Im telling you this - you know the game and how downward spirals effect everything; Redmark posted a good summary a few pages back).
So I stand by my post. Its very tempting to list recent defeats and importantly, scorelines, and bracket them together. I think thats just wrong. Over 90 minutes yesterday Wolves defended better than us and deserved their win on that basis. But for 25 minutes after half time we dominated possession and had 7 shots to their 0. Im no great stats acolyte, but that stat was flashed on my screen. The same stats for the first half saw them with 7 shots, and us 8.
Everyone can see the real issues: lack of running power in transitions - where a poor or wrong pass, or losing possession easily leads to us being too easily countered, a lack of cohesion, and lack of confidence. Really good players looking like poor players. I refuse to take the view that some posters do, that the players dont care - phoning it in was a popular one yesterday. I just dont buy that.
Al has rightly described how the signs of this were all there during the latter part of last season. Yes I know he has an agenda, but those observations are accurate in my view. Then theres the injury issue. FIFAs awarding the W.C to Qatar and disrupting/truncating the worlds domestic leagues is a factor. Last seasons efforts are a factor. Age is a factor. The recent record of our medical team is a factor. Klopps demands are a factor. Rumblings of behind-the-scenes stuff are a factor.
Notwithstanding all that, we have several first teamers coming back from injury shortly. We have no domestic cups to play for. And we have just less than half a season to go. Im not giving up on this season.