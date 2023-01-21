« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12  (Read 17332 times)

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,028
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #800 on: Today at 08:26:52 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 08:15:41 pm
Bang in Jill.

Where are FSG whilst our most successful manager in 30 years tries to hold the club together? The silence from them is deafening & it's my biggest frustration.

Klopp has lost his Gordon and Edwards from his support staff in a matter of months and he is being left hung out to dry.

Someone from FSG needs to come out with a statement and tell us what their plans are so we can actually move forward as a club because we're currently in freefall with absolutely no plan on how to fix it. 

This is the most frustrating part for me at the moment too.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,731
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #801 on: Today at 08:28:11 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:26:10 pm
always found it a bit odd that he stayed in the position after announcing he was leaving. Those sort of jobs youd usually not want someone to remain in.

But then, I spose it did catch them off guard.
It is odd but on the face of it, he did still have this one window to do some actual work. Now that's over, what's the point in having him continue?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,028
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #802 on: Today at 08:29:16 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 08:26:23 pm
Its not them, its us. Its not like there is some hidden flaw in the system thats been uncovered. The system is fine, we just cant implement it anymore with this current squad.

I'm not sure that is entirely correct. Sure, we'd be a lot better if we had a fully functioning midfield, but I do also think managers and coaches have started to find ways how to get around our preferred way of playing too.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #803 on: Today at 08:30:17 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 08:26:23 pm
Its not them, its us. Its not like there is some hidden flaw in the system thats been uncovered. The system is fine, we just cant implement it anymore with this current squad.
Yeah. Actually, the Fulham game reminded me of the backend of last season when we'd have a poor first half then rally and turn things around in the second half. The decline has been progressive. The only difference is that we don't have it in us to turn it around regularly.

The Brighton game(3-3) would have been very good for our belief but we conceded a late equaliser.

The confidence and hunger has slowly been eroded. In games earlier on this season, no matter how poorly we performed, we always looked like nicking it late on like Hendo's last minute shot on the on the opening day or Fabio's volley against Palace. Now, we just look lost as a team. On the pitch, in the treatment room and even in the board room.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:34:34 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #804 on: Today at 08:33:14 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 08:15:41 pm
Bang in Jill.

Where are FSG whilst our most successful manager in 30 years tries to hold the club together? The silence from them is deafening & it's my biggest frustration.

Klopp has lost his Gordon and Edwards from his support staff in a matter of months and he is being left hung out to dry.

Someone from FSG needs to come out with a statement and tell us what their plans are so we can actually move forward as a club because we're currently in freefall with absolutely no plan on how to fix it.

Yeah some sort of update would be nice, don't need a minute by minute report of every meeting they've had since the news but would be nice to know if there's any talks going on (they don't need to name who with) etc etc. All they've done is brief that they are still committed but removing a key staff member while the club goes to shit isn't exactly a good way of looking committed. When Ward going was announced we also had briefings we'd replace him from outside but lately reports have been that search hasn't even started yet he leaves in about 3 months or maybe even sooner if we've pushed him out. And who's even conducting that search?!

Everything is a state.
Logged

Online The Cobbler

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #805 on: Today at 08:33:22 pm »
Just got home after another awful Away day. Thankfully a short trip for us   Home games are a 300 mile round trip!

The level of decline is astonishing.  Back end of last season it was tough to watch but we ground out the wins.

From literally day1 at Fulham we have been shaky and stuttering (apart from the crazy 9-0 v Bournemouth).

It is clear that some players have de facto given up. 5/6 effectively phoned it in today. Gomez, Matip,Keita, Trent, Thiago and Salah were abysmal. Even dependable performao like Robbo were really off-key.

The only one who gave his all was the baby of the team-young Bajcetic. At 18 - he was being the leader.
Losing 3-0 at Brighton was awful -this was far worse. Wolves are an ordinary team who pressed & worked hard. We just let have them soft goals and it looked like we had no desire to compete.

The fixtures over the next month are now critical. Part of me is now just hoping that we get to 40 points ASAP.

This group of players now look so fragile and vulnerable. Confidence is shot.

I have no idea where we go from here-we have to keep the faith. We are really bumping along the bottom- ant score & cant defend..::
Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,274
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #806 on: Today at 08:34:01 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Today at 06:58:38 pm
Sell every player before klopp.

Amen.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,799
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #807 on: Today at 08:34:49 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:01:47 pm
No that's right, the point was Al said Klopp wanted Werner and it was pulled out from under him. Still waiting for proof of that!

Werner to Liverpool was a done deal and then we pulled out citing lack of funds.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/timo-werners-reaction-jurgen-klopp-22142230

Timo Werner and Jurgen Klopp remain on good terms after the Liverpool boss phoned the striker to tell him they would not be pursuing a move.

The RB Leipzig striker has been heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League and Anfield was thought to be his most likely destination.

But Chelsea have stolen a march and are now in talks to sign the 24-year-old frontman.

Liverpool's decision to overlook Werner were purely financial and Klopp made the player aware of this.

