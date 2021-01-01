« previous next »
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #440 on: Today at 05:43:55 pm »
Fulham wrote every other managers team selection, tactics and team talk, back in August  when playing the Reds.

Select athletic midfielders in their prime with pace, attack Liverpool over the top, through the middle, down the flanks, in numbers.  Giving big chances and goals aplenty.

Shockingly, there were still 4 weeks of the transfer window open.  Whilst tumbleweed blew across FSG offices in Boston and Liverpool.  They did Jack Sh1t about it. 

Negligent ownership, disrespectful to Klopp and the supporters.

Klopp keeps his employees counsel, of course.  Although not all managers do when not supported in the transfer market.  Meaning that for some hes the punchbag to attack.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #441 on: Today at 05:44:19 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 05:35:22 pm
Nunez and Gakpo have been major letdowns. Even before we brought them in, it was obvious they wouldn't fit well with our squad. And now, we're seeing that play out on the field. I think it's time for Klopp to ditch this 433 formation and evaluate our current roster, not just based on their past performance. We need a system that can get us wins, even if it means playing more defensively and relying on the counterattack. Let's focus on building confidence by not losing and securing victories.

It is quite clear weve moved on from how we used to recruit. We used to find players whod fit in the style and had the work rate to come in and adapt to the way we played. I remember in the summer when we were linked to nunez, people mentioning his first touch being poor, link up play not the greatest, cant hold the ball. Hes literally a player who loves space to run in behind. Same with gakpo, nothing has ever stood out in his game when watching him in the europa and World Cup. Nunez pressing is non existent and gakpo isnt as intense to what were used to seeing. Its just a shambles that we went from recruiting players who were a perfect fit to the side to now buying whoever passes the eye test.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #442 on: Today at 05:44:48 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 05:34:42 pm
Firstly we haven't wasted it. Nunez has done pretty well in a shite team and Gakpo is only in the door. We badly needed young players uo top. Also we sold 70million worth of players to fund them so the money wasn't spent on the rebuild needed.

Gakpo wasn't needed at all. And if I hear this nonsense that a midfield signing wouldn't have improved us and it made more sense to prioritise a forward over a midfielder, I'm going to punch my screen. Seriously it's complete and utter bullshit. A midfield signing may not have shot us up to top spot this season but it absolutely would have improved our chances of finishing in the top 4 more than signing another forward. We are so easy to play against. It's embarrassing. I do feel for Gakpo nevertheless as it's not his fault. I just personally don't rate him and said so when we signed him.

Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #443 on: Today at 05:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 05:42:17 pm
Please god don't let us end up in the Europa Conference League.

We'll be bottom half anyway.
« Reply #444 on: Today at 05:45:17 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 05:43:55 pm
Fulham wrote every other managers team selection, tactics and team talk, back in August  when playing the Reds.

Select athletic midfielders in their prime with pace, attack Liverpool over the top, through the middle, down the flanks, in numbers.  Giving big chances and goals aplenty.

Shockingly, there were still 4 weeks of the transfer window open.  Whilst tumbleweed blew across FSG offices in Boston and Liverpool.  They did Jack Sh1t about it. 

Negligent ownership, disrespectful to Klopp and the supporters.

Klopp keeps his employees counsel, of course.  Although not all managers do when not supported in the transfer market.  Meaning that for some hes the punchbag to attack.

Absolutely spot on.
Re: PL: Wolves 3 vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #445 on: Today at 05:45:25 pm »
Nat Phillips has got to start in the derby, by the way. At least the lad has a bit of aggression in him and can head the bloody ball.
« Reply #446 on: Today at 05:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 05:42:17 pm
Please god don't let us end up in the Europa Conference League.
We are not good enough to finish 8th.
« Reply #447 on: Today at 05:46:37 pm »
I'm honestly shivering with fear thinking about what Madrid will do to us.
« Reply #448 on: Today at 05:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:45:25 pm
Nat Phillips has got to start in the derby, by the way. At least the lad has a bit of aggression in him and can head the bloody ball.

Calvert-Lewin would have a field day running off the back of him.
« Reply #449 on: Today at 05:46:59 pm »
Well they sent Alisson out to walk the plank do the post-match excuse spiel tonight. Toss up between him and the Badger as the only players who could get away with it.

I don't know what we need to happen to us to wake up. We come here, say we have to believe in ourselves but we don't act like that on the pitch or deserve that.
« Reply #450 on: Today at 05:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:45:25 pm
Nat Phillips has got to start in the derby, by the way. At least the lad has a bit of aggression in him and can head the bloody ball.

Yeah Nat will give 110% and the rest! he will fight for the team unlike some players.
« Reply #451 on: Today at 05:47:27 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:44:48 pm
Gakpo wasn't needed at all. And if I hear this nonsense that a midfield signing wouldn't have improved us and it made more sense to prioritise a forward over a midfielder, I'm going to punch my screen. Seriously it's complete and utter bullshit. A midfield signing may not have shot us up to top spot this season but it absolutely would have improved our chances of finishing in the top 4 more than signing another forward. We are so easy to play against. It's embarrassing. I do feel for Gakpo nevertheless as it's not his fault. I just personally don't rate him and said so when we signed him.

