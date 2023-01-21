We're dysfunctional on and off the pitch. It's pointless critiquing any individual performances, because when things are this bad no one looks right. Players hesitate, overthink, overhit or underhit passes, try too hard or hide, look worse than they are. Some very good players are playing badly; all of our opinions on which are still very good or need binning are just rationalisations for our own preferences. But mostly, they're just missing the point.
Regardless of views on funding and investment, FSG are responsible for the running of the club. It is broken. Klopp is responsible for the players and the functioning of the team; equally broken, but also of course still part of FSG's responsibility. Somewhere, somehow, Klopp needs to prevent a spiral of deteriorating performances and lack of belief before it becomes recrimination and dressing room splits. Then the club has to resolves ownership, oversight and organisation.