He held talks with the Reds' owners, Fenway Sports Group, about whether the deal was possible.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,013
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #808 on: Today at 08:35:01 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:28:11 pm
It is odd but on the face of it, he did still have this one window to do some actual work. Now that's over, what's the point in having him continue?

This is where the power vacuum kicks in as well. He's basically serving notice so what's the point of him when we only sign one player a window anyway
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #809 on: Today at 08:35:58 pm »
Quote from: The Cobbler on Today at 08:33:22 pm
Just got home after another awful Away day. Thankfully a short trip for us   Home games are a 300 mile round trip!

The level of decline is astonishing.  Back end of last season it was tough to watch but we ground out the wins.

From literally day1 at Fulham we have been shaky and stuttering (apart from the crazy 9-0 v Bournemouth).

It is clear that some players have de facto given up. 5/6 effectively phoned it in today. Gomez, Matip,Keita, Trent, Thiago and Salah were abysmal. Even dependable performao like Robbo were really off-key.

The only one who gave his all was the baby of the team-young Bajcetic. At 18 - he was being the leader.
Losing 3-0 at Brighton was awful -this was far worse. Wolves are an ordinary team who pressed & worked hard. We just let have them soft goals and it looked like we had no desire to compete.

The fixtures over the next month are now critical. Part of me is now just hoping that we get to 40 points ASAP.

This group of players now look so fragile and vulnerable. Confidence is shot.

I have no idea where we go from here-we have to keep the faith. We are really bumping along the bottom- ant score & cant defend..::
That's what I really dislike about our games. I don't even bother too much about the result but heads have gone.
Logged

Online Jetmir M.

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #810 on: Today at 08:38:20 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:29:16 pm
I'm not sure that is entirely correct. Sure, we'd be a lot better if we had a fully functioning midfield, but I do also think managers and coaches have started to find ways how to get around our preferred way of playing too.

I mean we are light years away from our preferred way of playing. So this is nonsense. Our preferred way of playing is hunting the opposing players like wolves, and now all we is stand about 2 yards off.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,999
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #811 on: Today at 08:38:31 pm »
We're dysfunctional on and off the pitch. It's pointless critiquing any individual performances, because when things are this bad no one looks right. Players hesitate, overthink, overhit or underhit passes, try too hard or hide, look worse than they are. Some very good players are playing badly; all of our opinions on which are still very good or need binning are just rationalisations for our own preferences. But mostly, they're just missing the point.

Regardless of views on funding and investment, FSG are responsible for the running of the club. It is broken. Klopp is responsible for the players and the functioning of the team; equally broken, but also of course still part of FSG's responsibility. Somewhere, somehow, Klopp needs to prevent a spiral of deteriorating performances and lack of belief before it becomes recrimination and dressing room splits. Then the club has to resolves ownership, oversight and organisation.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,749
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #812 on: Today at 08:39:46 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:38:31 pm
We're dysfunctional on and off the pitch. It's pointless critiquing any individual performances, because when things are this bad no one looks right. Players hesitate, overthink, overhit or underhit passes, try too hard or hide, look worse than they are. Some very good players are playing badly; all of our opinions on which are still very good or need binning are just rationalisations for our own preferences. But mostly, they're just missing the point.

Regardless of views on funding and investment, FSG are responsible for the running of the club. It is broken. Klopp is responsible for the players and the functioning of the team; equally broken, but also of course still part of FSG's responsibility. Somewhere, somehow, Klopp needs to prevent a spiral of deteriorating performances and lack of belief before it becomes recrimination and dressing room splits. Then the club has to resolves ownership, oversight and organisation.

That's a great post and I entirely agree with it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,799
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #813 on: Today at 08:41:36 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:38:31 pm
We're dysfunctional on and off the pitch. It's pointless critiquing any individual performances, because when things are this bad no one looks right. Players hesitate, overthink, overhit or underhit passes, try too hard or hide, look worse than they are. Some very good players are playing badly; all of our opinions on which are still very good or need binning are just rationalisations for our own preferences. But mostly, they're just missing the point.

Regardless of views on funding and investment, FSG are responsible for the running of the club. It is broken. Klopp is responsible for the players and the functioning of the team; equally broken, but also of course still part of FSG's responsibility. Somewhere, somehow, Klopp needs to prevent a spiral of deteriorating performances and lack of belief before it becomes recrimination and dressing room splits. Then the club has to resolves ownership, oversight and organisation.

A fish rots from the head.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,274
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #814 on: Today at 08:46:27 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:38:31 pm
We're dysfunctional on and off the pitch. It's pointless critiquing any individual performances, because when things are this bad no one looks right. Players hesitate, overthink, overhit or underhit passes, try too hard or hide, look worse than they are. Some very good players are playing badly; all of our opinions on which are still very good or need binning are just rationalisations for our own preferences. But mostly, they're just missing the point.

Regardless of views on funding and investment, FSG are responsible for the running of the club. It is broken. Klopp is responsible for the players and the functioning of the team; equally broken, but also of course still part of FSG's responsibility. Somewhere, somehow, Klopp needs to prevent a spiral of deteriorating performances and lack of belief before it becomes recrimination and dressing room splits. Then the club has to resolves ownership, oversight and organisation.

