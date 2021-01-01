« previous next »
Author Topic: Today, my annoying warm worm is...  (Read 18 times)

Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
Today, my annoying warm worm is...
« on: Today at 10:13:41 am »
Anyone else get this? Hear a song on the radio that you've not heard for ages, and it buzzes round your head all day? More often than not it's an annoying one.

Here's mine today  :(

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g5B8AFvWk8Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g5B8AFvWk8Y</a>




TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Today, my annoying warm worm is...
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:18:02 am »
All I can think of now is

Thats not a knife, this is a knife!


