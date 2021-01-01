Many of us have played the game and probably know what confidence does. When you are confident, every pass is easy and your first touch puts the ball exactly where you want it. Your half-hit shots deflect into the net and you seem to win every 50/50 ball.



When confidence disappears, everyone treats the ball like a hot potato. Passes come skidding towards you and you cant seem to control the ball. You take a millisecond too long to decide what to do and then you lose the ball. All your shots sky over the bar and the opposition shots deflect in for a goal. The harder you try the worse you seem to get.



We need some luck and maybe things will start to improve. Although we didnt defend the first goal well, the deflection was very unlucky. On another day it would have gone wide. Thats two games in a row that we have conceded a fluke goal. We then were very nervy for all of the first half.



We need to stop conceding soft goals and get a bit of luck ourselves. Thats about the only Ray of hope I have; that a deflected goal will kickstart our confidence.