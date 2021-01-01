That suggests you are questioning him though.



As for this, I dont see how anybody would have zero questions around the decision making in terms of transfers, contract renewals and now the coaching or rather lack of it, it seems around this group of players. If anybody had suggested this group of players should only be capable of a midtable finish in august theyd have probably been banned from RAWK. Or at the very least absolutely derided for holding that opinion. Now the goalposts have completed shifted to seemingly absolving the coaching staff of blame when thats exactly where we sit? Nah, thats having your cake and eating it.I dont think Klopp does a lot of actual coaching because most top managers dont truth be told, but he knows as well as anyone does that the way the team performs on the green stuff begins and ends with him. He doesnt need people to go in and bat for him on the internet. But the back room team are his choices so hes held accountable for the work they do too. Again, not a new concept. If the coaching is fine but the messages arent getting through thats also a reason to have questions. You can have the greatest teachers ever but if the students arent listening its not worth a lot and unless some huge funds come from somewhere this squad is not getting completely revamped. Small net spends, unshiftable contracts and sub par players wont allow that.For absence of doubt I am not Klopp out at all but if youre not having at least some questions into the role the coaching staff and by extension Klopp have had on the implosion of this football club I dont believe it.