If City beat them at the Emirates they win the league.
City could beat them both times and still not win it
Diving Brummie prick...
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Fuck sake, footballs a joke. He watched where the ball went and then fell to the floor.
Of course the season we're dogshite they have Cancelo, who was probably the best defender on the planet last season, shipped out after a bust up with Guardiola and they field absolutele dross the likes of Akanji, Ake and Rico fucking Lewis.
Concussion can be delayed...
Oh hes concussed? Guess hell be out for a couple weeks now then
Didnt hit him. Maybe Kanes head hit him but he only went down when he saw where the ball went.
Pep would have kept Cancelo if we were in the title race.There's 2 things Pep cares about - beating us to trophies and winning the CL.
Players needing a neck brace after heading the ball is one of the most bollock-twisting aspects of the modern game...
Page created in 0.037 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.72]