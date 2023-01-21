« previous next »
PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #880 on: Today at 10:09:01 pm
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Today at 10:06:57 pm
Stupidest thing I have seen in a while.

Nah, Jurgen doesn't owe that shill an answer.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #881 on: Today at 10:10:22 pm
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Today at 10:06:57 pm
Stupidest thing I have seen in a while.

Yeah, James Pearce is pretty stupid it has to be said, awful journalist.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #882 on: Today at 10:11:43 pm
What did Pearce write?
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #883 on: Today at 10:12:13 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:10:22 pm
Yeah, James Pearce is pretty stupid it has to be said, awful journalist.

:lmao
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #884 on: Today at 10:14:10 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:05:38 pm
We are slow up top. Mo isn't rapid anymore and Gakpo never was. If we release Darwin on the wing, he usually has to wait for them to catch up. This leads to him shooting from awkward angles when there's nothing on.

Nunez, Diaz and Jota have more than enough pace when they are back. Salah is still plenty quick enough. Its his acceleration thats gone.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #885 on: Today at 10:16:02 pm
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 10:14:10 pm
Nunez, Diaz and Jota have more than enough pace when they are back. Salah is still plenty quick enough. Its his acceleration thats gone.
Diaz is rapid as well. We have really missed him. Mo is quick but not as quick as he used to be.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #886 on: Today at 10:20:01 pm
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 08:51:24 pm
Klopp:

"So, they say, 'Wolves were clearly [the] better side and Liverpool had no chance.' No, Wolves were clearly the better side for 12 minutes and maybe the last 10 minutes when they were 3-0 up and the ball was their friend again, but in between we were really in the game."

"Especially in the second half, we put them massively under pressure against a team full of confidence now because being 2-0 up they had the momentum. That's what we can do as well but then we don't finish the situations off which is not helpful. Thats why we lost 3-0."

Despite being rubbished by a few, I think Klopp is correct. We started poorly, and didnt defend well for the first goal; even so that was an unlucky deflection - in the second half we had similar opportunities but no lucky deflections. Fine margins. Their second goal was poor defending - an increasing inabilty to clear our lines. A really poor goal, but a very decisive finish from a player whos been a thorn in our side on a few occasions.

Yet we finished the half with 8 goal chances to their 7.

Second half, after 25 minutes (I think it was) theyd had no shots, wed accrued 7. We were dominant. Very very few of the posts Ive read reflect these facts. Ali made one outstanding save, Sa made 3, none outstanding I admit, but thats because our finishing was awful - poor decision making when cooler heads might have done better.

We are a pale shadow of our best. But I for one will not accept that 3-0 was a fair or true reflection of that game. I seem to be in a tiny minority however and accept that.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #887 on: Today at 10:24:49 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:39:48 pm
The issue we have is that we have a big number of games still to play. If this was April then ok we could see the end in sight. But its 4th Feb and in this absence of anything from the club in terms of a plan or direction of travel, things can quite clearly get worse.
I see what you mean KH, but really -without being too morbid- how much worse can it get? we're safe in terms of relegation, top 4 looks gone now, so the only thing is we could potentially miss out on Europe altogether.

I know some will talk about co-efficient, losing out on funds etc, but we were European elites for 3 or 4 years and that hardly got the FSG lot to get their chequebooks out and strengthen, so maybe a lack of midweek games and a chance to focus on top 4 once more will be the way to go.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #888 on: Today at 10:26:11 pm
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Today at 10:06:57 pm
Stupidest thing I have seen in a while.

No mirrors in your house mate ?
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #889 on: Today at 10:27:33 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:26:11 pm
No mirrors in your house mate ?
;D
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
Reply #890 on: Today at 10:32:29 pm
