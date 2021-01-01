Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Today, my annoying warm worm is...
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Today, my annoying warm worm is... (Read 18 times)
Nobby Reserve
Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,143
Do you wanna build a snowman?
Today, my annoying warm worm is...
«
on:
Today
at 10:13:41 am »
Anyone else get this? Hear a song on the radio that you've not heard for ages, and it buzzes round your head all day? More often than not it's an annoying one.
Here's mine today
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g5B8AFvWk8Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g5B8AFvWk8Y</a>
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 86,470
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Today, my annoying warm worm is...
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:18:02 am »
All I can think of now is
Thats not a knife, this is a knife!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Today, my annoying warm worm is...
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.49]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2