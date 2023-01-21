« previous next »
Surprised the wolves Neanderthal crowd wasn't singing ole during those first 30 mins when we couldn't touch the ball and they were passing the ball around us for fun
Our fall has been as spectacular as our rise, a few years ago.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:18:29 pm
Didn't he report that we faked covid results to get a game postponed?

That some recent article?
Boy oh boy. He may as well pack it in.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:16:59 pm
There are a few in here tonight who are too cowardly to come out and say it.



"We're not going to SAY "Klopp out"....but there's the implication"
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:16:36 pm
The talk about Klopp is taking the Joe Rogan approach to conspiracy theories the "Hey I am not saying it is true....just asking questions"

It's the "I am not saying Klopp should go....just asking questions, just spitballing ideas. You know, all hypotheticals"


Not got the balls to say what they really want to.
Brentford, Brighton and Wolves have all looked the better team and put 3 past us in recent weeks, is this the Biggest drop off from any team ever. To go from World Champions to relegation fodder in two years  is some going, we are running out of excuses.
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:17:51 pm
The fuck did James Pearce do? Aside from end any chance of ever getting a scoop.

The Athletic are continually writing hatchet pieces from so-called leaks from within the club.
Quote from: Cid on Today at 07:18:12 pm
It's clear to everyone (and was since the summer) that our midfield needs fresh blood, but I don't understand how bad things have gotten.

This is a team that was beating all come last season and was rightly lauded as amongst the best in the world.

Have they lost their appetite?  Have years of giving everything for 2nd place finishes behind country owned clubs finally taken their toll?

Is it a fitness thing?  Do Klopp players age gracefully or do they fall off a cliff like we're seeing with Fabinho, Henderson and others.

Is it a tactical thing?  Is Klopp blond to the weaknesses we have right now?  Is it too stubborn to change when players lose their zip?

It feels like a long way back to the top from here.

I think part of our problems stem from the fact our midfielders are goosed and need replacing. Plus other teams/coaches/managers have finally found out a way of getting around our tactics and beating us. And sadly, up until now, we haven't found a way to counter that by using a different system.
I wonder if its worth just getting someone in until the end of the season who has experience in surviving a relegation battle



And then hire someone a bit longer term in the summer

If I was asked the choice between winning the league and CL this season and losing Klopp or finishing 12th and keep Klopp until 2026 I know for sure what choice Id make.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:22:00 pm
The Athletic are continually writing hatchet pieces from so-called leaks from within the club.

And we, as a club, should be refusing them entry to Anfield. Not sure why we're even allowing Pearce to attend pressers with some of shite he's come out with.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:22:24 pm
I think part of our problems stem from the fact our midfielders are goosed and need replacing. Plus other teams/coaches/managers have finally found out a way of getting around our tactics and beating us. And sadly, up until now, we haven't found a way to counter that by using a different system.

I'd love us to go 442, sit deep and just ping long balls to Salah and Nunez in the channels for a game.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:18:29 pm
Didn't he report that we faked covid results to get a game postponed?

It was Simon Hughes who wrote that article, but Pearce has written other articles he's not been happy with.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:22:29 pm
I wonder if its worth just getting someone in until the end of the season who has experience in surviving a relegation battle



And then hire someone a bit longer term in the summer



You might be onto something there!

Fresh thinking at last.

Hmmm...
Quote from: Cid on Today at 07:18:12 pm
It's clear to everyone (and was since the summer) that our midfield needs fresh blood, but I don't understand how bad things have gotten.

This is a team that was beating all come last season and was rightly lauded as amongst the best in the world.

Have they lost their appetite?  Have years of giving everything for 2nd place finishes behind country owned clubs finally taken their toll?

Is it a fitness thing?  Do Klopp players age gracefully or do they fall off a cliff like we're seeing with Fabinho, Henderson and others.

Is it a tactical thing?  Is Klopp blond to the weaknesses we have right now?  Is it too stubborn to change when players lose their zip?

