« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12  (Read 23547 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #960 on: Today at 05:42:58 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:14:34 pm
That suggests you are questioning him though.

As for this, I dont see how anybody would have zero questions around the decision making in terms of transfers, contract renewals and now the coaching or rather lack of it, it seems around this group of players. If anybody had suggested this group of players should only be capable of a midtable finish in august theyd have probably been banned from RAWK. Or at the very least absolutely derided for holding that opinion. Now the goalposts have completed shifted to seemingly absolving the coaching staff of blame when thats exactly where we sit? Nah, thats having your cake and eating it.

I dont think Klopp does a lot of actual coaching because most top managers dont truth be told, but he knows as well as anyone does that the way the team performs on the green stuff begins and ends with him. He doesnt need people to go in and bat for him on the internet. But the back room team are his choices so hes held accountable for the work they do too. Again, not a new concept. If the coaching is fine but the messages arent getting through thats also a reason to have questions. You can have the greatest teachers ever but if the students arent listening its not worth a lot and unless some huge funds come from somewhere this squad is not getting completely revamped. Small net spends, unshiftable contracts and sub par players wont allow that.

For absence of doubt I am not Klopp out at all but if youre not having at least some questions into the role the coaching staff and by extension Klopp have had on the implosion of this football club I dont believe it.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #961 on: Today at 05:49:24 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 07:44:53 pm
But this just isnt true.

3-0 in no way was a true reflection of that match. Are we way off our best? Yes. Are we conceding soft goals? Yes. Are teams able to cash in on our lack of legs, confidence, and physicality? Yes.

But statistically, we were more than capable of winning that game. The issue is we concede every chance we give up, particularly early on in games, seemingly every week, and equally important, our finishing is abysmal; we couldnt hit a cows arse with a banjo currently.

Disagree here Robin. The doubled our xG and worryingly we arent even conceding every chance we give up. Its the opposite, Alisson has saved us around 7 goals more than he shouldve this season. Weve given the same back at the other end but were definitely not getting unlucky on the defensive side.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,724
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #962 on: Today at 07:15:55 am »
A 3-0 loss to a relegation threatened side that never scores, but let's look at the positives... um... we lost 3-0 at Watford in 2020 when we were 25-1-0 for the season??

Let's face it, we are rubbish and everyone is doing a rubbish job, yes, everyone.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #963 on: Today at 07:27:49 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:42:58 am
As for this, I dont see how anybody would have zero questions around the decision making in terms of transfers, contract renewals and now the coaching or rather lack of it, it seems around this group of players. If anybody had suggested this group of players should only be capable of a midtable finish in august theyd have probably been banned from RAWK. Or at the very least absolutely derided for holding that opinion. Now the goalposts have completed shifted to seemingly absolving the coaching staff of blame when thats exactly where we sit? Nah, thats having your cake and eating it.

I dont think Klopp does a lot of actual coaching because most top managers dont truth be told, but he knows as well as anyone does that the way the team performs on the green stuff begins and ends with him. He doesnt need people to go in and bat for him on the internet. But the back room team are his choices so hes held accountable for the work they do too. Again, not a new concept. If the coaching is fine but the messages arent getting through thats also a reason to have questions. You can have the greatest teachers ever but if the students arent listening its not worth a lot and unless some huge funds come from somewhere this squad is not getting completely revamped. Small net spends, unshiftable contracts and sub par players wont allow that.

For absence of doubt I am not Klopp out at all but if youre not having at least some questions into the role the coaching staff and by extension Klopp have had on the implosion of this football club I dont believe it.

Think that's a well-expressed and quite fair post. No one should be Klopp out, as he's the X-factor that built this team and lifted a team on a budget to arguably the greatest in the world. If we need to make big changes to playing staff and/or coaching, he should be the last thing we seek to replace.

But at the same time, when things have collapsed on the pitch to the extent they have, then acting as though he doesn't have his share of responsibility is a bit ridiculous. Of course FSG and the lack of investment, along with structural upheaval, are huge factors, but the team we put out yesterday should've been well capable of winning at Molineux, never mind the drubbing we got. There's a major, major disconnect between what Klopp and the coaches envision for the team, and what they're actually carrying out, or capable of carrying out. And while a lot of players have let him down this season, ultimately the most basic thing a manager needs to do is get his message through and carried out.

Like I said, it would take us dropping into League 1 or something for me to be pure 'Klopp Out', but I really hope that he's identifying what the issues are (whether that's giving FSG an ultimatum, changing more players than he expected to, changing the system back to the tried and tested, or changing staff), and making sure that it's put right in the summer at the latest.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:30:13 am by decosabute »
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,738
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #964 on: Today at 07:47:12 am »
Pathetic

For the manager and players.

What we have become in a matter of months especially with the post world cup performances is an absolute embarrassment tor this club.

Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,171
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #965 on: Today at 08:00:06 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:25:03 pm
Fuck I have seen some exaggerations in my time but that is a belter.

We won the World Club Championship in December 2019 so over fours year ago not two. We are not relegation fodder. Apart from that though you are bang on the money.

Two years ago we were still regarded as one of the best teams in the World if not the best, we were the better team and should of been European Champions just last May and could of won 4 trophy's  and if we don't fucking Buck up soon we will be down there with Everton and just 8pts above them with just over half of the season left.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,803
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #966 on: Today at 08:00:12 am »
What is Klopp supposed to do when the Athletic have released two hatchet pieces on him. One basically saying that he faked covid tests so that we could call of the Arsenal game. The second trying to blame him for player injuries.

Both pieces are speculative hatchet pieces using anonymous sources and the flimsiest attempts at guilt by association. Anyone they deem bad at the club is close to Klopp and somehow appointed by him.

It is journalism at its worst. Attacking individuals with absolutely no evidence basically because Klopp won't cosy up to the athletic. You have to look at the business model of the Athletic. Their subscriber based model means they just have to pump out stories about LFC regardless.

Klopp isn't one to feed stuff to the media so they have basically just taken to making articles up with unnamed sources and making huge leaps. The Athletic knows which side its bread is buttered. Managers come and go but their business model means they will always need stories so inevitably they will take the clubs side.

The athletic has just turned into FSGs mouthpiece coming up with every excuse under the sun for their lack of spending.

So why should Klopp say nothing and allow the Athletic to write hatchet pieces and look to constantly undermine him.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,508
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #967 on: Today at 08:04:03 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:42:58 am
As for this, I dont see how anybody would have zero questions around the decision making in terms of transfers, contract renewals and now the coaching or rather lack of it, it seems around this group of players. If anybody had suggested this group of players should only be capable of a midtable finish in august theyd have probably been banned from RAWK. Or at the very least absolutely derided for holding that opinion. Now the goalposts have completed shifted to seemingly absolving the coaching staff of blame when thats exactly where we sit? Nah, thats having your cake and eating it.

I dont think Klopp does a lot of actual coaching because most top managers dont truth be told, but he knows as well as anyone does that the way the team performs on the green stuff begins and ends with him. He doesnt need people to go in and bat for him on the internet. But the back room team are his choices so hes held accountable for the work they do too. Again, not a new concept. If the coaching is fine but the messages arent getting through thats also a reason to have questions. You can have the greatest teachers ever but if the students arent listening its not worth a lot and unless some huge funds come from somewhere this squad is not getting completely revamped. Small net spends, unshiftable contracts and sub par players wont allow that.

For absence of doubt I am not Klopp out at all but if youre not having at least some questions into the role the coaching staff and by extension Klopp have had on the implosion of this football club I dont believe it.

This is pretty even handed for me. Klopp has to take some share of the blame here. In several recent defeats, as much as anything we've looked poorly coached. It's daft to get into speculation on what's going on in the dressing room but on the pitch were not playing like a team that's coming together.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,803
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #968 on: Today at 08:35:48 am »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 08:00:06 am
Two years ago we were still regarded as one of the best teams in the World if not the best, we were the better team and should of been European Champions just last May and could of won 4 trophy's  and if we don't fucking Buck up soon we will be down there with Everton and just 8pts above them with just over half of the season left.

Maybe you should ask yourself why we didn't win four trophies last season. We were basically out on our feet. The midfield had run themselves into the ground. The slow starts in which teams dominated the start of games happened with about ten games to go last season.

We were running on fumes with only our mentality allowing us to fight back and win games. Last season was a precursor. The home game against Spurs that cost us the League was as low an energy performance as you will ever see.

The Villareal first half was as bad as anything this season. We kept going behind in games but like an old fighter boxing on instinct we somehow turned things around.

That was simply unsustainable. You can only go to the well so often. We had built an aura over three or four years. That aura of invincibity and the players confidence was slowly chipped away at.

People are trying to paint it as starting versus Fulham this season and suggesting it was a hangover from last season. It wasn't it has been a gradual decline that is pretty inevitable as a team ages. The Fulham game was a microcosm for what has gone wrong.

We started that game with the majority of the starting 11 aged thirty or over. The oldest starting 11 since the mid 90s. People talk about starting fast as if it is a mental thing. It isn't when the majority of your starting 11 are 30 or over then you simply cannot match the tempo of a younger more athletic team.

Going back to a boxing analogy. When you get an older boxer fighting a much younger boxer then they often struggle with the speed of the younger quicker boxer. However as the the fight goes on their greater experience and stamina comes to the fore. That is what Liverpool were doing staying in games and winning them in the championship rounds.

Last season there was an inevitability that Liverpool would turn things around. We still had an aura and the players were still confident.

