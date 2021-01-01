« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb  (Read 15517 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,133
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #840 on: Today at 09:40:09 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:38:24 pm
Leeds are great to watch - a classic example of football as total chaos. Theyll likely lose this now, but only because they cannot defend for shit, despite occasionally playing delicious football.

They play well most weeks but can't win games, while Everton will kick people up in the air andshithouse their way to wins.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,132
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #841 on: Today at 09:41:44 pm »

Manchester United [2] - 2 Leeds; Jadon Sancho 70' - https://dubz.co/c/s6a9dv & https://streamin.me/v/ea565a9d
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,253
  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #842 on: Today at 09:44:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:40:09 pm
They play well most weeks but can't win games, while Everton will kick people up in the air andshithouse their way to wins.

Yep, youre right. But Id pay to watch Leeds, you couldnt pay me enough to watch Dyches Everton.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #843 on: Today at 09:45:21 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:39:02 pm
I'm not sure but we can't underestimate the impact of good momentum. No way they'd be ahead of us or Chelsea in a normal season though.

Why wouldn't they be, Chelsea got rid of a very good manager, United finished above them the season above last.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,558
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #844 on: Today at 09:46:24 pm »
Not been playing that close attention, how's this ref been as he's the one we have for the Derby and I don't know much about him.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,253
  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #845 on: Today at 09:47:23 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:46:24 pm
Not been playing that close attention, how's this ref been as he's the one we have for the Derby and I don't know much about him.

Hes piss poor, but then so are the majority of his colleagues.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,133
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #846 on: Today at 09:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:45:21 pm
Why wouldn't they be, Chelsea got rid of a very good manager, United finished above them the season above last.

Last season was more the anomaly for United. Given the sheer amount of money they spend they're never going to stay in mid table or well off top 4 for long. 20/21 they were runners up and above us and Chelsea. Then they fucked it up with the vanity signing of Ronaldo which ruined Ole ball. Now Ten Hag has brought it back.

You can't underestimate the help they get from refs as well which helps momentum when they can win games like that Manchester derby the other week. And a player like Martinez can get away with a lot more than he could here or anywhere else.

Last season they were worse than we've been this season, they were truly awful the entire season (we destroyed them twice in 3rd gear). They still finished 6th.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:50:56 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,290
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #847 on: Today at 09:58:54 pm »
This Ref, fwiw, will be doing our Derby match Monday.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,290
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #848 on: Today at 10:00:29 pm »
FT

2-2
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #849 on: Today at 10:01:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:48:47 pm
Last season was more the anomaly for United. Given the sheer amount of money they spend they're never going to stay in mid table or well off top 4 for long. 20/21 they were runners up and above us and Chelsea. Then they fucked it up with the vanity signing of Ronaldo which ruined Ole ball. Now Ten Hag has brought it back.

You can't underestimate the help they get from refs as well which helps momentum when they can win games like that Manchester derby the other week. And a player like Martinez can get away with a lot more than he could here or anywhere else.

Last season they were worse than we've been this season, they were truly awful the entire season (we destroyed them twice in 3rd gear). They still finished 6th.

Refs are just shit in general mate. There is no big conspiracy from refs to make them better. They're just shit
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,090
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #850 on: Today at 10:01:35 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:00:29 pm
FT

2-2

Would have taken that before kick off. And probably half time. Fuck off Mancs.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #851 on: Today at 10:01:40 pm »
Wish everyone would stop going on about msn utd being in the title race. Getting silly now. They could be 20 points behind and people will still think they got a great chance of winning it .
Logged

Online Gerard00

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 41
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #852 on: Today at 10:01:56 pm »
Phew - well in - 2 points dropped for Leeds  :-*
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,133
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #853 on: Today at 10:02:11 pm »
Good point for Leeds. Need them to make a decent appointment to get out of trouble.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #854 on: Today at 10:03:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:02:11 pm
Good point for Leeds. Need them to make a decent appointment to get out of trouble.

Leeds play good stuff but I think tonight showed exactly what their problem is. They can't take points when they should never mind when they shouldn't
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,133
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #855 on: Today at 10:04:01 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:01:40 pm
Wish everyone would stop going on about msn utd being in the title race. Getting silly now. They could be 20 points behind and people will still think they got a great chance of winning it .

The key was the Arsenal game. If they'd won that it would have kept them in it but that was a title winning victory for Arsenal.

United nailed on for top 4 though given the seasons Spurs, Chelsea and Liverpool are having.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,133
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #856 on: Today at 10:05:55 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:03:49 pm
Leeds play good stuff but I think tonight showed exactly what their problem is. They can't take points when they should never mind when they shouldn't

Need to make Elland Road a horrible place to play (like the dogs of war at Goodison) and pick up wins there and anything away is a bonus then.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #857 on: Today at 10:06:27 pm »
Good result. We can finish ahead of them!!!! I'm sure of it.
(.....Can I just clarify that I mean ahead of Man Utd, not Leeds 🤣)
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,489
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #858 on: Today at 10:06:46 pm »
And probably with that goes any small hope United had of challenging. I personally never really felt it a possibility after the Arsenal game. We just need two Arsenal wins in the next two games and it's season over as far as I'm concerned. Well, other than looking on wondering if the Bitters will get relegated.  ;D
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,223
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #859 on: Today at 10:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:04:01 pm
The key was the Arsenal game. If they'd won that it would have kept them in it but that was a title winning victory for Arsenal.