It feels like a long way back to the top from here.

it may be all those reasons you have listed together. I am sure Klopp and some Key people in the Club know the reasons and details behind the current season's difficulties. I am also sure they have the skills and the means to address it.

It may take some time to get back on top, maybe another season or so, but I am sure we will start to see improvements soon.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:14:34 pm
That suggests you are questioning him though.
Is he perfect? The owners didn't invest enough, the players have been poor and the manager kept some players for longer that he could have. Can you deny any of this?

People love strawman arguments here.
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 07:22:00 pm
Brentford, Brighton and Wolves have all looked the better team and put 3 past us in recent weeks, is this the Biggest drop off from any team ever. To go from World Champions to relegation fodder in two years  is some going, we are running out of excuses.

Fuck I have seen some exaggerations in my time but that is a belter.

We won the World Club Championship in December 2019 so over fours year ago not two. We are not relegation fodder. Apart from that though you are bang on the money.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:56:29 pm
Exactly. "Smug complacency" is exactly what our performance on day one vs Fulham smacked of. The injuries have killed us, but a lot of our season flowed from a combination of depression at missing out last year, and a laziness as though we only needed to turn up to keep winning.

The book isn't the cause of anything, but it was symptomatic of us being very self-satisfied and not thinking we needed to kill ourselves to keep winning. Not very Jurgen Klopp and not very Liverpool FC. Felt that way about it as soon as it came out too.

Yeah that book is the complete opposite of the likes of Ronnie Moran or even Fergie chucking the medals in the cupboard before the new season, with the words to the effect of they mean fuck all
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:16:41 pm
Sean Dyche for me

Surely Big Sam?
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:23:22 pm
I'd love us to go 442, sit deep and just ping long balls to Salah and Nunez in the channels for a game.

Been saying it for months, we need to try something different. Drop that defensive line back 5-10 yards for a start.
Sun will shine again.
Chin up everyone.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:24:58 pm
Is he perfect? The owners didn't invest enough, the players have been poor and the manager kept some players for longer that he could have. Can you deny any of this?

People love strawman arguments here.

Spoiler
What if the reason he kept those players longer was because they wouldn't
[close]
...... na fuck it.
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Today at 07:22:56 pm
If I was asked the choice between winning the league and CL this season and losing Klopp or finishing 12th and keep Klopp until 2026 I know for sure what choice Id make.
The fact that he won it all with limited resources is incredible. The league title especially against this City side.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:26:24 pm
Been saying it for months, we need to try something different. Drop that defensive line back 5-10 yards for a start.

So we can just make mistakes closer to goal? :D
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:25:03 pm
Fuck I have seen some exaggerations in my time but that is a belter.

We won the World Club Championship in December 2019 so over fours year ago not two. We are not relegation fodder. Apart from that though you are bang on the money.

Can't beat a bit of hyperbole on a Saturday night.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:26:58 pm
Spoiler
What if the reason he kept those players longer was because they wouldn't
[close]
...... na fuck it.
Like Millie right? :D

He's a legend at this club. Up with there with Shanks but he's human too.
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 07:22:00 pm
Brentford, Brighton and Wolves have all looked the better team and put 3 past us in recent weeks, is this the Biggest drop off from any team ever. To go from World Champions to relegation fodder in two years  is some going, we are running out of excuses.

The most worrying thing is that we are being well beaten. Sometimes you play well and get beaten by the odd goal but when it's 3 and 4 nil then that is really bad.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:24:58 pm
Is he perfect? The owners didn't invest enough, the players have been poor and the manager kept some players for longer that he could have. Can you deny any of this?

People love strawman arguments here.

What are you even talking about here? Name one person who is perfect? If perfect is what you are looking for in a football manager well the best of luck as you are not going to find one. Just because Klopp has made errors (as every manager does), isn't the reason to be questioning him especially when they are obviously more things going on at the club. As others have said Klopp is a convenient target as he is the one person who is actually there for people to question. It's noticeable how others have gone to ground while people take it out on the manager.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:24:58 pm
Is he perfect? The owners didn't invest enough, the players have been poor and the manager kept some players for longer that he could have. Can you deny any of this?

