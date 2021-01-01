Fulham wrote every other managers team selection, tactics and team talk, back in August
when playing the Reds.
Select athletic midfielders in their prime with pace, attack Liverpool over the top, through the middle, down the flanks, in numbers. Giving big chances and goals aplenty.
Shockingly, there were still 4 weeks of the transfer window open. Whilst tumbleweed blew across FSG offices in Boston and Liverpool. They did Jack Sh1t about it.
Negligent ownership, disrespectful to Klopp and the supporters.
Klopp keeps his employees counsel, of course. Although not all managers do when not supported in the transfer market. Meaning that for some hes the punchbag to attack.