We desperately needed a midfielder in the last two windows.  Utter negligence not to get one. And I don't count the Melo nonsense.
But also I Don't believe buying Gakpo should have stopped us from doing that either way.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:45:25 pm
Nat Phillips has got to start in the derby, by the way. At least the lad has a bit of aggression in him and can head the bloody ball.

Phillips and Williams might be our best current partnership.
« Reply #453 on: Today at 05:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:41:34 pm
It wasn't an active choice.

It wasn't?  We didn't actively choose to give Hendo a contract extension which keeps him here until he's, what, 34?  And we spent 100m on two attackers who don't look like they fit a Klopp team

We don't invest enough, you're right.  But what we do invest, we have done it poorly lately. 
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 05:07:10 pm
It would be hard to pick two more contrasting players. Neither seems to fit whatever system we attempt to play.

Its so odd. He looks as if he will get goals wherever he plays but he is inconsistent and such an odd fit. I assumed he was a target man but he isnt. Hes more or a Torres run in behind type and teams sit deep against us, or at least they did when we werent so fucking shit.

He may be a really good player but I dont see how he helps is get back to being the big red crushing machine that choked the life out of teams and ran them ragged.
So, when Bellingham comes in the summer, is he bringing 10 friends with him?
Literally not one player deserves a place right now. Difficult for Alisson because of the shite in front of him but everyone else is shite right now. Some will improve and benefit from better players round them but quite a few are just done.
Its going to be a crazy ride in the summer with the biggest clear out weve ever had.

Or not, and thats us done as a competitive team for quite a while.

Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 05:43:55 pm
Fulham wrote every other managers team selection, tactics and team talk, back in August  when playing the Reds.

Select athletic midfielders in their prime with pace, attack Liverpool over the top, through the middle, down the flanks, in numbers.  Giving big chances and goals aplenty.

Shockingly, there were still 4 weeks of the transfer window open.  Whilst tumbleweed blew across FSG offices in Boston and Liverpool.  They did Jack Sh1t about it. 

Negligent ownership, disrespectful to Klopp and the supporters.

Klopp keeps his employees counsel, of course.  Although not all managers do when not supported in the transfer market.  Meaning that for some hes the punchbag to attack.

Yep.
Btw how good was Neves? What a player
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 05:43:55 pm
Fulham wrote every other managers team selection, tactics and team talk, back in August  when playing the Reds.

Select athletic midfielders in their prime with pace, attack Liverpool over the top, through the middle, down the flanks, in numbers.  Giving big chances and goals aplenty.

Shockingly, there were still 4 weeks of the transfer window open.  Whilst tumbleweed blew across FSG offices in Boston and Liverpool.  They did Jack Sh1t about it. 

Negligent ownership, disrespectful to Klopp and the supporters.

Klopp keeps his employees counsel, of course.  Although not all managers do when not supported in the transfer market.  Meaning that for some hes the punchbag to attack.

Whilst I agree with this post, I'm not really confident the current people who are making the decisions on signing players should be getting any more money to spend. I mean, we've spent around 100 million on three players who haven't improved the squad at all. We need to sort that side of things out first before we go splashing anymore cash.
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 05:49:29 pm
Btw how good was Neves? What a player

He's a good player, but we made him look a lot better than he is. He's not particularly athletic and he's no pace. He's not the type of midfielder we need right now.
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 05:22:12 pm
Mad how we'll do this for players now but wouldn't for Gini who was one of our most important players, and one of our few midfielders you'd trust to be fit for the majority of a season.

We offered Gini a new contract and were keen for him to stay, but the greedy twat wanted more money and instead went to PSG for the oil money....worked out well for him didnt it.  :wanker

I agree, we should never, ever, ever be looking to offer Keita a new deal. He's too injury prone has done fuck all in 4 years. He should have been sold 2 years ago and replaced, but alas, we kept him and spunked £10m on wages for very little return.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:50:56 pm
Whilst I agree with this post, I'm not really confident the current people who are making the decisions on signing players should be getting any more money to spend. I mean, we've spent around 100 million on three players who haven't improved the squad at all. We need to sort that side of things out first before we go splashing anymore cash.

Who even is in charge of transfers these days?
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 05:48:44 pm
It wasn't?  We didn't actively choose to give Hendo a contract extension which keeps him here until he's, what, 34?  And we spent 100m on two attackers who don't look like they fit a Klopp team

We don't invest enough, you're right.  But what we do invest, we have done it poorly lately.

I agree but I'm really confused so maybe someone can enlighten me.

I'm of the impression that the departure of some (all?) of our successful recruitment team has resulted in Jurgen having more say in signings?

Is this what we mean when we say recent signings have been on the basis of passing the "eye test"?

So... are we saying Jurgen can't sign players to fit his own style of play?

Genuinely baffled but then that doesn't take much these days  :odd
Bit worrying that Klopp can't explain what's going wrong.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:02:05 pm
Gakpo doesn't fit this side at all. Who's choosing these players now?