United nailed on for top 4 though given the seasons Spurs, Chelsea and Liverpool are having.
Spurs are only 4 points behind. Most things have gone United's way this season. If they have even a slight downturn they could easily get reeled in, assuming Spurs don't go all Spursy of course. The way United play is a bit on the edge IMO, insofar as they could easily go on a bad run if they lose their momentum.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,133
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #860 on: Today at 10:08:08 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:07:32 pm
Spurs are only 4 points behind. Most things have gone United's way this season. If they have even a slight downturn they could easily get reeled in, assuming Spurs don't go all Spursy of course. The way United play is a bit on the edge IMO, insofar as they could easily go on a bad run if they lose their momentum.

Spurs are crap. Anyone could beat City at the moment (and to be fair they always do).

I'tll only take about 66 points for 4th give or take.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,223
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #861 on: Today at 10:09:20 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 10:06:27 pm
Good result. We can finish ahead of them!!!! I'm sure of it.
(.....Can I just clarify that I mean ahead of Man Utd, not Leeds 🤣)
We're exactly the same points behind them as we were the cheats last season; 14 points and 2 games in hand. The big difference is that last season's Liverpool team had fire in their bellies and went on an incredible run.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,223
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #862 on: Today at 10:10:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:08:08 pm
Spurs are crap. Anyone could beat City at the moment (and to be fair they always do).

I'tll only take about 66 points for 4th give or take.
Yes, Spurs are indeed crap (and Spurs) so it is always hard to take them seriously. However, it won't take as much as people think for United to unravel.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,133
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #863 on: Today at 10:11:07 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:09:20 pm
We're exactly the same points behind them as we were the cheats last season; 14 points and 2 games in hand. The big difference is that last season's Liverpool team had fire in their bellies and went on an incredible run.

I think we were a good midfield signing in January away from finishing top 4.

Problem is not getting anyone has only deflated the squad further. Relying on dogging a few results out until we've got our centre backs and forwards back.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,133
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #864 on: Today at 10:13:55 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:10:12 pm
Yes, Spurs are indeed crap (and Spurs) so it is always hard to take them seriously. However, it won't take as much as people think for United to unravel.

Going on 4 fronts won't help United either, although Barca will probably beat them which would ease their schedule a bit. If they went the distance in the 3 cups it would catch up with them a lot.

Chelsea and Liverpool have made it very easy for Man United and Newcastle so far. Spurs are at least close behind but they've been crap all season, with the odd game raiser. Performance wise Spurs should be sat with us and Chelsea.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,403
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #865 on: Today at 10:16:24 pm »
We've won 1 game in 7 in all comps and people are talking about closing a 14 point gap. Aiming a bit high, lets just win a bloody game first.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Mozology

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #866 on: Today at 10:17:35 pm »
Amazed at that, once it went 2-2 you expected them c*nts to win, in fact I would've thought it more likely to finish 4-2  maybe even 5-2 than stay 2-2
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #867 on: Today at 10:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:04:01 pm
The key was the Arsenal game. If they'd won that it would have kept them in it but that was a title winning victory for Arsenal.

United nailed on for top 4 though given the seasons Spurs, Chelsea and Liverpool are having.

United not nailed in for top 4, they have so many tough away games still, including spurs Newcastle and Liverpool Spurs could catch them
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,133
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #868 on: Today at 10:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 10:17:35 pm
Amazed at that, once it went 2-2 you expected them c*nts to win, in fact I would've thought it more likely to finish 4-2  maybe even 5-2 than stay 2-2

Seemed a cert they'd win once they pulled one back. With a better striker they would have. Seem Rashford dependent for goals unless Penandes pops up.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,223
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #869 on: Today at 10:21:46 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 10:16:24 pm
We've won 1 game in 7 in all comps and people are talking about closing a 14 point gap. Aiming a bit high, lets just win a bloody game first.
:D

It could take us some time to earn an extra 14 points let alone close any gaps!
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,043
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #870 on: Today at 10:22:18 pm »
Is that the first point Leeds have got against these since getting promoted? They always seem to bend over for them.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,817
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #871 on: Today at 10:23:12 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 10:17:35 pm
Amazed at that, once it went 2-2 you expected them c*nts to win, in fact I would've thought it more likely to finish 4-2  maybe even 5-2 than stay 2-2

You seem to be always stuck in the 1990's when it comers to the mancs. They're shite these days and have been fr the past decade.  ;D
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,133
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #872 on: Today at 10:25:50 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 10:22:18 pm
Is that the first point Leeds have got against these since getting promoted? They always seem to bend over for them.

They had Bielsa's number. They gave them some right hidings at Old Trafford with the fast counters.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,223
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Premier League Fixtures Friday 3rd - Wednesday 8th Feb
« Reply #873 on: Today at 10:31:15 pm »
Didn't realise United have dropped 7 points in their last 4 games. Perhaps they are beginning to unravel already? Shades of the Ole season where they briefly went top only to fall apart.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:33:22 pm by 1892tillforever »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 