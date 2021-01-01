« previous next »
  Online TepidT2O
Re: PL: Wolves 2vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #80 on: Today at 04:17:53 pm »
Quote from: NewfoundRed on Today at 04:08:39 pm
Obviously we have been playing poorly for some time, but I really appreciate the match day commentary. Thank you very much for all you do here.

Hopefully the misfiring Ferrari that is LFC at present will get fixed soon.
Is right!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: Wolves 2vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #81 on: Today at 04:18:44 pm »
56 Gakpo shoots, now Nunez.. the. Utttelry brilliant play by Bajcetic to keep it alive
Re: PL: Wolves 2vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #82 on: Today at 04:19:27 pm »
Applying a lot of pressure here, just need something to fall our way
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: PL: Wolves 2vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #83 on: Today at 04:19:44 pm »
58 corner to the reds

Cleared
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: Wolves 2vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #84 on: Today at 04:20:56 pm »
Jimenez and Moutinho on for Cunha and Sarabia
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: Wolves 2vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #85 on: Today at 04:21:07 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 04:17:53 pm
Wolves should have been awarded a free kick for the sheer dreadfulness of the shot, no pressure 12 yards out, scuffed and not even on target until it hit Robertson.

And not a penalty, hit him in the hip, might have brushed the hand on the way down, but no more and didn't change direction.

As I watch and type, we just making so many poor decisions going forwards...
Re: PL: Wolves 2vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #86 on: Today at 04:21:40 pm »
Over to Duuva. Bring us a goal PLEASE!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: Wolves 2vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #87 on: Today at 04:23:00 pm »
61 Gakpo won the ball fed Salah and its just wide
Re: PL: Wolves 2vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #88 on: Today at 04:24:03 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:23:00 pm
61 Gakpo won the ball fed Salah and its just wide
good or swing by Nunez made that not an easy chance, but on top form he sticks it away
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: Wolves 2vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #89 on: Today at 04:24:35 pm »
62 Jimenez with a shot Id have been proud of. (It wasnt very good)
Re: PL: Wolves 2vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #90 on: Today at 04:25:32 pm »
64 Henderson on for Naby
Re: PL: Wolves 2vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #91 on: Today at 04:26:21 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:25:32 pm
64 Henderson on for Naby
Went tits up last week when he came on I so hope it goes better this time
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: Wolves 2vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #92 on: Today at 04:27:18 pm »
65 Robbo gives it away poorly Wolves dont capitalise. We go down the other end and ball from Trent Nunez hits the GK - corner eventually ends up with a FK on Bajcetic
Re: PL: Wolves 2vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #93 on: Today at 04:28:07 pm »
Confidence . If we could just get a wee bit of it. 
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: Wolves 2vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #94 on: Today at 04:28:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:28:07 pm
Confidence . If we could just get a wee bit of it. 
Perhaps if Trent could just hammer this in
Re: PL: Wolves 2vs 0 Liverpool og 5 Dawson 12
« Reply #95 on: Today at 04:29:38 pm »
68 Trent hits the wall and shoots wide from the rebound
