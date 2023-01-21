Just got home after another awful Away day. Thankfully a short trip for us Home games are a 300 mile round trip!



The level of decline is astonishing. Back end of last season it was tough to watch but we ground out the wins.



From literally day1 at Fulham we have been shaky and stuttering (apart from the crazy 9-0 v Bournemouth).



It is clear that some players have de facto given up. 5/6 effectively phoned it in today. Gomez, Matip,Keita, Trent, Thiago and Salah were abysmal. Even dependable performao like Robbo were really off-key.



The only one who gave his all was the baby of the team-young Bajcetic. At 18 - he was being the leader.

Losing 3-0 at Brighton was awful -this was far worse. Wolves are an ordinary team who pressed & worked hard. We just let have them soft goals and it looked like we had no desire to compete.



The fixtures over the next month are now critical. Part of me is now just hoping that we get to 40 points ASAP.



This group of players now look so fragile and vulnerable. Confidence is shot .



I have no idea where we go from here-we have to keep the faith. We are really bumping along the bottom- ant score & cant defend ..::