The mistake was not addressing things in the summer. Our midfield was on its knees but we ignored it and pretended everything was okay. We went into a season with a shortened preseason and a compacted schedule because of the World Cup without a single centre midfield anywhere near the peak of their powers. We had aging senior players who had been run into the ground and a bunch of unproven teenage converted attackers.

That issue was massively compounded by continually kicking the can down the road. We somehow managed to allow our famous attacking three to all enter the final year of their contracts together. So we ended up juggling trying to address our attacking issues and a horribly aging midfield at the same time.

So we ended up with a ridiculous scattergun approach targeting Tchouchameni one moment and then Nunez the next. This for a manager who relies on contunuity and easing new recruits in gradually. How did we end up in a situation in which we needed so many positions addressing at once.

Years of inactivity in the transfer market have come home to roost and things are not going to get better. Next season we will need a midfield refresh whilst at the same time VVD and Matip will be 32.

FSG though thought it prudent to take the January window off and have a transitional season. It is an absolute joke.


« Last Edit: Today at 08:51:36 am by Al 666 »
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,518
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #969 on: Today at 08:44:58 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:07:31 am
Thats what managers usually do when they want to deflect their own teams shortcomings on to an innocent party. I hate that.
Innocent?
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,046
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #970 on: Today at 08:47:14 am »
Yeah, the media are hardly innocent.
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,741
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #971 on: Today at 08:56:52 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 11:55:37 pm
You say this, yet there are still folk that think top 4 is perfectly achievable.

I mean, it's  still possible,  just not if we maintain our current form. We just need some of our key players to come back and give us a little bit of a boost. At this stage we just need something, anything,  to halt our downward momentum. The derby might be just what brings our season back from the brink.

Really disappointed with some of our veteran players. Expected more of a fight from them, they shouldn't be playing with their heads down lacking confidence. I'm looking at you, Salah.
Seems the new signings and young players are the ones really giving their best.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #972 on: Today at 09:03:06 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 08:56:52 am
I mean, it's  still possible,  just not if we maintain our current form. We just need some of our key players to come back and give us a little bit of a boost. At this stage we just need something, anything,  to halt our downward momentum. The derby might be just what brings our season back from the brink.

The only way we are getting top 4 is if we go on an unbeaten run for the rest of the season; which piles on that additional pressure onto the players to perform every game. Funny old thing we had this same scenario last season but only difference was we were going for a historic quadruple and look how that ended up and more importantly look at the knock on effects of the following season.

The way this team are playing right now, that would be the almightiest of shocks if that happened.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #973 on: Today at 09:08:06 am »
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 09:03:06 am
The only way we are getting top 4 is if we go on an unbeaten run for the rest of the season; which piles on that additional pressure onto the players to perform every game. Funny old thing we had this same scenario last season but only difference was we were going for a historic quadruple and look how that ended up and more importantly look at the knock on effects of the following season.

The way this team are playing right now, that would be the almightiest of shocks if that happened.
We are not getting top 4 and our results and performances need to improve for us to remain in the top half. We are getting dominated by every team in the league. Whichever way you look at it, that's just not good enough for any team in the league not to talk of a Liverpool. The season has already been written off in the Board Room and some players seem to have done so mentally as well.

At this rate, we'd do well to finish 10th which is an astonishing drop off from last season.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,203
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #974 on: Today at 09:11:23 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:08:06 am
We are not getting top 4 and our results and performances need to improve for us to remain in the top half. We are getting dominated by every team in the league. Whichever way you look at it, that's just not good enough for any team in the league not to talk of a Liverpool. The season has already been written off in the Board Room and some players seem to have done so mentally as well.

At this rate, we'd do well to finish 10th which is an astonishing drop off from last season.
Chelsea won it in 15, finished 10th in 16 and won it again the following year. Thats the blueprint.
Logged

Online RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #975 on: Today at 09:12:27 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:08:06 am
We are not getting top 4 and our results and performances need to improve for us to remain in the top half. We are getting dominated by every team in the league. Whichever way you look at it, that's just not good enough for any team in the league not to talk of a Liverpool. The season has already been written off in the Board Room and some players seem to have done so mentally as well.

At this rate, we'd do well to finish 10th which is an astonishing drop off from last season.

I agree were definitely not getting top 4. At this rate I suspect we wont even get a top half finish.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #976 on: Today at 09:12:57 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:11:23 am
Chelsea won it in 15, finished 10th in 16 and won it again the following year. Thats the blueprint.
I mean that blueprint was sacking the manager
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #977 on: Today at 09:13:37 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:11:23 am
Chelsea won it in 15, finished 10th in 16 and won it again the following year. Thats the blueprint.
They made a big change by sacking Mourinho though. We need to make big changes by getting rid of many players.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,203
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #978 on: Today at 09:13:48 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:12:57 am
I mean that blueprint was sacking the manager
Very similar set of players.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 