PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12

capt k

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 11:44:35 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:19:23 pm
I will see everyone of these fucking players sold before I even contemplate sacking Jurgen Klopp.
Nothing else to say..
JFT 96

Jetmir M.

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 11:49:42 pm
Lol at people thinking Jurgen reacted that way because of that tweet. You really believe that Klopp just goes on twitter to check what people are saying right after a game?

And if your response is "could have been one of the staff members telling him that" then lol again. He would smash anyone reading tweets to him after that horror show and his consequent mood.

Clearly the beef is about something he wrote recently.
kasperoff

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 11:52:46 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:13:38 pm
Ok, Klopp possibly overreacted with his response to Pearce then in my opinion.

I'm glad. He was obviously pissed off with the whole situation. I'd be fucking tetchy as well if I'd just watched my team perform like that.
rushyman

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 11:54:07 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:19:23 pm
I will see everyone of these fucking players sold before I even contemplate sacking Jurgen Klopp.

Correct

And before the players some of our treacherous fans can get to fuck aswell



kasperoff

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 11:55:37 pm
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 11:25:36 pm
I dont understand why every loss is treated with such surprise - there is no way this situation is turning around unless we have a decent summer transfer window.


You say this, yet there are still folk that think top 4 is perfectly achievable.
Samie

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #925 on: Today at 12:02:49 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:19:23 pm
I will see everyone of these fucking players sold before I even contemplate sacking Jurgen Klopp.

Can I get a hallelujah!
kasperoff

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #926 on: Today at 12:05:11 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:29:16 pm
I'm not sure that is entirely correct. Sure, we'd be a lot better if we had a fully functioning midfield, but I do also think managers and coaches have started to find ways how to get around our preferred way of playing too.

In our prime with Klopp's referred system opposition players and managers regularly spoke about how were were the best team them had seen, and about how unplayable we were. I don't think there is any way of stopping a team and a system like that when it's get all the correct parts.

All roads point back to complacency and lack sponsorship from the owners. That team and system was high octane and we should have been refreshing that squad with quality at every opportunity. What we ended up doing was flogging it until it stopped working.
Dim Glas

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #927 on: Today at 12:15:32 am
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Yesterday at 11:09:30 pm
It shows what type little weasel he is .

Exactly.

But like I said, dont think that was anything to do with it, just a lot of annoyance at him and the shit publication he writes for. I just mentioned it as it was an odd and snide thing to tweet.
lukeb1981

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #928 on: Today at 12:20:20 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:15:32 am
Exactly.

But like I said, dont think that was anything to do with it, just a lot of annoyance at him and the shit publication he writes for. I just mentioned it as it was an odd and snide thing to tweet.
He was FSGs mouthpiece when they wanted rid of Rodgers , Klopp put him in his box today , that article that Klopp faked the covid outbreak was enough for me.
jooneyisdagod

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #929 on: Today at 12:20:35 am
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 09:36:58 pm
Can we PLEASE stop with this clamour to play Trent in midfield. When pressed and in tight spaces, Trent isn't a good passer of the ball. He's great from wide when he has time and space to ping a ball 60 yards or whip a ball in, but people go on about him as if he's Modric or Iniesta. There's a reason Klopp hasnt played him there and I haven't even mentioned the HUGE hole he'd leave in the middle when he wanders forward and doesnt come back. 

It isn't happening, so can everyone please stop suggesting it.

Here's a better idea....buy a Central Midfielder, who ya know, is an actual Central Midfielder!  :wave

Not only isn't he a good passer, he's dreadful when placed under pressure. And that's not his fault. Trent doesn't seem to have the acceleration from a standing start or the close control that one needs to play in midfield. He's not a midfielder at all. The clamour to play him there is idiotic.
KloppCorn

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #930 on: Today at 12:25:57 am
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 12:20:35 am
Not only isn't he a good passer, he's dreadful when placed under pressure. And that's not his fault. Trent doesn't seem to have the acceleration from a standing start or the close control that one needs to play in midfield. He's not a midfielder at all. The clamour to play him there is idiotic.
First touch is one of the best and his passing is excellent. So that debunks your close control argument. What do we have to lose? Play him on the right of a 4-4-2 and he can be inverted as Ljinders likes him to be
jooneyisdagod