Point taken, but I feel like the players are letting us down badly. When things arent going right, then the least you can expect is hard work and concentration. Theres none of that at moment. Steven Gerrard spent half of his career surrounded by dross, but never phoned it in.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,963
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #815 on: Today at 08:47:22 pm »
You have to believe (or hope) that FSG are feverishly trying to find a buyer and in the coming weeks they'll just come out of the blue and say there we are, we found someone vetted them etc. Their silence -again, one would hope- is because they don't want to jeopardize the sale process.

Otherwise, it makes no sense. They're money men, they can't be this stupid to sit and let the club -their 'asset'- tumble in value from one week to the next, can they?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,714
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #816 on: Today at 08:51:08 pm »
Would you sit Trent in the Derby?*



*yes there is a pun there
Logged

Online Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #817 on: Today at 08:51:24 pm »
Klopp:

"So, they say, 'Wolves were clearly [the] better side and Liverpool had no chance.' No, Wolves were clearly the better side for 12 minutes and maybe the last 10 minutes when they were 3-0 up and the ball was their friend again, but in between we were really in the game."

"Especially in the second half, we put them massively under pressure against a team full of confidence now because being 2-0 up they had the momentum. That's what we can do as well but then we don't finish the situations off which is not helpful. Thats why we lost 3-0."
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,714
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #818 on: Today at 08:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 08:51:24 pm
Klopp:

"So, they say, 'Wolves were clearly [the] better side and Liverpool had no chance.' No, Wolves were clearly the better side for 12 minutes and maybe the last 10 minutes when they were 3-0 up and the ball was their friend again, but in between we were really in the game."

"Especially in the second half, we put them massively under pressure against a team full of confidence now because being 2-0 up they had the momentum. That's what we can do as well but then we don't finish the situations off which is not helpful. Thats why we lost 3-0."

I disagree - the first 25-30 minutes - we were chasing shadows
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,413
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #819 on: Today at 08:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:41:36 pm
A fish rots from the head.

Were not talking about a fish though (nor do I believe it is a fact). All of us speculate at what the problem is but none of us know the real reasons. Chelsea have spent as if they have infinite funds and they arent pulling up trees either. Was it FSGs fault that we have kept aging players and extended some contracts too long? I dont know btw.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:00:59 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,013
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #820 on: Today at 08:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 08:51:24 pm
Klopp:

"So, they say, 'Wolves were clearly [the] better side and Liverpool had no chance.' No, Wolves were clearly the better side for 12 minutes and maybe the last 10 minutes when they were 3-0 up and the ball was their friend again, but in between we were really in the game."

"Especially in the second half, we put them massively under pressure against a team full of confidence now because being 2-0 up they had the momentum. That's what we can do as well but then we don't finish the situations off which is not helpful. Thats why we lost 3-0."

Happens too often though. We don't turn up for the first 10 minutes, concede a goal and then we're chasing it the rest of the game against a team who have their tails up.

All seasons we've been giving teams headstarts.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,056
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #821 on: Today at 08:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:05:24 pm
Sometimes I wish Klopp did a Ferguson after reading some comments online

A shit on the hard shoulder wont help much
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,749
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #822 on: Today at 08:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:56:03 pm
Happens too often though. We don't turn up for the first 10 minutes, concede a goal and then we're chasing it the rest of the game against a team who have their tails up.

All seasons we've been giving teams headstarts.

When you are going through the stuff we are it happens though, and it will continue to happen until we take our chances and score some goals and begin to win once again.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,013
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #823 on: Today at 09:01:01 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:51:08 pm
Would you sit Trent in the Derby?*



*yes there is a pun there

Milner in for Trent, Phillips in for Gomez and drop the line back. Probably Henderson for Keita. I don't care if we play out the shitest 0-0 in history, we can't go on as we are. Jota/Virg will help if they're back.

Put today's team out and Everton will score from every corner.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
  • Up the Red Men
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #824 on: Today at 09:01:15 pm »
Difference to last time a few seasons ago when we couldnt win was we were top of the league when it started. We have 29 points and better start putting points on the board if only to stop us falling into the bottom half of the table. Thats why we need to start worrying about now.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,289
  • i neither know nor care
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #825 on: Today at 09:01:36 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 08:51:24 pm
Klopp:

"So, they say, 'Wolves were clearly [the] better side and Liverpool had no chance.' No, Wolves were clearly the better side for 12 minutes and maybe the last 10 minutes when they were 3-0 up and the ball was their friend again, but in between we were really in the game."

"Especially in the second half, we put them massively under pressure against a team full of confidence now because being 2-0 up they had the momentum. That's what we can do as well but then we don't finish the situations off which is not helpful. Thats why we lost 3-0."

love klopp and hope he stays - but this can't be an actual realistic excuse

who was it that said when he was being accused of being lucky with a golf shot said something like 'funny that, the more i play the luckier i get'
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,963
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #826 on: Today at 09:04:25 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:51:08 pm
Would you sit Trent in the Derby?*



*yes there is a pun there
It's wish for the wishing well.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 