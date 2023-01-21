Klopp:



"So, they say, 'Wolves were clearly [the] better side and Liverpool had no chance.' No, Wolves were clearly the better side for 12 minutes and maybe the last 10 minutes when they were 3-0 up and the ball was their friend again, but in between we were really in the game."



"Especially in the second half, we put them massively under pressure against a team full of confidence now because being 2-0 up they had the momentum. That's what we can do as well but then we don't finish the situations off which is not helpful. Thats why we lost 3-0."



Despite being rubbished by a few, I think Klopp is correct. We started poorly, and didnt defend well for the first goal; even so that was an unlucky deflection - in the second half we had similar opportunities but no lucky deflections. Fine margins. Their second goal was poor defending - an increasing inabilty to clear our lines. A really poor goal, but a very decisive finish from a player whos been a thorn in our side on a few occasions.Yet we finished the half with 8 goal chances to their 7.Second half, after 25 minutes (I think it was) theyd had no shots, wed accrued 7. We were dominant. Very very few of the posts Ive read reflect these facts. Ali made one outstanding save, Sa made 3, none outstanding I admit, but thats because our finishing was awful - poor decision making when cooler heads might have done better.We are a pale shadow of our best. But I for one will not accept that 3-0 was a fair or true reflection of that game. I seem to be in a tiny minority however and accept that.