Ljinders definitely had a say in the Gakpo signing.
Many of us have played the game and probably know what confidence does. When you are confident, every pass is easy and your first touch puts the ball exactly where you want it. Your half-hit shots deflect into the net and you seem to win every 50/50 ball.

When confidence disappears, everyone treats the ball like a hot potato. Passes come skidding towards you and you cant seem to control the ball. You take a millisecond too long to decide what to do and then you lose the ball. All your shots sky over the bar and the opposition shots deflect in for a goal. The harder you try the worse you seem to get.

We need some luck and maybe things will start to improve. Although we didnt defend the first goal well, the deflection was very unlucky. On another day it would have gone wide. Thats two games in a row that we have conceded a fluke goal. We then were very nervy for all of the first half.

We need to stop conceding soft goals and get a bit of luck ourselves. Thats about the only Ray of hope I have; that a deflected goal will kickstart our confidence.
Quote from: QC on Today at 05:54:11 pm
Who even is in charge of transfers these days?

I don't know mate, but whoever it is should be told to stay the hell away.
On today's game our centre backs cost us the game after 12 mins. When we decided to wake up in the 2nd half we were much better. The third goal was always a possibility when chasing the game.
Talk of relegation is pathetic. We're midtable, with players coming back. At worst we'll stay where we are. At best 6th.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:44:59 pm
We'll be bottom half anyway.

This. If top four is out of reach, plus this shambles ain't winning big ears, for gods sake just miss out on europe entirely. No 2,000 mile round trips to Uzkazakbecki, for instance.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:02:05 pm
Gakpo doesn't fit this side at all. Who's choosing these players now?

they seem to be targetting players out of arrogance if that even makes sense, players who they like the look of, who played well in a game vs Liverpool, or the top young talents (Bellingham, the lad who went to Real), its all so very odd and random, and has added to this utter shitshow.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:46:37 pm
I'm honestly shivering with fear thinking about what Madrid will do to us.

I couldn't give a fuck about Madrid. Just want us to get a result next week and hopefully a top half finish.
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:42:01 pm
You only ever turn up when weve lost. Youre utterly typical of our support when things are bad. Shanks famously said,  If you cant support us when we lose or draw, dont support us when we win.

Youre not a supporter worthy of the name.

Bingo!
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:56:13 pm
I don't know mate, but whoever it is should be told to stay the hell away.

Yep and that includes Jurgen. Honestly, nobody should be allowed to spend a penny until we get a proper structure back into this club.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:46:37 pm
I'm honestly shivering with fear thinking about what Madrid will do to us.

Nailed on Madrid will go through.

A team of world class players, despite no EPL riches they invested heavily in the summer on world class centre midfielders to replace the old guard.

Gomez against their forwards, carnage.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:57:28 pm
Yep and that includes Jurgen. Honestly, nobody should be allowed to spend a penny until we get a proper structure back into this club.

Has Jurgen always operated under a Director of Football up to this point?

Genuinely curious/asking for a friend.
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:56:10 pm
Many of us have played the game and probably know what confidence does. When you are confident, every pass is easy and your first touch puts the ball exactly where you want the ball. Your half-hit shots deflect into the net.

When confidence disappears, everyone treats the ball like a hit potato. Passes come skidding towards you and you cant seem to control the ball. You take a millisecond too long to decide what to do and then you lose the ball. All your shots sky over the bar and the opposition shots deflect in for a goal. The harder you try the worse you seem to get.

We need some luck and maybe things will start to improve. Although we didnt defend the first goal well, the deflection was very unlucky. On another day it would have gone wide. Thats two games in a row that we have conceded a fluke goal. We then were very nervy for all of the first half.

We need to stop conceding soft goals and get a bit of luck ourselves. Thats about the only Ray of hope I have; that a deflected goal will kickstart our confidence.

Said this before, but confidence is very easy to lose, & so hard to regain. We're not going to change into world-beaters overnight unfortunately, it'll take time & a lot of patience.
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 05:59:09 pm
Has Jurgen always operated under a Director of Football up to this point?

Genuinely curious/asking for a friend.

yes, and hes always wanted to.

At Mainz it was a like a joint effort though, due to budget limitations on staff etc, they where not a rich club, so he and Christian Heidel did everything.
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:59:33 pm
Said this before, but confidence is very easy to lose, & so hard to regain. We're not going to change into world-beaters overnight unfortunately, it'll take time & a lot of patience.

Everton managed it today.  We need to strip everything back to tte very basics.
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:59:33 pm
Said this before, but confidence is very easy to lose, & so hard to regain. We're not going to change into world-beaters overnight unfortunately, it'll take time & a lot of patience.

Absolutely true which is why this will be improved by small steps and it will help if we can get the injured players back sooner rather than later.
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 05:58:55 pm
Nailed on Madrid will go through.

A team of world class players, despite no EPL riches they invested heavily in the summer on world class centre midfielders to replace the old guard.

Gomez against their forwards, carnage.

I know they have unfair advantages but they have transitioned one great team to a new great team incredibly well.