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #931 on: Today at 12:34:18 am
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 12:25:57 am
First touch is one of the best and his passing is excellent. So that debunks your close control argument. What do we have to lose? Play him on the right of a 4-4-2 and he can be inverted as Ljinders likes him to be

His first touch is okay when he has no one near him. As soon as there are a couple of players near him, it goes out of whack. As for what we have to lose, well, for one thing, points. Just because we're already dreadful does not mean that we can try something that could make us even worse for marginal benefit. He's just not a midfielder and looks terrible in that position.
A Red Abroad

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #932 on: Today at 12:38:30 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:15:32 am
Exactly.

But like I said, dont think that was anything to do with it, just a lot of annoyance at him and the shit publication he writes for. I just mentioned it as it was an odd and snide thing to tweet.

I agree... the tweet was snide...

I think you're correct, it was deffo about stuff Pearce had written previously ...

https://www.theguardian.com/football/video/2023/feb/04/liverpool-jurgen-klopp-reporter-interview-wolves-defeat

I've no idea what stuff... but if you listen to Jürgen in the clip... this wasn't about something that just happened today.
Dave McCoy

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #933 on: Today at 12:48:32 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:20:49 pm
Im not saying what anyone can or cant do

I think its shit personally and I stand beside Klopp in his assessment of that. Yes He takes things personally, one of his characteristics thats got us number 6 and 19

Anyone can do what they like doesnt mean its correct

People who want to defend journos over him can do so if they like for example

I very much doubt Klopp had any idea of what Pearce tweeted during the game and this was about something that was written previously. "Sunlight is the best disinfectant" is the saying, right? Instead of trying to get more closed and insular it would be way better to be more open and transparent.
Samie

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #934 on: Today at 12:52:17 am
The whole club is stuck in limbo till we;re sold. The quicker that's done the quicker we can move on as a club and into a new cycle.
4pool

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #935 on: Today at 12:52:47 am
Wonder if Pierce will be back on Press Box on LFCTV any time soon?  :P
Clint Eastwood

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #936 on: Today at 12:57:27 am
Well. This is worse than I thought.
WoodenHanger

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #937 on: Today at 01:00:03 am
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 09:36:58 pm
Can we PLEASE stop with this clamour to play Trent in midfield. When pressed and in tight spaces, Trent isn't a good passer of the ball. He's great from wide when he has time and space to ping a ball 60 yards or whip a ball in, but people go on about him as if he's Modric or Iniesta. There's a reason Klopp hasnt played him there and I haven't even mentioned the HUGE hole he'd leave in the middle when he wanders forward and doesnt come back

It isn't happening, so can everyone please stop suggesting it.

Here's a better idea....buy a Central Midfielder, who ya know, is an actual Central Midfielder!  :wave

The transfer window is closed mate, perhaps you didn't notice.

So we can't sign anyone new, I'm thinking how can we at least make things a little more interesting between now and the summer.

He doesn't track back half the time when he's playing at right back.

That space would be filled by an actual right back playing right back.

He'd be far more effective going forward if he's got less responsibility behind him. He can transition with power which none of our current midfielders can. 

Jurgen gets things wrong all the fucking time, we're 9th, out of both cups.

We need a fresh approach and I think seeing Trent on the right side of the midfield with a defensive minded right back behind would work.

You'd also be able to push Salah further inside as the right sided midfielder in this system is often told to get outside Salah, Henderson used to do this a lot. Trent would be ideal in that role.

He's also much bigger now.

I think it's worth looking at because frankly we're fucking shite as it is, I'd at least like to see us try something new.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #938 on: Today at 01:00:52 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:48:32 am
I very much doubt Klopp had any idea of what Pearce tweeted during the game and this was about something that was written previously. "Sunlight is the best disinfectant" is the saying, right? Instead of trying to get more closed and insular it would be way better to be more open and transparent.

I bet that his social media team/person did and then possibly inform him that snakes are in the presser.

And as a Club we've historically tried to keep things in house.
telekon

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #939 on: Today at 01:00:55 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 07:44:53 pm
But this just isnt true.

