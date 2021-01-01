Can we PLEASE stop with this clamour to play Trent in midfield. When pressed and in tight spaces, Trent isn't a good passer of the ball. He's great from wide when he has time and space to ping a ball 60 yards or whip a ball in, but people go on about him as if he's Modric or Iniesta. There's a reason Klopp hasnt played him there and I haven't even mentioned the HUGE hole he'd leave in the middle when he wanders forward and doesnt come back.



It isn't happening, so can everyone please stop suggesting it.



Here's a better idea....buy a Central Midfielder, who ya know, is an actual Central Midfielder!



The transfer window is closed mate, perhaps you didn't notice.So we can't sign anyone new, I'm thinking how can we at least make things a little more interesting between now and the summer.He doesn't track back half the time when he's playing at right back.That space would be filled by an actual right back playing right back.He'd be far more effective going forward if he's got less responsibility behind him. He can transition with power which none of our current midfielders can.Jurgen gets things wrong all the fucking time, we're 9th, out of both cups.We need a fresh approach and I think seeing Trent on the right side of the midfield with a defensive minded right back behind would work.You'd also be able to push Salah further inside as the right sided midfielder in this system is often told to get outside Salah, Henderson used to do this a lot. Trent would be ideal in that role.He's also much bigger now.I think it's worth looking at because frankly we're fucking shite as it is, I'd at least like to see us try something new.