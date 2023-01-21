Matip made a weird decision to check whilst tracking the Wolves attacker, then was trying to recover which led to him scoring the og. I have no idea what he was thinking but it was bad defending not bad luck. Watch it again.



That said I agree with the gist of your post. We weren't dominated like the Brighton game where the score actually flattered us. Klopp's summation wasn't far off.



And thats just it, when the lack of confidence is so crippling that what your normally quite reliable centre backs do they just dont. Like, Joel has always been quite good defensively, especially at reading the game. He mightnt be best against big forwards that try to dominate physically, but against the nippy ones hes always quite good at winning the ball and timing a tackle. Yesterday was just shit. But ultimately to me a reflection of a lack of confidence in the team.And even with Gomez - I dont even think he has a bad game overall but every single one of his mistakes ever now seems to result in us conceding. Probably just confirmation bias on my part but it definitely FEELS like it.Ill add, I think weve been steadily getting better even if the results arent showing it. We were good against these in the Cup, then solid but not creative against Chelsea, better against Brighton and even better yesterday for long spells.The glass half full me likes where this is going, but the pessimist wonders where the catalyst is coming from.