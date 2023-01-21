Two years ago we were still regarded as one of the best teams in the World if not the best, we were the better team and should of been European Champions just last May and could of won 4 trophy's and if we don't fucking Buck up soon we will be down there with Everton and just 8pts above them with just over half of the season left.



Maybe you should ask yourself why we didn't win four trophies last season. We were basically out on our feet. The midfield had run themselves into the ground. The slow starts in which teams dominated the start of games happened with about ten games to go last season.We were running on fumes with only our mentality allowing us to fight back and win games. Last season was a precursor. The home game against Spurs that cost us the League was as low an energy performance as you will ever see.The Villareal first half was as bad as anything this season. We kept going behind in games but like an old fighter boxing on instinct we somehow turned things around.That was simply unsustainable. You can only go to the well so often. We had built an aura over three or four years. That aura of invincibity and the players confidence was slowly chipped away at.People are trying to paint it as starting versus Fulham this season and suggesting it was a hangover from last season. It wasn't it has been a gradual decline that is pretty inevitable as a team ages. The Fulham game was a microcosm for what has gone wrong.We started that game with the majority of the starting 11 aged thirty or over. The oldest starting 11 since the mid 90s. People talk about starting fast as if it is a mental thing. It isn't when the majority of your starting 11 are 30 or over then you simply cannot match the tempo of a younger more athletic team.Going back to a boxing analogy. When you get an older boxer fighting a much younger boxer then they often struggle with the speed of the younger quicker boxer. However as the the fight goes on their greater experience and stamina comes to the fore. That is what Liverpool were doing staying in games and winning them in the championship rounds.Last season there was an inevitability that Liverpool would turn things around. We still had an aura and the players were still confident.The mistake was not addressing things in the summer. Our midfield was on its knees but we ignored it and pretended everything was okay. We went into a season with a shortened preseason and a compacted schedule because of the World Cup without a single centre midfield anywhere near the peak of their powers. We had aging senior players who had been run into the ground and a bunch of unproven teenage converted attackers.That issue was massively compounded by continually kicking the can down the road. We somehow managed to allow our famous attacking three to all enter the final year of their contracts together. So we ended up juggling trying to address our attacking issues and a horribly aging midfield at the same time.So we ended up with a ridiculous scattergun approach targeting Tchouchameni one moment and then Nunez the next. This for a manager who relies on contunuity and easing new recruits in gradually. How did we end up in a situation in which we needed so many positions addressing at once.Years of inactivity in the transfer market have come home to roost and things are not going to get better. Next season we will need a midfield refresh whilst at the same time VVD and Matip will be 32.FSG though thought it prudent to take the January window off and have a transitional season. It is an absolute joke.