Klopp:
"So, they say, 'Wolves were clearly [the] better side and Liverpool had no chance.' No, Wolves were clearly the better side for 12 minutes and maybe the last 10 minutes when they were 3-0 up and the ball was their friend again, but in between we were really in the game."
"Especially in the second half, we put them massively under pressure against a team full of confidence now because being 2-0 up they had the momentum. That's what we can do as well but then we don't finish the situations off which is not helpful. Thats why we lost 3-0."
Despite being rubbished by a few, I think Klopp is correct. We started poorly, and didnt defend well for the first goal; even so that was an unlucky deflection - in the second half we had similar opportunities but no lucky deflections. Fine margins. Their second goal was poor defending - an increasing inabilty to clear our lines. A really poor goal, but a very decisive finish from a player whos been a thorn in our side on a few occasions.
Yet we finished the half with 8 goal chances to their 7.
Second half, after 25 minutes (I think it was) theyd had no shots, wed accrued 7. We were dominant. Very very few of the posts Ive read reflect these facts. Ali made one outstanding save, Sa made 3, none outstanding I admit, but thats because our finishing was awful - poor decision making when cooler heads might have done better.
We are a pale shadow of our best. But I for one will not accept that 3-0 was a fair or true reflection of that game. I seem to be in a tiny minority however and accept that.