People love strawman arguments here.


We have a Sporting Director and Mike Gordon has had the final say on contract renewals. So why are you blaming the coach for players staying too long.

From the man himself.

"I really understand it," the German said, "I'm in my sixth year here, and apart from the year we signed Ali and Virg, it was always the same.

"It looks always like we don't sign enough and don't do enough.

"We work constantly on improving the team and one part of it is signing new players."

Liverpool have been busy tying key assets to new contracts. Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson and Caoimhín Kelleher have all signed new deals.

But in a week of mega money deals, Klopp is remaining prudent.

"We cannot compare with the other clubs, they obviously don't have any limits," he told his pre-match press conference, "We have limits."


We renewed contracts because we had no budget to bring players in.

Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 07:22:00 pm
Brentford, Brighton and Wolves have all looked the better team and put 3 past us in recent weeks, is this the Biggest drop off from any team ever. To go from World Champions to relegation fodder in two years  is some going, we are running out of excuses.
Well, if you're willing to go back as far as 1937-38, Manchester City were relegated the season after they were League Champions. That's the biggest collapse in English top flight history. The mad thing is, they also scored the most goals in the division (80) that season and still got relegated.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:24:58 pm
Is he perfect? The owners didn't invest enough, the players have been poor and the manager kept some players for longer that he could have. Can you deny any of this?

People love strawman arguments here.


You want Klopp gone but don't have alternatives.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:28:05 pm
Like Millie right? :D

He's a legend at this club. Up with there with Shanks but he's human too.

He is,is he fuck and is he fuck.

And I never fucking finished.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:28:37 pm
What are you even talking about here? Name one person who is perfect? If perfect is what you are looking for in a football manager well the best of luck as you are not going to find one. Just because Klopp has made errors (as every manager does), isn't the reason to be questioning him especially when they are obviously more things going on at the club. As others have said Klopp is a convenient target as he is the one person who is actually there for people to question. It's noticeable how others have gone to ground while people take it out on the manager.
Another strawman argument :D

You can't show me where I said we need a perfect manager. He's human and he makes mistakes. Pointing out something he could have done better doesn't mean he should be sacked.
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:26:56 pm
Sun will shine again.
Chin up everyone.

When you walk through a storm...                   ...At the end of the storm, there's a golden sky....

Today is not good. This season is not good. But we will be back. We get knocked down, but we'll get up again.

I'm not saying people shouldn't be upset. I'm just saying that as low as things feel now, it won't always be this way.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:26:24 pm
Been saying it for months, we need to try something different. Drop that defensive line back 5-10 yards for a start.

Not going to work. We will get battered back. We have to win the tackles and press all over the pitch. Sitting back against good teams (yes they are all god teams in the league) just invites pressure. However what we are doing is not working either. We have lost confidence and cannot pass and are a yard too slow all over the pitch. I don't have any answers.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:31:16 pm
Another strawman argument :D

You can't show me where I said we need a perfect manager. He's human and he makes mistakes. Pointing out something he could have done better doesn't mean he should be sacked.

You quoted the question yourself. Is he perfect in your own post?
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:27:00 pm
The fact that he won it all with limited resources is incredible. The league title especially against this City side.

Your most sensible post ever.

Do you think it was ever sustainable to keep on winning with limited resources?

Was it ever sustainable for Klopp to keep on performing miracles and massively overachieving?
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:28:13 pm
The most worrying thing is that we are being well beaten. Sometimes you play well and get beaten by the odd goal but when it's 3 and 4 nil then that is really bad.
This is the major worry. It's 3-0's and similar, easy wins that you can't just write off as an off day. Brighton, Brentford, Wolves...not so long ago, these are teams it was unthinkable to be getting beaten by.
