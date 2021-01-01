« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12  (Read 22451 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #960 on: Today at 05:42:58 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:14:34 pm
That suggests you are questioning him though.

As for this, I dont see how anybody would have zero questions around the decision making in terms of transfers, contract renewals and now the coaching or rather lack of it, it seems around this group of players. If anybody had suggested this group of players should only be capable of a midtable finish in august theyd have probably been banned from RAWK. Or at the very least absolutely derided for holding that opinion. Now the goalposts have completed shifted to seemingly absolving the coaching staff of blame when thats exactly where we sit? Nah, thats having your cake and eating it.

I dont think Klopp does a lot of actual coaching because most top managers dont truth be told, but he knows as well as anyone does that the way the team performs on the green stuff begins and ends with him. He doesnt need people to go in and bat for him on the internet. But the back room team are his choices so hes held accountable for the work they do too. Again, not a new concept. If the coaching is fine but the messages arent getting through thats also a reason to have questions. You can have the greatest teachers ever but if the students arent listening its not worth a lot and unless some huge funds come from somewhere this squad is not getting completely revamped. Small net spends, unshiftable contracts and sub par players wont allow that.

For absence of doubt I am not Klopp out at all but if youre not having at least some questions into the role the coaching staff and by extension Klopp have had on the implosion of this football club I dont believe it.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #961 on: Today at 05:49:24 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 07:44:53 pm
But this just isnt true.

3-0 in no way was a true reflection of that match. Are we way off our best? Yes. Are we conceding soft goals? Yes. Are teams able to cash in on our lack of legs, confidence, and physicality? Yes.

But statistically, we were more than capable of winning that game. The issue is we concede every chance we give up, particularly early on in games, seemingly every week, and equally important, our finishing is abysmal; we couldnt hit a cows arse with a banjo currently.

Disagree here Robin. The doubled our xG and worryingly we arent even conceding every chance we give up. Its the opposite, Alisson has saved us around 7 goals more than he shouldve this season. Weve given the same back at the other end but were definitely not getting unlucky on the defensive side.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 