Is he perfect? The owners didn't invest enough, the players have been poor and the manager kept some players for longer that he could have. Can you deny any of this?
People love strawman arguments here.
We have a Sporting Director and Mike Gordon has had the final say on contract renewals. So why are you blaming the coach for players staying too long.
From the man himself.
"I really understand it," the German said, "I'm in my sixth year here, and apart from the year we signed Ali and Virg, it was always the same.
"It looks always like we don't sign enough and don't do enough.
"We work constantly on improving the team and one part of it is signing new players."
Liverpool have been busy tying key assets to new contracts. Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson and Caoimhín Kelleher have all signed new deals.
But in a week of mega money deals, Klopp is remaining prudent.
"We cannot compare with the other clubs, they obviously don't have any limits," he told his pre-match press conference, "We have limits."
We renewed contracts because we had no budget to bring players in.