3-0 in no way was a true reflection of that match. Are we way off our best? Yes. Are we conceding soft goals? Yes. Are teams able to cash in on our lack of legs, confidence, and physicality? Yes.

But statistically, we were more than capable of winning that game. The issue is we concede every chance we give up, particularly early on in games, seemingly every week, and equally important, our finishing is abysmal; we couldnt hit a cows arse with a banjo currently.

Is right.

Robbo is usually reliable, but I have no idea why he didn't press the ball holder on their first goal. Doing that would have nullified the lucky bounce they got off Matip.
Second goal is just shambles from a set piece. Way too many of them.
We played really well in the second half and our finishing or last pass let us down. Another day we score one and are odds on for a second.

Shite game, not the end of the world.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #940 on: Today at 01:05:36 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:52:47 am
Wonder if Pierce will be back on Press Box on LFCTV any time soon?  :P

We should start removing a few passes or make it obvious that certain people will just be pissing in the wind.

Wouldn't take long for them to end up at any game but ours.
Kopenhagen

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #941 on: Today at 01:09:22 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:48:32 am
I very much doubt Klopp had any idea of what Pearce tweeted during the game and this was about something that was written previously. "Sunlight is the best disinfectant" is the saying, right? Instead of trying to get more closed and insular it would be way better to be more open and transparent.

Why does he owe anyone an explanation? Jurgen said the little worm knew why he didn't want to speak to him. He had no problem answering the question.
didi shamone

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #942 on: Today at 01:19:01 am
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 01:00:03 am

The transfer window is closed mate, perhaps you didn't notice.

So we can't sign anyone new, I'm thinking how can we at least make things a little more interesting between now and the summer.

He doesn't track back half the time when he's playing at right back.

That space would be filled by an actual right back playing right back.

He'd be far more effective going forward if he's got less responsibility behind him. He can transition with power which none of our current midfielders can. 

Jurgen gets things wrong all the fucking time, we're 9th, out of both cups.

We need a fresh approach and I think seeing Trent on the right side of the midfield with a defensive minded right back behind would work.

You'd also be able to push Salah further inside as the right sided midfielder in this system is often told to get outside Salah, Henderson used to do this a lot. Trent would be ideal in that role.

He's also much bigger now.

I think it's worth looking at because frankly we're fucking shite as it is, I'd at least like to see us try something new.

We're seeing him in midfield all the time with the positions he takes up. He's fucking woeful there as he was for England.
He was better second half against  Wolves when he took up wider positions.  He's arguably the best crosser of a ball in world football  and that's where we need to see his strengths used.
Perhaps he could do a job as a winger in a 4-4-2 but midfield no.
Reminds me of the clamour for Beckham in Central midfield.  Like Trent he was the best crosser of a ball in the world but he was poor in the middle aside from the odd Hollywood ball
didi shamone

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #943 on: Today at 01:25:59 am
Quote from: telekon on Today at 01:00:55 am
Is right.

Robbo is usually reliable, but I have no idea why he didn't press the ball holder on their first goal. Doing that would have nullified the lucky bounce they got off Matip.
Second goal is just shambles from a set piece. Way too many of them.
We played really well in the second half and our finishing or last pass let us down. Another day we score one and are odds on for a second.

Shite game, not the end of the world.

Matip made a weird decision to check whilst tracking the Wolves attacker, then was trying to recover which led to him scoring the og.  I have no idea what he was thinking but it was bad defending not bad luck. Watch it again.

That said I agree with the gist of your post. We weren't dominated like the Brighton  game where the score actually flattered us. Klopp's summation wasn't far off.
lukeb1981

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #944 on: Today at 01:32:38 am
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 01:25:59 am
Matip made a weird decision to check whilst tracking the Wolves attacker, then was trying to recover which led to him scoring the og.  I have no idea what he was thinking but it was bad defending not bad luck. Watch it again.

That said I agree with the gist of your post. We weren't dominated like the Brighton  game where the score actually flattered us. Klopp's summation wasn't far off.
If you take Mo missing 3 sitters , Nunez 1vs1 ,Trent blazing over and Naby missing two handy chances in the box we actually should have came away with something. They got the luck with two of their goals we didnt.
